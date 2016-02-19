Tables of Wavenumbers for the Calibration of Infrared Spectrometers, Second Edition is a compilation of tables of wavenumber values for the calibration of infrared spectrometers. It makes the best use of high resolution results and integrates the far infrared data with the higher frequency values.

This book is organized in two parts, one for high to medium-resolution spectrometers used by physical chemists and physicists, and the other for medium to low-resolution instruments employed by organic and inorganic chemists. The first part includes tables of wavenumber of infrared absorption lines in spectra of gaseous molecules as well as procedures for using the tables, including the calibration-curve method, the method of overlapping orders (superposition method), and atomic line method. The calibration tables are illustrated by infrared spectra obtained under a variety of conditions. The second part includes vapor, liquid, and solid phase calibrants for small spectrometers. This monograph will be a valuable resource for physicists, chemists, and spectroscopists.