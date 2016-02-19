Tables of Wavenumbers for the Calibration of Infrared Spectrometers - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080212470, 9781483153100

Tables of Wavenumbers for the Calibration of Infrared Spectrometers

2nd Edition

International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry: Commission on Molecular Structure and Spectroscopy

Authors: A.R.H. Cole
eBook ISBN: 9781483153100
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 232
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Tables of Wavenumbers for the Calibration of Infrared Spectrometers, Second Edition is a compilation of tables of wavenumber values for the calibration of infrared spectrometers. It makes the best use of high resolution results and integrates the far infrared data with the higher frequency values.

This book is organized in two parts, one for high to medium-resolution spectrometers used by physical chemists and physicists, and the other for medium to low-resolution instruments employed by organic and inorganic chemists. The first part includes tables of wavenumber of infrared absorption lines in spectra of gaseous molecules as well as procedures for using the tables, including the calibration-curve method, the method of overlapping orders (superposition method), and atomic line method. The calibration tables are illustrated by infrared spectra obtained under a variety of conditions. The second part includes vapor, liquid, and solid phase calibrants for small spectrometers. This monograph will be a valuable resource for physicists, chemists, and spectroscopists.

Table of Contents


I Tables for the Calibration of High to Medium Resolution Spectrometer

Introduction

Tables of Wavenumbers

II Tables for the Calibration of Medium to Low Resolution Spectrometers

Introduction

Tables of Wavenumbers

Appendices

I Calibration Program

II Refractive Index of Air

References

Author Index

Compound Index

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153100

About the Author

