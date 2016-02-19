Tables of Lommel's Functions of Two Pure Imaginary Variables - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080099989, 9781483164960

Tables of Lommel's Functions of Two Pure Imaginary Variables

1st Edition

Mathematical Tables Series

Authors: L. S. Bark P. I. Kuznetsov
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Description

Tables of Lommel's Functions of Two Pure Imaginary Variables provide tables on cylinder functions of two pure imaginary variables. These tables are computed on the "Strela" electronic computer and are checked and prepared in the Analytic Machine Department. The introductory part describes some properties of the Lommel's functions. This part also contains the integral forms and asymptotic expansions. Lommel's functions of two pure imaginary arguments are defined by the Neumann series.

This text is of value to researchers and students.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Some Properties of the Functions γn (y, x) and θn (y, x)

Integral Forms

Asymptotic Expansions

Computation and Checking of the Tables

Description and Use of the Tables

References

Table I. γ1 (y, x) and γ2 (y, x) [y = 0 (0.01) 1 (0.1) 20; x = 0 (0.01) 1 (0.1) y; 7 sig. fig.]

Table II. Coefficients in Everett's Interpolation Formula E(p) = p(1 - p2)/6; F(p) = q (1 - q2)/6; p + q = 1 [p = 0 (0.001) 1; 8 dec. places]

List of Volumes in the Mathematical Tables Series

