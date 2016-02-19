Tables of Lommel's Functions of Two Pure Imaginary Variables
1st Edition
Mathematical Tables Series
Authors: L. S. Bark P. I. Kuznetsov
eBook ISBN: 9781483164960
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 294
Description
Tables of Lommel's Functions of Two Pure Imaginary Variables provide tables on cylinder functions of two pure imaginary variables. These tables are computed on the "Strela" electronic computer and are checked and prepared in the Analytic Machine Department. The introductory part describes some properties of the Lommel's functions. This part also contains the integral forms and asymptotic expansions. Lommel's functions of two pure imaginary arguments are defined by the Neumann series.
This text is of value to researchers and students.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Some Properties of the Functions γn (y, x) and θn (y, x)
Integral Forms
Asymptotic Expansions
Computation and Checking of the Tables
Description and Use of the Tables
References
Table I. γ1 (y, x) and γ2 (y, x) [y = 0 (0.01) 1 (0.1) 20; x = 0 (0.01) 1 (0.1) y; 7 sig. fig.]
Table II. Coefficients in Everett's Interpolation Formula E(p) = p(1 - p2)/6; F(p) = q (1 - q2)/6; p + q = 1 [p = 0 (0.001) 1; 8 dec. places]
List of Volumes in the Mathematical Tables Series
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164960
About the Author
L. S. Bark
P. I. Kuznetsov
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.