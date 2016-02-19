Tables of Laguerre Polynomials and Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197876, 9781483222905

Tables of Laguerre Polynomials and Functions

1st Edition

Mathematical Tables Series, Vol. 39

Authors: V.S. Aizenshtadt V.I. Krylov A.S. Metel'skii
eBook ISBN: 9781483222905
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 168
Description

Tables of Laguerre Polynomials and Functions contains the values of Laguerre polynomials and Laguerre functions for n = 2 , 3 , . . . , 7 ; s = 0(0.1) 1; x = 0(0.1) 10(0.2) 30, and the zeroes and coefficients of the polynomials for n = 2 (1) 10 and s = 0(0.05) 1. The book also explains the Laguerre polynomials, their properties, Laguerre functions, and the tabulation of the Laguerre polynomials and functions. The book contains three tables: tables of values of Laguerre polynomials and functions, tables of the coefficients of the polynomials, and tables of their roots. The first table consists of six parts arranged successively in the ascending order of the degree n. Researchers have calculated the tables for a wider range of values of the parameters n, s and x (n = 2(1) 10, s = 0(0.05) 1, x = 0(0.1) 10(0.2) 30(0.5) 80) using computers at the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Technology of the Byelorussian Academy of Sciences and the Computer Centre of the Academy of Sciences of the U.S.S.R. Scientists and investigators at computer centers, research institutes, and engineering organizations will find the book highly valuable.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Laguerre Polynomials and their Properties

Laguerre Functions

Tabulation of Laguerre Polynomials and Functions

Arrangement and Calculation of the Tables

References

Tables of the Values of the Polynomials Lsn(x) and the Functions ψsn(x) for n=2(1)7, s=0(0.1)1, x=0(0.1) 10(0.2)30

Tables of Coefficients of the Polynomials Lsn(x) for n=2(1)10, s=0(0.05)1

Tables of Zeros of the Polynomials Lsn(x) for n=2(1)10, s=0(0.05)1

Volumes in the Mathematical Tables Series

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483222905

About the Author

V.S. Aizenshtadt

V.I. Krylov

A.S. Metel'skii

