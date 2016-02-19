Tables of Laguerre Polynomials and Functions contains the values of Laguerre polynomials and Laguerre functions for n = 2 , 3 , . . . , 7 ; s = 0(0.1) 1; x = 0(0.1) 10(0.2) 30, and the zeroes and coefficients of the polynomials for n = 2 (1) 10 and s = 0(0.05) 1. The book also explains the Laguerre polynomials, their properties, Laguerre functions, and the tabulation of the Laguerre polynomials and functions. The book contains three tables: tables of values of Laguerre polynomials and functions, tables of the coefficients of the polynomials, and tables of their roots. The first table consists of six parts arranged successively in the ascending order of the degree n. Researchers have calculated the tables for a wider range of values of the parameters n, s and x (n = 2(1) 10, s = 0(0.05) 1, x = 0(0.1) 10(0.2) 30(0.5) 80) using computers at the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Technology of the Byelorussian Academy of Sciences and the Computer Centre of the Academy of Sciences of the U.S.S.R. Scientists and investigators at computer centers, research institutes, and engineering organizations will find the book highly valuable.