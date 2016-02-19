Tables of IGY Monthly Median Ionospheric Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483212944, 9781483226378

Tables of IGY Monthly Median Ionospheric Data

1st Edition

Annals of The International Geophysical Year, Vol. 18

Editors: W. J. G. Beynon C. M. Minnis
eBook ISBN: 9781483226378
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 460
Description

Annals of the International Geophysical Year, Volume 18: Tables of IGY Monthly Median Ionospheric Data is the sixth of six volumes of l.G.Y. data containing tables of monthly median values of ionospheric characteristics for the period July 1957-January 1959 inclusive. The data are extracted from booklets, bulletins and data summaries of many kinds which have been prepared at ionospheric observatories and sent to one of the Discipline V World Data Centers at Boulder, Moscow, Slough, and Tokyo.
This volume is composed of 21 chapters representing the stations, which are arranged in alphabetical order. The tables for each station are preceded by some of the more important information relating to the station. This information is taken from the Ionospheric Stations Manual (U.S.R.I., 1958) that also contains hourly values of cos X and many other useful data. Both the U.R.S.I, three letter code and the C.S.A.G.I. number have been included in the tables to facilitate reference either to the Ionospheric Stations Manual or to Annals of the I.G.Y. Volume VII. This book will be of value to geophysicists, researchers, and workers in the allied fields.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Dakar

Decepcion

Delhi

Djibouti

Dourbes

El Cerillo

Eureka

Fort Chimo

Fort Norman

Frobisher

Godhavn

Godley (Christchurch)

Hobart

Hollandia

Ibadan

Kerguelen (Port-Auxfrancais)

La Paz

La Quiaca

Lindau

Lwiro (Katana)

Macquarie Island

Madras

Marion Island

Mawson

Meanook

Monte Capellino

Narsarssuak

Natal

Ottawa


