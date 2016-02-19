Tables of Coulomb Wave Functions (Whittaker Functions) focuses on tables compiled in the Mathematical Physics Department in conjunction with the Nuclear Reactions Laboratory of the Nuclear Physics Research Institute of Moscow State University.

The book first states that Coulomb wave functions are used in the theory of nuclear reactions with charged particles, including protons, deuterons, and heavy ions. The text then offers information on the compilation and use of tables. The publication proceeds by highlighting the computations of various wave functions. These computations are presented in tabulated form. The manuscript also provides a list of volumes in the mathematical tables series.

The book is a dependable source of data for scientists, engineers, and students working in the field of nuclear reactions.