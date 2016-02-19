Tables of Coulomb Wave Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080101286, 9781483155012

Tables of Coulomb Wave Functions

1st Edition

Whittaker Functions

Authors: A. V. Luk'Yanov I. V. Teplov M. K. Akimova
eBook ISBN: 9781483155012
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 240
Description

Tables of Coulomb Wave Functions (Whittaker Functions) focuses on tables compiled in the Mathematical Physics Department in conjunction with the Nuclear Reactions Laboratory of the Nuclear Physics Research Institute of Moscow State University.

The book first states that Coulomb wave functions are used in the theory of nuclear reactions with charged particles, including protons, deuterons, and heavy ions. The text then offers information on the compilation and use of tables. The publication proceeds by highlighting the computations of various wave functions. These computations are presented in tabulated form. The manuscript also provides a list of volumes in the mathematical tables series.

The book is a dependable source of data for scientists, engineers, and students working in the field of nuclear reactions.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Compilation of the Tables

Use of the Tables

References

The Function F1 (η;e) for l = 0(1)15, e = 1 (0.2)20 and 0 ≤ η ≤ 0.39811 [log η = - ∞; -0.8(0.1) - 0.4]

0.50119 ≤ η ≤ 1.5849 [log η = - 0.3 (0.1)0.2]

1.9953 ≤ η ≤ 6.3096 [log η = 0.3(0.1)0.8]

The Function G1 (η;e) for l = 0(1)15, e = 1(0.2)20 and 0 ≤ η ≤ 0.39811 [log η = - ∞; - 0.8(0.1) - 0.4]

0.50119 ≤ η ≤ 1.5849 [log η = - 0.3 (0.1)0.2]

1.9953 ≤ η ≤ 6.3096 [log η = 0.3(0.1)0.8]

The Function Gi (η;e) for l = 0;1, e = 1(0.2)20 and 0 ≤ η ≤ 0.39811 [log η = - ∞; - 0.8(0.1) - 0.4]

0.50119 ≤ η ≤ 1.5849 [log η = - 0.3 (0.1)0.2]

1.9953 ≤ η ≤ 6.3096 [log η = 0.3(0.1)0.8]

List of volumes in the Mathematical Tables Series

About the Author

A. V. Luk'Yanov

I. V. Teplov

M. K. Akimova

