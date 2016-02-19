Tables for the Energy and Photon Distribution in Equilibrium Radiation Spectra covers a collection of tables used for calculating the energy and photon distribution in equilibrium radiation. The book discusses the main characteristics of radiation; the equilibrium between radiation and matter using Kirchhoff's laws; the energy and photon distribution in the spectrum of equilibrium radiation; and the energy and photon distribution of equilibrium radiation over finite frequency intervals. The text then describes heat radiation emitted by real bodies; heat radiation in the space between bodies at different temperatures or in a medium in the absence of total thermodynamic equilibrium; the use of thermal radiation for investigating the properties of a substance; and optical pyrometry. Tables for each of the above mentioned topics are illustrated. Each table is preceded by a description and rules for using it in practical calculations. Numerical values of the conversion coefficients for the different spectral scales and for conversion from densities to fluxes are also given. Those involved in physics, illumination and heat engineering, meteorology, and astrophysics will find the book useful.