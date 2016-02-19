Tables for the Energy and Photon Distribution in Equilibrium Radiation Spectra
1st Edition
Mathematical Tables Series, Vol. 35
Description
Tables for the Energy and Photon Distribution in Equilibrium Radiation Spectra covers a collection of tables used for calculating the energy and photon distribution in equilibrium radiation. The book discusses the main characteristics of radiation; the equilibrium between radiation and matter using Kirchhoff's laws; the energy and photon distribution in the spectrum of equilibrium radiation; and the energy and photon distribution of equilibrium radiation over finite frequency intervals. The text then describes heat radiation emitted by real bodies; heat radiation in the space between bodies at different temperatures or in a medium in the absence of total thermodynamic equilibrium; the use of thermal radiation for investigating the properties of a substance; and optical pyrometry. Tables for each of the above mentioned topics are illustrated. Each table is preceded by a description and rules for using it in practical calculations. Numerical values of the conversion coefficients for the different spectral scales and for conversion from densities to fluxes are also given. Those involved in physics, illumination and heat engineering, meteorology, and astrophysics will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Main Characteristics of Radiation
Equilibrium between Radiation and Matter. Kirchhoff's Laws
Energy and Photon Distribution in the Spectrum of Equilibrium Radiation
Energy and Photon Distribution of Equilibrium Radiation Over Finite Frequency (Wave Length) Intervals
Heat Radiation Emitted by Real Bodies
Heat Radiation in the Space between Bodies at Different Temperatures
Heat Radiation in a Medium in the Absence of Total Thermodynamic Equilibrium
The Use of Thermal Radiation for Investigating the Properties of a Substance; Optical Pyrometry
References
Table 1. The Relative Energy and Photon Distribution in the Equilibrium Radiation Spectrum on the Relative Frequency Scale
Table 2. The Relative Energy Density Distribution of Equilibrium Radiation on the Relative Wave Length Scale z = λ/λm : φλ(z)
Table 3. The Relative Energy Distribution of Equilibrium Radiation on the Logarithmic Scale
Table 4. The Relative Photon Distribution on the Relative Frequency Scale x' = v/vφm : η(x')
Table 5. The Relative Energy and Photon Distribution of Equilibrium Radiation Over Finite Relative Frequency Intervals from 0 to x = v/vφm : Q1(x) and Q2(x)
Nomograms for Determining the Fractions and Densities of Energy and Photons of Equilibrium Radiation in a Finite Spectral Region
Table 6. Energy Density of Equilibrium Radiation on the Frequency Scale u(v, T)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214603