Systems Self-Assembly, Volume 5

Systems Self-Assembly is the only book to showcase state-of-the-art self-assembly systems that arise from the computational, biological, chemical, physical and engineering disciplines. Written by world experts in each area, it provides a coherent, integrated view of both book practice examples and new trends with a clearly presented computational flavor. The unifying thread throughout the text is the computational nature of self-assembling systems.

This book consists of 13 chapters dealing with a variety of topics such as the patterns of self-organised nanoparticle assemblies; biomimetic design of dynamic self-assembling systems; computing by self-assembly involving DNA molecules, polyominoes, and cells; evolutionary design of a model of self-assembling chemical structures; self-assembly as an engineering concept across size scales; and probabilistic analysis of self-assembled molecular networks. Other chapters focus on the programming language of dynamic self-assembly; self-assembled computer architectures; simulation of self-assembly processes using abstract reduction systems; computer aided search for optimal self-assembly systems; theoretical aspects of programmable self-assembly; emergent cooperativity in large-scale patterns; and automated self-assembling programming.

Systems Self-Assembly is an ideal reference for scientists, researchers and post-graduate students; practitioners in industry, engineering and science; and managers, decision-makers and policy makers.