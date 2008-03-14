Systems Self-Assembly, Volume 5
1st Edition
Multidisciplinary Snapshots
Table of Contents
Ch. 1: Self-Organised Nanoparticle Assemblies: A Panoply of Patterns Ch. 2: Biomimetic Design of Dynamic Self-Assembling Systems Ch. 3: Computing by Self-Assembly: DNA Molecules, Polyominoes, Cells Ch. 4: Evolutionary Design of a Model of Self-Assembling Chemical Structures Ch. 5: Self-Assembly as an Engineering Concept across Size Scales Ch. 6: Probabilistic Analysis of Self-Assembled Molecular Networks Ch. 7: The "Programming Language" of Dynamic Self-Assembly Ch. 8: Self-Assembled Computer Architectures Ch. 9: Simulation of Self-Assembly Processes Using Abstract Reduction Systems Ch.10: Computer Aided Search for Optimal Self-Assembly Systems Ch.11: Programmable Self-Assembly-Theoretical Aspects and DNA-Linked Nanoparticles Ch.12: From Microscopic Rules to Emergent Cooperativity in Large-Scale Patterns Ch.13: Automated Self-Assembling Programming
Description
Systems Self-Assembly is the only book to showcase state-of-the-art self-assembly systems that arise from the computational, biological, chemical, physical and engineering disciplines. Written by world experts in each area, it provides a coherent, integrated view of both book practice examples and new trends with a clearly presented computational flavor. The unifying thread throughout the text is the computational nature of self-assembling systems.
This book consists of 13 chapters dealing with a variety of topics such as the patterns of self-organised nanoparticle assemblies; biomimetic design of dynamic self-assembling systems; computing by self-assembly involving DNA molecules, polyominoes, and cells; evolutionary design of a model of self-assembling chemical structures; self-assembly as an engineering concept across size scales; and probabilistic analysis of self-assembled molecular networks. Other chapters focus on the programming language of dynamic self-assembly; self-assembled computer architectures; simulation of self-assembly processes using abstract reduction systems; computer aided search for optimal self-assembly systems; theoretical aspects of programmable self-assembly; emergent cooperativity in large-scale patterns; and automated self-assembling programming.
Systems Self-Assembly is an ideal reference for scientists, researchers and post-graduate students; practitioners in industry, engineering and science; and managers, decision-makers and policy makers.
Key Features
The only book to showcases state-of-the-art self-assembly systems that arise from the computational, biological, chemical, physical and engineering disciplines Coherent, integrated view of both book practice examples and new trends with a clearly presented computational flavor *Written by world experts in each area
Readership
Scientists, researchers and post-graduate students, practitioners in industry, engineering and science, managers, decision-makers and policy makers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 14th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559759
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528650
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Natalio Krasnogor Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Automated Scheduling, Optimisation, and Planning Research Group, School of Computer Science and IT, University of Nottingham, UK
Steve Gustafson Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Automated Scheduling, Optimisation, and Planning Research Group, School of Computer Science and IT, University of Nottingham, UK
David A. Pelta Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Depto. de Ciencias de la Computacion e Inteligencia Artificial, E.T.S. de Ingenieria Informatica, Universidad de Granada
Jose L. Verdegay Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Depto.de Ciencias de la Computacion e Inteligencia Artifical, E.T.S. de Ingenieria Informatica, Universidad de Granada