Systems Architecture Modeling with the Arcadia Method - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481680, 9780081017920

Systems Architecture Modeling with the Arcadia Method

1st Edition

A Practical Guide to Capella

Authors: Pascal Roques
eBook ISBN: 9780081017920
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481680
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd November 2017
Page Count: 292
Description

Systems Architecture Modeling with the Arcadia Method is an illustrative guide for the understanding and implementation of model-based systems and architecture engineering with the Arcadia method, using Capella, a new open-source solution.

More than just another systems modeling tool, Capella is a comprehensive and extensible Eclipse application that has been successfully deployed in a wide variety of industrial contexts. Based on a graphical modeling workbench, it provides systems architects with rich methodological guidance using the Arcadia method and modeling language. Intuitive model editing and advanced viewing capabilities improve modeling quality and productivity, and help engineers focus on the design of the system and its architecture.

This book is the first to help readers discover the richness of the Capella solution.

Key Features

  • Describes the tooled implementation of the Arcadia method
  • Highlights the toolset widely deployed on operational projects in all Thales domains worldwide (defense, aerospace, transportation, etc.)
  • Emphasizes the author’s pedagogical experience on the methods and the tools gained through conducting more than 80 training sessions for a thousand engineers at Thales University
  • Examines the emergence of an ecosystem of organizations, including industries that would drive the Capella roadmap according to operational needs, service and technology suppliers who would develop their business around the solution, and academics who would pave the future of the engineering ecosystem

Readership

Industry practitioners (systems engineers, system architects, etc.) Tool editors and vendors

Table of Contents

1. Reminders for the Arcadia Method
2. Capella: A System Modeling Solution
3. Complete Example of Modeling with Capella: Operational Analysis
4. Complete Example of Modeling with Capella: System Analysis
5. Complete Example of Modeling with Capella: Logical Architecture
6. Complete Example of Modeling with Capella: Physical Architecture
7. Complete Example of Modeling with Capella: EPBS

Details

No. of pages:
292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081017920
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785481680

About the Author

Pascal Roques

Pascal Roques is a Senior Consultant and researcher who has been modeling for more than 25 years in various industrial domains, with SADT, OMT and UML, and is now focusing on Model-Based Systems Engineering with SysML and Arcadia/Capella.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant

