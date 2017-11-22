Systems Architecture Modeling with the Arcadia Method
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to Capella
Description
Systems Architecture Modeling with the Arcadia Method is an illustrative guide for the understanding and implementation of model-based systems and architecture engineering with the Arcadia method, using Capella, a new open-source solution.
More than just another systems modeling tool, Capella is a comprehensive and extensible Eclipse application that has been successfully deployed in a wide variety of industrial contexts. Based on a graphical modeling workbench, it provides systems architects with rich methodological guidance using the Arcadia method and modeling language. Intuitive model editing and advanced viewing capabilities improve modeling quality and productivity, and help engineers focus on the design of the system and its architecture.
This book is the first to help readers discover the richness of the Capella solution.
Key Features
- Describes the tooled implementation of the Arcadia method
- Highlights the toolset widely deployed on operational projects in all Thales domains worldwide (defense, aerospace, transportation, etc.)
- Emphasizes the author’s pedagogical experience on the methods and the tools gained through conducting more than 80 training sessions for a thousand engineers at Thales University
- Examines the emergence of an ecosystem of organizations, including industries that would drive the Capella roadmap according to operational needs, service and technology suppliers who would develop their business around the solution, and academics who would pave the future of the engineering ecosystem
Readership
Industry practitioners (systems engineers, system architects, etc.) Tool editors and vendors
Table of Contents
1. Reminders for the Arcadia Method
2. Capella: A System Modeling Solution
3. Complete Example of Modeling with Capella: Operational Analysis
4. Complete Example of Modeling with Capella: System Analysis
5. Complete Example of Modeling with Capella: Logical Architecture
6. Complete Example of Modeling with Capella: Physical Architecture
7. Complete Example of Modeling with Capella: EPBS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 22nd November 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017920
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481680
About the Author
Pascal Roques
Pascal Roques is a Senior Consultant and researcher who has been modeling for more than 25 years in various industrial domains, with SADT, OMT and UML, and is now focusing on Model-Based Systems Engineering with SysML and Arcadia/Capella.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant