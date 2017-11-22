Systems Architecture Modeling with the Arcadia Method is an illustrative guide for the understanding and implementation of model-based systems and architecture engineering with the Arcadia method, using Capella, a new open-source solution.

More than just another systems modeling tool, Capella is a comprehensive and extensible Eclipse application that has been successfully deployed in a wide variety of industrial contexts. Based on a graphical modeling workbench, it provides systems architects with rich methodological guidance using the Arcadia method and modeling language. Intuitive model editing and advanced viewing capabilities improve modeling quality and productivity, and help engineers focus on the design of the system and its architecture.

This book is the first to help readers discover the richness of the Capella solution.