Systems Approach for Development
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Conference, Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt, 26-29 November 1977
Description
Systems Approach for Development presents articles in such topics as methodology, management and planning, education and transfer of technology, industrial application, energy, power systems, transportation and communication systems, urban systems and housing, and water resource systems. A sample of article in methodology is a simplified model approach in the hierarchical control systems.
The book discusses such topics as dynamic economic models, creation of an optimum technology for olive oil production, systems prospective, types of technological forecasting techniques, and the use of a learning automata model in resource allocation problems. The optimal rate of transfer of technology is briefly analyzed and a systems approach to technological education is covered. An essay in the development of operator interface techniques is given. A section of the text provides the requirements of an ideal teaching system for microcomputers.
The book will provide useful information to engineers, sociologists, economists, computer programmers, students and researchers in the field of science.
Table of Contents
Methodology
A Simplified Model Approach in the Hierarchical Control Systems
Closed Loop Control, Stability and Transient Behavior of Certain Dynamic Economic Models
Hierarchical Optimization and Control ~ An Applications Orientated Survey
Dialogues Around the Best Technology for Producing Olive Oil
The Use of Computers for Monitoring and Control in the Developing Countries
Identification of Multicountry Infrastructure Projects in the Arab World Using the Systems Methodology
Alleviating the Client/Designer Problem in Large-Scale System Design
Systems Prospective
A Methodology for Identification, Evaluation and Comparison of R & D Projects in R & D Planning
Management and Planning
The Role of Technological Forecasting in Planning Future Developments
Computer Assisted Planning and Forecasting in Developing Countries
Systems Approach to Improvement of Investment Management in Developing Countries^
Decentralized Modeling and Control Strategies in Development Planning
Use of a Learning Automata Model in Resource Allocation Problems
A Methodology for after the Fact Evaluation of R & D Projects
Simulation as a Replacement of Complex Mathematical Analysis in Solving Managerial Problems
Sectorial Analysis for the Metallurgical Industries in the Arab World
Education and Transfer of Technology
Recent Trends in Metrology, Quality and Reliability Education at the University Level in Egypt (Alexandria University)
International Data Exchange and its Role in Development-Applications, Problems and Possible Solutions
Introduction of Technology Change, One of Many Considerations
Optimal Rate of Transfer of Technology
Systems Approach to Technology Education
Dynamic Power System Simulator for Design and Training Purposes
What Does a Developing Country Expect from Intergovernmental Co-operation in Information Technology?
Two Models for the Development of Transnational Education Systems: Redesigned Transfer and Controlled Multiplication
Optimal Planning in Education to Meet Social Demand and Manpower Requirements
Remarks About Printing and Displaying Some Non-Latin Characters
Development in Operator Interface Techniques
On-Line Training on Analog Computer Identification of a Speed Control System
Requirements of an Ideal Teaching System for Microcomputers
Training on Systems Approach, A Case Study in Egypt
Assimilation of Transferred Know-How
Industrial Application
Automation of the Fusion Post in a Foundry
Continuous Hot Dip Galvanizing of Steel Strip, A Highly Automated Process
Modeling for Sub-Optimal Control of an Epitaxial Reactor
New Technologies for Cast-Iron Melting and Casting
Optimal Computer Control and Instrumentation of Fermentation Processes
Forecasting Cement and Steel Needs in Developing Countries
On-line Moisture Measurement in Phosphate Process Control
Process-Computers in Cement Plants
Optimal Multilevel Control of Hot Rolling Steel Mills
Some Economic and Technical Aspects of Mini-Mills
Progress in Mask Correlation Methodology and Technology
Application of Radioisotopes Automatic System at Helwan Iron and Steel Company
Minimization of Scale Formation on the Heated Ingots in a Soaking Pit
Matching Control-Technology Packages to the Needs of Developing Countries
A Heterogeneous Model for the Optimal Control of Fixed Bed Catalytic Reactors Experiencing Catalyst Decay
Composition Dynamics and Control in Counterflow Extractive Reactors
Energy
Planning Models for Petrochemical Complexes
On Energy Demand and Modeling in Developing Countries
Scope of Solar Energy Application to Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in Developing Countries
Management of Energy Resources — Energy Supplies in Remote Places
Recovered-Sulfur: A Constraint or a Relief for Future Hydrocarbon Related Energy Technologies?
Power Systems
Optimal Operation of the Algerian Electric Power System
Stability and Control of Large Scale Power Systems Using Decomposition Aggregation Techniques
Nuclear Power Planning with Reference to Developing Countries
Controllability of Power Systems with Long Transmission Lines
Regional Electric Power System Planning Using Mixed Integer Linear Programming
Optimal Use of Water Resources for Electricity Production
Centralized Real-Time Power System Control Using On-Line Computer
Planning Capacity Evaluations in Power System
Systems Analytical Tools for Electric Energy Sector Planning
Improvement of Transient Stability Problem for the A.R.E. 500 kV Ties Using Optimal Control
Transportation And Communication Systems
Modeling Interaction Between Urban Development and Transportation
A Model for Determining Cost Effective Telecommunication Services to Satisfy the Demand in a Given Environment
A Multi-Level Approach to the Coordination of the Transportation Systems
Cost Control of Truck Service for Land Rig Operations
Urban Systems and Housing
Partial Prefab (PPS) System for Housing
Optimization of Urban and Regional Water Supply Systems
A Systems Approach in Building Component Design
Computer Aided Architectural Design: SIGMA-ARCHI System
A Study of Some Stochastic Urban Service Systems
Water Resource Systems
Simulation of Non-Stationary Monthly Runoff for a River with Highly Variable Discharges
Systems Approach in Water Resources Planning
A Large-Scale Stochastic Model for Management of Khuzestan Water Resources System
Systems Approach in Hydrology
An Approach to the Control of Water Resources Systems
Assessment and Control of Surface Water Resources Through River Water Quality Modeling
Dynamic Programming Optimization for a Water Collecting System
Agriculture and Food
Optimal Buffer Stock Operations in a Cobweb Model
Spatial Aspects in Agriculture Sector Analysis
An Agricultural Policy Model for India
A Systems Analysis of Small-Holder Agriculture. A Systems Approach to Mechanization
A Proposed Integrated System for Wind-Powered Irrigation and Fish Farming Suited to Developing Countries
Health Care Systems
A System Model for Health Care
Towards An Improved Model for the Emergency Care Services of Cairo Hospitals
Hospital Automation Systems (A Survey)
Optimal Planning of Health Care Systems to Meet Social Demand and Manpower Requirements in Developing Countries
Pollution and Environmental Systems
Economic Sewage Treatment as a Result of Automation
A New Three Level Algorithm for River Pollution Control
Parametric Study of Waste Treatment System with Activated Sludge Process
Water Pollution and Industrial Development: A Systems Approach
Fuels and Ecological Balance
Socioeconomic Models
Some Approaches to the Specific Problems Which Occur in the Optimum Control of the Economies of Developing Young Countries
Studies on Socially-Optimal Process Designs
The Oblivions in Tourism Planning
A Feedback Control System for Socioeconomic Models
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 662
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188249