Systemic Lupus Erythematosus - 5th Edition

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

5th Edition

Editors: Robert Lahita
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749949
eBook ISBN: 9780080961712
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2010
Page Count: 1154
Description

Systemic lupus erythematosus (S.L.E.), commonly called lupus, is a chronic autoimmune disorder that can affect virtually any organ of the body. In lupus, the body's immune system, which normally functions to protect against foreign invaders, becomes hyperactive, forming antibodies that attack normal tissues and organs, including the skin, joints, kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, and blood. Lupus is characterized by periods of illness, called flares, and periods of wellness, or remission.

Because its symptoms come and go and mimic those of other diseases, lupus is difficult to diagnose. There is no single laboratory test that can definitively prove that a person has the complex illness.

To date, lupus has no known cause or cure. Early detection and treatment is the key to a better health outcome and can usually lessen the progression and severity of the disease. Anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-malarials, and steroids (such as cortisone and others) are often used to treat lupus. Cytotoxic chemotherapies, similar to those used in the treatment of cancer, are also used to suppress the immune system in lupus patients.

A new edition of this established and well regarded reference which combines basic science with clinical science to provide a translational medicine model. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is a useful reference for specialists in the diagnosis and management of patients with SLE, a tool for measurement of clinical activity for pharmaceutical development and basic research of the disease and a reference work for hospital libraries.

Key Features

  • Highly illustrated and in full color throughout
  • Basic science section expanded to allow the reader to focus on the newest techniques in molecular medicine and its effects on disease expression and treatment
  • Clinical aspects and new drugs will be covered in great detail providing a useful reference to both experienced clinicians and physicians with an interest in lupus in their clinical practice

Readership

Basic scientists and clinicians who are interested in SLE including rheumatologists, dermatologists, nephrologists, immunologists and allergists. Residents and fellows in training, primary internists with an interest in the disease and medical libraries

Table of Contents

Section I: Basis of Disease Pathogenesis

A. Genetics

1 Major histocompatibility complex class II

Michelle M.A. Fernando and Timothy J. Vyse

2 Genetic susceptibility and class III complement genes

John P. Atkinson, Peter M. Schneider and C. Yung Yu

3 Constitutive genes and lupus

Betty P. Tsao and Yun Deng

4 Genetics of lupus in mice

Dwight H. Kono and Argyrios N. Theofilopoulos

B. Cellular Pathogenesis

5 Tolerance and autoimmunity

Shiv Pillai and Kendra N. Taylor

6 Dendritic cells in SLE

Gerlinde Obermoser, Karolina Palucka, Hideki Ueno, Jacques Banchereau, and Virginia Pascual

7 T cells and systemic lupus erthematosus

Jose C. Crispin and George C. Tsokos

8 B-lymphocyte biology in SLE

Mark J. Mamula

9 Polymorhonuclear and endothelial cells

Robert Clancy

10 Mechanisms and consequences of mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress in T cells of patients with SLE

Andras Perl

11 Cell cycle regulation and systemic lupus erythematosus

Dimitrios Balomenos

12 The role of reactive nitrogen and oxygen intermediates in systemic lupus erythematosus

Ahmad K. Mashmoushi, Gary S. Gilkeson and Jim C. Oates

C. Humoral Pathogenesis

13 Origins of antinuclear antibodies

Westley H. Reeves, Yuan Xu, Haoyang Zhuang, Yi Li and Lijun Yang

14 Anti-DNA antibodies: Structure, regulation and pathogenicity

Cynthia Aranow, Dun Zhou and Betty Diamond

15 Extractable nuclear antigens and SLE: specificity and role in disease pathogenesis

Mary Keogan, Grainne Kearns and Caroline A. Jefferies

16 Antihistone and antispliceosomal antibodies

Minoru Satoh, Marvin J. Fritzler, and Edward K.L. Chan

17 Toll-like receptors in SLE

Terry K. Means

18 Interferon-alpha in systemic lupus erythematosus

Mary K. Crow

19 Immune complexes in systemic lupus erythematosus

Mark H. Wener

20 Complement and tissue injury in SLE

Chau-Ching Liu and Joseph Ahearn

21 Humoral pathogenesis: Fc receptors in autoimmunity and end-organ damage

T. Ernandez and T.N. Mayadas

D. Environmental Aspects of Pathogenesis

22 Drug-induced lupus mechanisms

Raymond L. Yung and Bruce C. Richardson

23 Gender and age in lupus

Robert G. Lahita

24 Roles for infections in systemic lupus erythematosus pathogenesis

Evan S. Vista, A. Darise Farris and Judith A. James

25 Systemic lupus erythematosus in domestic animals

Michael J. Day

E. Mechanisms of Tissue Injury

26 Pathogenesis of lupus nephritis

Yong Du and Chandra Mohan

27 Tissue injury and the skin

Annegret Kuhn, Markus Bohm and Thomas A. Luger

28 Neuropsychiatric systemic lupus erythematosus: Mechanisms of injury

Meggan Mackay, Aziz M. Ulug and Bruce T. Volpe

29 Atherosclerosis and tissue injury in systemic lupus erythematosus

Ingrid Avalos and C. Michael Stein

Section II: Clinical Aspects of Disease

A. Clinical Presentation

30 The clinical presentation of systemic lupus erythematosus

Robert G. Lahita

31 Neonatal lupus

Jill P. Buyon and Deborah M. Friedman

32 SLE in children
Rina Mina and Hermine I. Brunner

33 Drug-induced disease

Anne-Barbara Mongey and Evelyn V. Hess

34 Laboratory evaluation of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus

Peter H. Schur

35 Pregnancy and reproductive concerns in systemic lupus erythematosus

Carl Laskin, Karen Spitzer and Christine A. Clark

36 Epidemiology of systemic lupus erythematosus

Catia Duarte, Maura Couto, Luis Ines and Matthew H. Liang

37 Monitoring disease activity

Kenneth C. Kalunian and Joan T. Merrill

38 Incomplete lupus erythematosus

Johannes C. Nossent and Tom J.G. Swaak

39 Design of clinical trials for SLE

Joan T. Merrill, Ken Kalunian and Jill P. Buyon

B. Organ Systems

40 The nervous system and lupus

John G. Hanly

41 Skin

Victoria P. Werth, Cristian Vera-Kellet and Jan P. Dutz

42 Kidney

Brad H. Rovin and Isaac E. Stillman

43 Heart

Kathleen Macsimowicz-McKinnon and Susan Manzi

44 Vasculitis

Barri Fessler and Gary S. Hoffman

45 Lung

Aryeh Fischer and Roland M. du Bois

46 Gastrointestinal: Liver

Ian R. Mackay

47 Gastrointestinal: Nonhepatic

Lloyd Mayer

48 Cellular hematology

Seetha U. Monrad and Mariana J. Kaplan

49 Musculoskeletal system: Articular disease, bone metabolism

Diane Horowitz, Galina Marder and Richard Furie

Section III: Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome

A. Pathogenesis

50 Antiphospholipid antibody: Pathogenesis

Takao Koike, Tatsuya Atsumi and Olga Amengual

51 Endothelial cell damage and atherosclerosis

Joan T. Merrill

B. Clinical

52 Laboratory testing for antiphospholipid syndrome

Steven Krilis and Yiannia Ioannou

53 Clinical presentation of antiphospholipid syndrome

Munther A. Khamashta

54 Pregnancy and antiphospholipid syndrome

Kristina Milan and D. Ware Branch

55 Treatment of antiphospholipid syndrome

Gerard Espinosa and Richard Cervera

Section IV: Treatment

56 Steroids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Olga Dvorkina and Ellen M. Ginzler

57 Antimalarials

Nathalie Costedoat-Chalumeau, Gaelle Leroux, Jean-Charles Piette and Zahir Amoura

58 Cytotoxic agents

Eva D. Papadimitraki, George Bertsias, George Chamilos and Dimitrios T. Boumpas

59 Biological agents

Vasileios C. Kyttaris

About the Editor

Robert Lahita

Affiliations and Expertise

ROBERT G. LAHITA MD, PhD Professor of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology UMDNJ, New Jersey Medical School Vice President and Chairman of Medicine Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Newark, NJ, USA

Reviews

"The first edition was published in 1987, and revisions every five or six years have kept this reference up to date. An earlier edition was cited in Brandon-Hill, but, surprisingly, this work is absent from the Medical Library Association's Master Guide.... Like its predecessors, this reference aims for comprehensiveness, and this fifth edition incorporates an abundance of new terms and concepts, key opinions from researchers and clinicians, and, for the first time, ‘...ways to approach, examine and quantify clinical facts from lupus patients.’ Chapters are organized in sections on the basis of disease pathogenesis (e.g. genetics, cellular pathogenesis, humoral pathogenesis, environmental aspects, mechanisms of tissue injury); clinical aspects; anti-phospholipid syndrome; and treatment. Editor Robert G. Lahita (New Jersey Medical School, and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center) is joined for this edition by three associate editors: George Tsokos (Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center); Jill P. Buyon (NYU Medical Center); and Takao Koike (Hokkaido U. School of Medicine, Japan)." --SciTech Book News

Ratings and Reviews

