Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
5th Edition
Description
Systemic lupus erythematosus (S.L.E.), commonly called lupus, is a chronic autoimmune disorder that can affect virtually any organ of the body. In lupus, the body's immune system, which normally functions to protect against foreign invaders, becomes hyperactive, forming antibodies that attack normal tissues and organs, including the skin, joints, kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, and blood. Lupus is characterized by periods of illness, called flares, and periods of wellness, or remission.
Because its symptoms come and go and mimic those of other diseases, lupus is difficult to diagnose. There is no single laboratory test that can definitively prove that a person has the complex illness.
To date, lupus has no known cause or cure. Early detection and treatment is the key to a better health outcome and can usually lessen the progression and severity of the disease. Anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-malarials, and steroids (such as cortisone and others) are often used to treat lupus. Cytotoxic chemotherapies, similar to those used in the treatment of cancer, are also used to suppress the immune system in lupus patients.
A new edition of this established and well regarded reference which combines basic science with clinical science to provide a translational medicine model. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is a useful reference for specialists in the diagnosis and management of patients with SLE, a tool for measurement of clinical activity for pharmaceutical development and basic research of the disease and a reference work for hospital libraries.
Key Features
- Highly illustrated and in full color throughout
- Basic science section expanded to allow the reader to focus on the newest techniques in molecular medicine and its effects on disease expression and treatment
- Clinical aspects and new drugs will be covered in great detail providing a useful reference to both experienced clinicians and physicians with an interest in lupus in their clinical practice
Readership
Basic scientists and clinicians who are interested in SLE including rheumatologists, dermatologists, nephrologists, immunologists and allergists. Residents and fellows in training, primary internists with an interest in the disease and medical libraries
Table of Contents
Section I: Basis of Disease Pathogenesis
A. Genetics
1 Major histocompatibility complex class II
Michelle M.A. Fernando and Timothy J. Vyse
2 Genetic susceptibility and class III complement genes
John P. Atkinson, Peter M. Schneider and C. Yung Yu
3 Constitutive genes and lupus
Betty P. Tsao and Yun Deng
4 Genetics of lupus in mice
Dwight H. Kono and Argyrios N. Theofilopoulos
B. Cellular Pathogenesis
5 Tolerance and autoimmunity
Shiv Pillai and Kendra N. Taylor
6 Dendritic cells in SLE
Gerlinde Obermoser, Karolina Palucka, Hideki Ueno, Jacques Banchereau, and Virginia Pascual
7 T cells and systemic lupus erthematosus
Jose C. Crispin and George C. Tsokos
8 B-lymphocyte biology in SLE
Mark J. Mamula
9 Polymorhonuclear and endothelial cells
Robert Clancy
10 Mechanisms and consequences of mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress in T cells of patients with SLE
Andras Perl
11 Cell cycle regulation and systemic lupus erythematosus
Dimitrios Balomenos
12 The role of reactive nitrogen and oxygen intermediates in systemic lupus erythematosus
Ahmad K. Mashmoushi, Gary S. Gilkeson and Jim C. Oates
C. Humoral Pathogenesis
13 Origins of antinuclear antibodies
Westley H. Reeves, Yuan Xu, Haoyang Zhuang, Yi Li and Lijun Yang
14 Anti-DNA antibodies: Structure, regulation and pathogenicity
Cynthia Aranow, Dun Zhou and Betty Diamond
15 Extractable nuclear antigens and SLE: specificity and role in disease pathogenesis
Mary Keogan, Grainne Kearns and Caroline A. Jefferies
16 Antihistone and antispliceosomal antibodies
Minoru Satoh, Marvin J. Fritzler, and Edward K.L. Chan
17 Toll-like receptors in SLE
Terry K. Means
18 Interferon-alpha in systemic lupus erythematosus
Mary K. Crow
19 Immune complexes in systemic lupus erythematosus
Mark H. Wener
20 Complement and tissue injury in SLE
Chau-Ching Liu and Joseph Ahearn
21 Humoral pathogenesis: Fc receptors in autoimmunity and end-organ damage
T. Ernandez and T.N. Mayadas
D. Environmental Aspects of Pathogenesis
22 Drug-induced lupus mechanisms
Raymond L. Yung and Bruce C. Richardson
23 Gender and age in lupus
Robert G. Lahita
24 Roles for infections in systemic lupus erythematosus pathogenesis
Evan S. Vista, A. Darise Farris and Judith A. James
25 Systemic lupus erythematosus in domestic animals
Michael J. Day
E. Mechanisms of Tissue Injury
26 Pathogenesis of lupus nephritis
Yong Du and Chandra Mohan
27 Tissue injury and the skin
Annegret Kuhn, Markus Bohm and Thomas A. Luger
28 Neuropsychiatric systemic lupus erythematosus: Mechanisms of injury
Meggan Mackay, Aziz M. Ulug and Bruce T. Volpe
29 Atherosclerosis and tissue injury in systemic lupus erythematosus
Ingrid Avalos and C. Michael Stein
Section II: Clinical Aspects of Disease
A. Clinical Presentation
30 The clinical presentation of systemic lupus erythematosus
Robert G. Lahita
31 Neonatal lupus
Jill P. Buyon and Deborah M. Friedman
32 SLE in children
Rina Mina and Hermine I. Brunner
33 Drug-induced disease
Anne-Barbara Mongey and Evelyn V. Hess
34 Laboratory evaluation of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus
Peter H. Schur
35 Pregnancy and reproductive concerns in systemic lupus erythematosus
Carl Laskin, Karen Spitzer and Christine A. Clark
36 Epidemiology of systemic lupus erythematosus
Catia Duarte, Maura Couto, Luis Ines and Matthew H. Liang
37 Monitoring disease activity
Kenneth C. Kalunian and Joan T. Merrill
38 Incomplete lupus erythematosus
Johannes C. Nossent and Tom J.G. Swaak
39 Design of clinical trials for SLE
Joan T. Merrill, Ken Kalunian and Jill P. Buyon
B. Organ Systems
40 The nervous system and lupus
John G. Hanly
41 Skin
Victoria P. Werth, Cristian Vera-Kellet and Jan P. Dutz
42 Kidney
Brad H. Rovin and Isaac E. Stillman
43 Heart
Kathleen Macsimowicz-McKinnon and Susan Manzi
44 Vasculitis
Barri Fessler and Gary S. Hoffman
45 Lung
Aryeh Fischer and Roland M. du Bois
46 Gastrointestinal: Liver
Ian R. Mackay
47 Gastrointestinal: Nonhepatic
Lloyd Mayer
48 Cellular hematology
Seetha U. Monrad and Mariana J. Kaplan
49 Musculoskeletal system: Articular disease, bone metabolism
Diane Horowitz, Galina Marder and Richard Furie
Section III: Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome
A. Pathogenesis
50 Antiphospholipid antibody: Pathogenesis
Takao Koike, Tatsuya Atsumi and Olga Amengual
51 Endothelial cell damage and atherosclerosis
Joan T. Merrill
B. Clinical
52 Laboratory testing for antiphospholipid syndrome
Steven Krilis and Yiannia Ioannou
53 Clinical presentation of antiphospholipid syndrome
Munther A. Khamashta
54 Pregnancy and antiphospholipid syndrome
Kristina Milan and D. Ware Branch
55 Treatment of antiphospholipid syndrome
Gerard Espinosa and Richard Cervera
Section IV: Treatment
56 Steroids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
Olga Dvorkina and Ellen M. Ginzler
57 Antimalarials
Nathalie Costedoat-Chalumeau, Gaelle Leroux, Jean-Charles Piette and Zahir Amoura
58 Cytotoxic agents
Eva D. Papadimitraki, George Bertsias, George Chamilos and Dimitrios T. Boumpas
59 Biological agents
Vasileios C. Kyttaris
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 29th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749949
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961712
About the Editor
Robert Lahita
Affiliations and Expertise
ROBERT G. LAHITA MD, PhD Professor of Medicine, Adjunct Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology UMDNJ, New Jersey Medical School Vice President and Chairman of Medicine Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Newark, NJ, USA
Reviews
"The first edition was published in 1987, and revisions every five or six years have kept this reference up to date. An earlier edition was cited in Brandon-Hill, but, surprisingly, this work is absent from the Medical Library Association's Master Guide.... Like its predecessors, this reference aims for comprehensiveness, and this fifth edition incorporates an abundance of new terms and concepts, key opinions from researchers and clinicians, and, for the first time, ‘...ways to approach, examine and quantify clinical facts from lupus patients.’ Chapters are organized in sections on the basis of disease pathogenesis (e.g. genetics, cellular pathogenesis, humoral pathogenesis, environmental aspects, mechanisms of tissue injury); clinical aspects; anti-phospholipid syndrome; and treatment. Editor Robert G. Lahita (New Jersey Medical School, and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center) is joined for this edition by three associate editors: George Tsokos (Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center); Jill P. Buyon (NYU Medical Center); and Takao Koike (Hokkaido U. School of Medicine, Japan)." --SciTech Book News