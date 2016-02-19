Systemic Inflammatory Disease and the Eye present an overview of the systemic conditions associated with ocular inflammation. It discusses the factors for ocular connection in some conditions. It addresses the nature of ocular lesions and eye infections.

Some of the topics covered in the book are the symptoms of inflammation of the eye; the aetiology of sarcoidosis; posterior segment inflammation; pathology and immunology of systemic vasculitis syndromes; aetiology of polyarteritis nodosa; diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus; and the different types of Sjogren’s syndrome. The pathology and immunopathology of Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca are fully covered. The diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis is discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the rheumatoid factors and histopathology of joint lesions. The diagnosis of juvenile chronic polyarthritis is presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the epidemiology and clinical features of ankylosing spondylitis. The book can provide useful information to ophthalmologists, doctors, chemists, students, and researchers.