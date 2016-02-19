Systemic Inflammatory Disease and the Eye - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723607779, 9781483193519

Systemic Inflammatory Disease and the Eye

1st Edition

Authors: W. J. Dinning
eBook ISBN: 9781483193519
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd October 1987
Page Count: 260
Description

Systemic Inflammatory Disease and the Eye present an overview of the systemic conditions associated with ocular inflammation. It discusses the factors for ocular connection in some conditions. It addresses the nature of ocular lesions and eye infections.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the symptoms of inflammation of the eye; the aetiology of sarcoidosis; posterior segment inflammation; pathology and immunology of systemic vasculitis syndromes; aetiology of polyarteritis nodosa; diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus; and the different types of Sjogren’s syndrome. The pathology and immunopathology of Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca are fully covered. The diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis is discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the rheumatoid factors and histopathology of joint lesions. The diagnosis of juvenile chronic polyarthritis is presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the epidemiology and clinical features of ankylosing spondylitis. The book can provide useful information to ophthalmologists, doctors, chemists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

1 The Signs of Ocular Inflammation

2 Sarcoidosis

3 Systemic Vasculitis Syndromes

Introduction

Behcet's Syndrome

Polyarteritis Nodosa

Wegener's Granulomatosis

Giant Cell Arteritis

Cogan's Syndrome

4 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Scleroderma

5 The Eye and Joint Disease

Introduction

Sjögren's Syndrome

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Juvenile Chronic Polyarthritis

HLA-B2 7

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Reiter's Syndrome

Reactive Arthritis

6 Psoriasis, Relapsing Polychondritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease

7 Infectious Diseases

Introduction

Bacterial Diseases

Protozoan Diseases

Helminthic Diseases

Viral Diseases

Index

