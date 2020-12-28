COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Systemic Amyloidosis due to Monoclonal Immunoglobulins, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323791656

Systemic Amyloidosis due to Monoclonal Immunoglobulins, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 34-6

1st Edition

Editor: Raymond L. Comenzo
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323791656
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Raymond L. Comenzo, is devoted to Systemic Amyloidosis due to Monoclonal Immunoglobulins. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editors, George P. Canellos and Edward J. Benz. Topics discussed in this important issue include: The Spectrum of Monoclonal Immunoglobulin Diseases, Systemic Amyloidosis due to Clonal Plasma Cell Diseases, Systemic Amyloidosis due to Low-grade Lymphomas, The Process of Amyloid Formation due to Monoclonal Immunoglobulins, Cardiac Involvement, Renal Involvement, Liver and Gastrointestinal Involvement, Peripheral Nervous System Involvement, Options for Chemotherapy, Stem-cell Mobilization and Autologous Transplant, Monoclonal Antibody Therapies, Solid Organ Transplant, Supportive Care, Patient Voices, and Future Perspectives.

Raymond L. Comenzo

By Raymond L. Comenzo, MD., Director, Transfusion Services Director, John C. Davis Myeloma and Amyloid Program Professor, Tufts University School of Medicine Tufts Medical Center and Tufts University School of Medicine Boston, MA, USA

