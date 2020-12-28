Systemic Amyloidosis due to Monoclonal Immunoglobulins, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 34-6
1st Edition
This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Raymond L. Comenzo, is devoted to Systemic Amyloidosis due to Monoclonal Immunoglobulins. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editors, George P. Canellos and Edward J. Benz. Topics discussed in this important issue include: The Spectrum of Monoclonal Immunoglobulin Diseases, Systemic Amyloidosis due to Clonal Plasma Cell Diseases, Systemic Amyloidosis due to Low-grade Lymphomas, The Process of Amyloid Formation due to Monoclonal Immunoglobulins, Cardiac Involvement, Renal Involvement, Liver and Gastrointestinal Involvement, Peripheral Nervous System Involvement, Options for Chemotherapy, Stem-cell Mobilization and Autologous Transplant, Monoclonal Antibody Therapies, Solid Organ Transplant, Supportive Care, Patient Voices, and Future Perspectives.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323791656
About the Editor
Raymond L. Comenzo
By Raymond L. Comenzo, MD., Director, Transfusion Services Director, John C. Davis Myeloma and Amyloid Program Professor, Tufts University School of Medicine Tufts Medical Center and Tufts University School of Medicine Boston, MA, USA
