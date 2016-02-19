System Structure and Control 1992
1st Edition
Editors: V. Strejc
Table of Contents
Section headings & selected papers: Linear Systems I. Some remarks on a new characterization of linear controllability, M. Fliess. Interpretations of the graph topology: a survey, J. de Does & J. Schumacher. Equivalence transformations of rational matrices, N. P. Karampetakis et al. Linear Systems II. Generalized riccati equation and spectral factorization for discrete-time descriptor system, T. Katayama & Y. Onuki. Congruence conditions between system identification and kalman filtering, S. Beghelli et al. State space structures in MRAC, J. Murgaš et al. H∞ Optimal Control. Strict passivity in the frequency domain, G. Meinsma. A polynomial dimsnsion reduction technique for super-optimization, P. O. Nyman. Robust Control and Model Reduction. Stability of interval quasipolynomials, V. L. Kharitonov. Critical points of matrix least square distance functions, U. Helmke & M. A. Shyman. Linear Systems III. Circle condition of optimal regulator for mixed parameter systems, N. Kumazawa et al. On the good choice of a reference model, J. M. Dion et al. Robust and Nonlinear Systems. Robust filtering based on probabilistic descriptions of model errors, M. Sternad & A. Ahlén. Energetic structure of systems, Z. Jacyno. Nonlinear Systems II. Reduction of structural complexity, J. Jantzen & F. Evans. Logic geometry and algebra in modelling, E. I. Verriest. Nonlinear Systems I. On geometric invariants in nonlinear noninteracting control via dynamic state-feedback, S. Battilotti. Disturbance decoupling for nonlinear systems: a unified approach, A. M. Perdon et al. Chaotic Systems Control. Control techniques for chaotic dynamical systems, R. Genesio & A. Tesi. Feedback control for linear chaotic systems, R. A. Johnson & M. Nerurkar. Robust Control. Noninteracting control in systems with perturbations, T. G. Koussiouris & T. Pimenides. Robust sliding mode control for servo systems, M. M. F. Sakr. Implicit Systems. External reachability for implicit descriptions, M. M. Bonilla & M. Malabre. Impulsive-smooth behaviour, A. H. W. Geerts & J. M. Schumacher. Structural Invariants. On a fundamental notion of equivalence in linear systems theory, A. C. Pugh et al. Simultaneous output-feedback stabilization for continuous systems, F. M. Al-Sunni & F. L. Lewis. Applications and Sortware. A CAD system for nonlinear dynamic compensators using "Mathematica", T. Ohtani & M. Masubuchi. Numerical algorithms and software tools for analysis and modelling of descriptor systems, A. Varga. N-D Systems and Filters. On the structure of finite memory and separable 2D systems, E. Fornasini & M. E. Valcher. Stability of nonconvolutional n - D systems, J. Gregor. On Rosenbrock's Theorem. Eigenstructure assignment by P and PD state feedback in linear singular systems, P. Zagalak & J. J. Loiseau. Feedback equivalence by rank tests, M. A. Beitia et al. Singular and Time-Varying Systems. Discrete-time time-varying exact model matching and adaptive control, K. Ichikawa. Decoupling by state feedback in singular systems, L. Gören & M. Güzelkaya. Open loop diagonal dominance in the presence of uncertainties, J. A. Torres et al. Authors' Index.
Description
Provides a useful reference source on system structure and control. Covers, linear systems, nonlinear systems, robust control, implicit system, chaotic systems, singular and time-varying systems.
Readership
For systems scientists.
About the Editors
V. Strejc Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Information Theory and Automation, Prague, Czechoslovakia.
