System Requirements Analysis gives the professional systems engineer the tools to set up a proper and effective analysis of the resources, schedules and parts needed to successfully undertake and complete any large, complex project. This fully revised text offers readers the methods for rationally breaking down a large project into a series of stepwise questions, enabling you to determine a schedule, establish what needs to be procured, how it should be obtained, and what the likely costs in dollars, manpower, and equipment will be to complete the project at hand.

System Requirements Analysis is compatible with the full range of popular engineering management tools, from project management to competitive engineering to Six Sigma, and will ensure that a project gets off to a good start before it's too late to make critical planning changes. The book can be used for either self-instruction or in the classroom, offering a wealth of detail about the advantages of requirements analysis to the individual reader or the student group.