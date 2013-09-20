System Requirements Analysis
2nd Edition
Description
System Requirements Analysis gives the professional systems engineer the tools to set up a proper and effective analysis of the resources, schedules and parts needed to successfully undertake and complete any large, complex project. This fully revised text offers readers the methods for rationally breaking down a large project into a series of stepwise questions, enabling you to determine a schedule, establish what needs to be procured, how it should be obtained, and what the likely costs in dollars, manpower, and equipment will be to complete the project at hand.
System Requirements Analysis is compatible with the full range of popular engineering management tools, from project management to competitive engineering to Six Sigma, and will ensure that a project gets off to a good start before it's too late to make critical planning changes. The book can be used for either self-instruction or in the classroom, offering a wealth of detail about the advantages of requirements analysis to the individual reader or the student group.
Key Features
- Written by the authority on systems engineering, a founding member of the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE)
- Complete overview of the basic principles of starting a system requirements analysis program, including initial specifications to define problems, and parameters of an engineering program
- Covers various analytical approaches to system requirements, including structural and functional analysis, budget calculations, and risk analysis
Readership
Professional systems engineers, industrial engineers, manufacturing engineers and mechanical engineers. Design engineers working in the manufacturing and automotive industries.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
List of Tables
List of Acronyms
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1 Introduction to Systems Requirements
1.2 Models and the Mind
1.3 System Development Process Overview
1.4 Process Variations
1.5 An Overview of the Proposed Modeling Prescription
2. Requirements Foundation
2.1 Requirements Fundamentals
2.2 Requirements Traceability Relationships
2.3 Requirements Allocation, Margins, and Budgets
2.4 Requirements Analysis Strategies
3. The Functional Problem Space Model
3.1 System Beginnings
3.2 Toward a General Theory of Structured Analysis
3.3 Functional Analysis
3.4 Performance Requirements Analysis and Allocation
3.5 Product Entity Structure Synthesis
3.6 Interface Identification
3.7 Functional Analysis Alternatives
3.8 The Application of Functional Analysis to Software
3.9 Physical Process Modeling
3.10 RAS-Complete and RAS-Centered Analysis
3.11 Model Documentation
4. A Variety of Software Models
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Computer Processing-Oriented Analysis
4.3 Data-Oriented Analysis
4.4 Object-Oriented Analysis
4.5 The Unified Modeling Language Model
4.6 System Modeling Using the DoD Architecture Framework
5. Joint Solution Space Modeling
5.1 Interface Requirements Analysis
5.2 Specialty Engineering Requirements Analysis
5.3 Environmental Requirements Analysis
6. Universal Architecture Description Frameworks
6.1 Movement Toward a General Solution
6.2 Functionally Based UADF
6.3 MSA-PSARE-Based UADF
6.4 UML–SysML-based UADF
6.5 UPDM Selectively Extended to a UADF
6.6 Mixed Methods if You Must
7. Specification Content Standards
7.1 Specification Development Fundamentals
7.2 General Specification Style Guide
7.3 Performance Specification Content Guidance
7.4 Detail Specifications
7.5 Interface Specifications
7.6 Parts, Materials, and Processes Specifications
7.7 Applicable Document Analysis
8. Requirements Management
8.1 Process Overview from a Management Perspective
8.2 Requirements Risk Management
8.3 Requirements Value Management
8.4 Requirements Integration
8.5 Interface Requirements Management
8.6 Requirements Verification Management
8.7 Specification Development, Review, and Approval
9. Computer Applications
9.1 The Computer Tool Infrastructure
9.2 Computer Applications
10. Closing
10.1 Where Have We Been?
10.2 The Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 834
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 20th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171305
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124171077
About the Author
Jeffrey Grady
Jeffrey O. Grady is the Owner of JOG System Engineering, a consulting and teaching company, and an Adjunct Professor at the University of California, San Diego. He was formerly the manager of systems development at GD Space Systems. He is the author of ten books in the systems engineering field. Jeff is an INCOSE Fellow, Founder, and ESEP. Jeff worked as an employee for Librascope, Ryan Aeronautical, General Dynamics Convair, and General Dynamics Space Systems. He has consulted in systems engineering for many companies, developing military and commercial products. He has taught hundreds of system engineering courses for universities, short course companies and for his own company.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, JOG Systems Engineering Inc., and Adjunct Professor, University of California, San Diego, CA, USA