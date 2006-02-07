System Requirements Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120885145, 9780080457857

System Requirements Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Grady
eBook ISBN: 9780080457857
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120885145
Paperback ISBN: 9781483299945
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th February 2006
Page Count: 480
Description

Systems Requirement Analysis gives the professional systems engineer the tools to set up a proper and effective analysis of the resources, schedules and parts that will be needed in order to successfully undertake and complete any large, complex project. The text offers the reader the methodology for rationally breaking a large project down into a series of stepwise questions so that a schedule can be determined and a plan can be established for what needs to be procured, how it should be obtained, and what the likely costs in dollars, manpower and equipment will be in order to complete the project at hand.

Systems Requirement Analysis is compatible with the full range of engineering management tools now popularly used, from project management to competitive engineering to Six Sigma, and will ensure that a project gets off to a good start before it’s too late to make critical planning changes. The book can be used for either self-instruction or in the classroom, offering a wealth of detail about the advantages of requirements analysis to the individual reader or the student group.

Key Features

  • Author is the recognized authority on the subject of Systems Engineering, and was a founding member of the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE)

  • Defines an engineering system, and how it must be broken down into a series of process steps, beginning with a definition of the problems to be solved

  • Complete overview of the basic principles involved in setting up a systems requirements analysis program, including how to set up the initial specifications that define the problems and parameters of an engineering program

  • Covers various analytical approaches to systems requirements including: structural and functional analysis, budget calculations, and risk analysis

Readership

Professional systems engineers, industrial engineers, manufacturing engineers and mechanical engineers. Design engineers working in the manufacturing and automotive industries.

Table of Contents

1PART 1, INTRODUCTION
2PART 2, REQUIREMENTS FOUNDATION
3PART 3, TRADITIONAL STRUCTURED ANALYSIS
4PART 4, COMPUTER SOFTWARE STRUCTURED ANALYSIS
5PART 5, SPECIFICATION CONTENT STANDARDS
6PART 6, REQUIREMENTS MANAGEMENT
7PART 7, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
8PART 8, CLOSING

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080457857
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120885145
Paperback ISBN:
9781483299945

About the Author

Jeffrey Grady

Jeffrey O. Grady is the Owner of JOG System Engineering, a consulting and teaching company, and an Adjunct Professor at the University of California, San Diego. He was formerly the manager of systems development at GD Space Systems. He is the author of ten books in the systems engineering field. Jeff is an INCOSE Fellow, Founder, and ESEP. Jeff worked as an employee for Librascope, Ryan Aeronautical, General Dynamics Convair, and General Dynamics Space Systems. He has consulted in systems engineering for many companies, developing military and commercial products. He has taught hundreds of system engineering courses for universities, short course companies and for his own company.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, JOG Systems Engineering Inc., and Adjunct Professor, University of California, San Diego, CA, USA

