System Requirements Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Systems Requirement Analysis gives the professional systems engineer the tools to set up a proper and effective analysis of the resources, schedules and parts that will be needed in order to successfully undertake and complete any large, complex project. The text offers the reader the methodology for rationally breaking a large project down into a series of stepwise questions so that a schedule can be determined and a plan can be established for what needs to be procured, how it should be obtained, and what the likely costs in dollars, manpower and equipment will be in order to complete the project at hand.
Systems Requirement Analysis is compatible with the full range of engineering management tools now popularly used, from project management to competitive engineering to Six Sigma, and will ensure that a project gets off to a good start before it’s too late to make critical planning changes. The book can be used for either self-instruction or in the classroom, offering a wealth of detail about the advantages of requirements analysis to the individual reader or the student group.
Key Features
Author is the recognized authority on the subject of Systems Engineering, and was a founding member of the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE)
Defines an engineering system, and how it must be broken down into a series of process steps, beginning with a definition of the problems to be solved
Complete overview of the basic principles involved in setting up a systems requirements analysis program, including how to set up the initial specifications that define the problems and parameters of an engineering program
Covers various analytical approaches to systems requirements including: structural and functional analysis, budget calculations, and risk analysis
Readership
Professional systems engineers, industrial engineers, manufacturing engineers and mechanical engineers. Design engineers working in the manufacturing and automotive industries.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1PART 1, INTRODUCTION
2PART 2, REQUIREMENTS FOUNDATION
3PART 3, TRADITIONAL STRUCTURED ANALYSIS
4PART 4, COMPUTER SOFTWARE STRUCTURED ANALYSIS
5PART 5, SPECIFICATION CONTENT STANDARDS
6PART 6, REQUIREMENTS MANAGEMENT
7PART 7, COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
8PART 8, CLOSING
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 7th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457857
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885145
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781483299945
About the Author
Jeffrey Grady
Jeffrey O. Grady is the Owner of JOG System Engineering, a consulting and teaching company, and an Adjunct Professor at the University of California, San Diego. He was formerly the manager of systems development at GD Space Systems. He is the author of ten books in the systems engineering field. Jeff is an INCOSE Fellow, Founder, and ESEP. Jeff worked as an employee for Librascope, Ryan Aeronautical, General Dynamics Convair, and General Dynamics Space Systems. He has consulted in systems engineering for many companies, developing military and commercial products. He has taught hundreds of system engineering courses for universities, short course companies and for his own company.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, JOG Systems Engineering Inc., and Adjunct Professor, University of California, San Diego, CA, USA