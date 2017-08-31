System Dynamics for Engineering Students - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128045596, 9780124172098

System Dynamics for Engineering Students

2nd Edition

Concepts and Applications

Authors: Nicolae Lobontiu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128045596
eBook ISBN: 9780124172098
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st August 2017
Page Count: 786
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
130.00
97.50
97.50
97.50
104.00
97.50
97.50
104.00
69.95
52.46
52.46
52.46
55.96
52.46
52.46
55.96
58.99
44.24
44.24
44.24
47.19
44.24
44.24
47.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
119.00
89.25
89.25
89.25
95.20
89.25
89.25
95.20
103.00
77.25
77.25
77.25
82.40
77.25
77.25
82.40
130.00
97.50
97.50
97.50
104.00
97.50
97.50
104.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Engineering system dynamics focuses on deriving mathematical models based on simplified physical representations of actual systems, such as mechanical, electrical, fluid, or thermal, and on solving these models for analysis or design purposes. System Dynamics for Engineering Students: Concepts and Applications features a classical approach to system dynamics and is designed to be utilized as a one-semester system dynamics text for upper-level undergraduate students with emphasis on mechanical, aerospace, or electrical engineering. It is the first system dynamics textbook to include examples from compliant (flexible) mechanisms and micro/nano electromechanical systems (MEMS/NEMS). This new second edition has been updated to provide more balance between analytical and computational approaches; introduces additional in-text coverage of Controls; and includes numerous fully solved examples and exercises.

Key Features

  • Features a more balanced treatment of mechanical, electrical, fluid, and thermal systems than other texts
  • Introduces examples from compliant (flexible) mechanisms and MEMS/NEMS
  • Includes a chapter on coupled-field systems
  • Incorporates MATLAB® and Simulink® computational software tools throughout the book
  • Supplements the text with extensive instructor support available online:  instructor's solution manual, image bank, and PowerPoint lecture slides

NEW FOR THE SECOND EDITION

  • Provides more balance between analytical and computational approaches, including integration of Lagrangian equations as another modelling technique of dynamic systems
  • Includes additional in-text coverage of Controls, to meet the needs of schools that cover both controls and system dynamics in the course
  • Features a broader range of applications, including additional applications in pneumatic and hydraulic systems, and new applications in aerospace, automotive, and bioengineering systems, making the book even more appealing to mechanical engineers
  • Updates include new and revised examples and end-of-chapter exercises with a wider variety of engineering applications

Readership

Junior and senior undergraduate students in mechanical, electrical and aerospace engineering programs

Table of Contents

Introduction; Mechanical Elements; Mechanical Systems; Electrical Systems; Fluid and Thermal Systems; The Laplace Transform; Transfer Function Approach; State Space Approach; Frequency-Domain Approach; Coupled-Field Systems; Block Diagrams and Feedback Control System Modeling; Stability of Feedback Control Systems; Time- and Frequency-Domain Controls of Feedback Systems; Appendix A Complex Numbers; Appendix B Matrix Algebra; Appendix C Solutions to Linear Homogeneous Ordinary Differential Equations with Constant Coefficients; Appendix D Basics of Simulink; Appendix E Essentials of MATLAB and System Dynamics-Related Toolboxes; Appendix F Deformations, Strains, and Stresses of Basic Line Mechanical Members

Details

No. of pages:
786
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128045596
eBook ISBN:
9780124172098

About the Author

Nicolae Lobontiu

Nicolae Lobontiu, Ph.D., is Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Professor Lobontiu’s teaching background includes courses in system dynamics, controls, instrumentation and measurement, mechanics of materials, dynamics, vibrations, finite element analysis, boundary element analysis, and thermal system design.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Alaska Anchorage

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.