System Dynamics for Engineering Students
2nd Edition
Concepts and Applications
Description
Engineering system dynamics focuses on deriving mathematical models based on simplified physical representations of actual systems, such as mechanical, electrical, fluid, or thermal, and on solving these models for analysis or design purposes. System Dynamics for Engineering Students: Concepts and Applications features a classical approach to system dynamics and is designed to be utilized as a one-semester system dynamics text for upper-level undergraduate students with emphasis on mechanical, aerospace, or electrical engineering. It is the first system dynamics textbook to include examples from compliant (flexible) mechanisms and micro/nano electromechanical systems (MEMS/NEMS). This new second edition has been updated to provide more balance between analytical and computational approaches; introduces additional in-text coverage of Controls; and includes numerous fully solved examples and exercises.
Key Features
- Features a more balanced treatment of mechanical, electrical, fluid, and thermal systems than other texts
- Introduces examples from compliant (flexible) mechanisms and MEMS/NEMS
- Includes a chapter on coupled-field systems
- Incorporates MATLAB® and Simulink® computational software tools throughout the book
- Supplements the text with extensive instructor support available online: instructor's solution manual, image bank, and PowerPoint lecture slides
NEW FOR THE SECOND EDITION
- Provides more balance between analytical and computational approaches, including integration of Lagrangian equations as another modelling technique of dynamic systems
- Includes additional in-text coverage of Controls, to meet the needs of schools that cover both controls and system dynamics in the course
- Features a broader range of applications, including additional applications in pneumatic and hydraulic systems, and new applications in aerospace, automotive, and bioengineering systems, making the book even more appealing to mechanical engineers
- Updates include new and revised examples and end-of-chapter exercises with a wider variety of engineering applications
Readership
Junior and senior undergraduate students in mechanical, electrical and aerospace engineering programs
Table of Contents
Introduction; Mechanical Elements; Mechanical Systems; Electrical Systems; Fluid and Thermal Systems; The Laplace Transform; Transfer Function Approach; State Space Approach; Frequency-Domain Approach; Coupled-Field Systems; Block Diagrams and Feedback Control System Modeling; Stability of Feedback Control Systems; Time- and Frequency-Domain Controls of Feedback Systems; Appendix A Complex Numbers; Appendix B Matrix Algebra; Appendix C Solutions to Linear Homogeneous Ordinary Differential Equations with Constant Coefficients; Appendix D Basics of Simulink; Appendix E Essentials of MATLAB and System Dynamics-Related Toolboxes; Appendix F Deformations, Strains, and Stresses of Basic Line Mechanical Members
Details
- No. of pages:
- 786
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 31st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128045596
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124172098
About the Author
Nicolae Lobontiu
Nicolae Lobontiu, Ph.D., is Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Alaska Anchorage. Professor Lobontiu’s teaching background includes courses in system dynamics, controls, instrumentation and measurement, mechanics of materials, dynamics, vibrations, finite element analysis, boundary element analysis, and thermal system design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Alaska Anchorage