Synthetic Membrane Process
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Water Applications
Description
Synthetic Membrane Processes: Fundamentals and Water Applications presents a summary of some of the theoretical developments in membrane and fluid transport. The book reviews water and wastewater hyperfiltration, ultrafiltration, and electrodialysis, as well as the economics of these processes. The text approaches the topics from the standpoint of chemical engineering. It provides a description of procedures for maintaining reasonable fluxes with a balanced pretreatment, cleaning, and fluid management program. The different structures of water and aqueous systems, hyperfiltration membranes, and the polarization phenomena in membrane processes are also discussed. The text provides concrete examples of the desalting experience and water and wastewater treatment in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The book targets those in the water and wastewater field and is also generally useful for teaching and for anyone interested in adapting membrane technology to separation or concentration applications.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Membrane Methods in Water and Wastewater Treatment: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Membrane Processes
III. Applications of Membrane Processes
IV. Conclusions
References
2. Structure of Water and Aqueous Systems
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Liquid Water
III. Electrolyte Solutions
IV. Water-Organic Solute-Salt Solutions
V. Examples of Aqueous Systems
VI. Water in Desalination Membranes and the Desalination Mechanism
References
3. Hyperfiltration Membranes, Their Stability and Life
I. Introduction
II. Mechanical Effects
III. The Effect of Pressure
IV. Chemical Effects
V. Microbiological Attack
VI. Membrane Regeneration
VII. Conclusion
References
4. Polarization Phenomena in Membrane Processes
I. Introduction
II. Reverse Osmosis and Ultrafiltration
III. Electrodialysis
References
5. Mathematical Modeling of Fluid Flow and Solute Distribution in Pressure-Driven Membrane Modules
I. Introduction and Overview
II. Field Equations and Common Submodels
III. Comprehensive Case Studies
IV. Conclusions and Future Work
References
6. Electrodialysis—Membranes and Mass Transport
I. Principle of Electrodialysis
II. Mass Transfer through Permselective Membranes
III. Manufacture of Permselective Membranes
IV. Membrane Permselectivity
V. Diffusion
VI. Water Transport through Permselective Membranes
VII. Electrotransport of Large Ions through Permselective Membranes
VIII. Energy and Membrane Area Requirements
IX. Resin-Filled Cells
References
7. Desalting Experience by Hyperfiltration (Reverse Osmosis) in the United States
I. Introduction
II. The Concept
III. Reverse Osmosis Membranes
IV. Theoretical Considerations
V. Plant Equipment
VI. Membrane Permeators
VII. Applications of Reverse Osmosis to Water Desalination
VIII. Applications of Reverse Osmosis to Wastewater Renovation
IX. Control of Product Flux Decline
X. Economics of Reverse Osmosis
XI. Conclusions
References
8. Desalting Experience Using Hyperfiltration in Europe and Japan
I. Introduction
II. Seawater Desalination
III. Hyperfiltration of Brackish Water
IV. Hyperfiltration as Unit Operation in Industry
V. Hyperfiltration of Liquid Foods
VI. Wastewater Renovation by Hyperfiltration
VII. Summary
References
9. Water and Wastewater Treatment Experience in Europe and Japan Using Ultrafiltration
I. Introduction
II. Membrane Materials Used in Ultrafiltration Systems
III. Ultrafiltration Modules and Systems Designs
IV. Practical Experience in Ultrafiltration
V. Ultrafiltration Plant Design and Process Costs
VI. Manufacturers and Distributors of Ultrafiltration Equipment in Japan and Europe
References
10. Design, Operation, and Maintenance of a 5-mgd Wastewater Reclamation Reverse Osmosis Plant
I. Introduction
II. Design and Operation of a 5-mgd Reverse Osmosis Plant for Water Reclamation
III. Orange County Water District Responsibilities and Background Leading to Present Facilities
IV. Water Factory 21 Process Description
V. 5-mgd Reverse Osmosis Performance
VI. Detailed Process Description
VII. Performance
VIII. Discussion
IX. Summary and Conclusions
X. Reverse Osmosis Demineralization Costs
References
11. Design and Operation of Desalting Systems Based on Membrane Processes
Introduction
I. The Membrane Plant-—Reverse Osmosis
II. The Membrane Plant—-Electrodialysis
III. The Membrane Plant—-Ultrafiltration
IV. Pretreatment
V. Posttreatment
VI. Conclusion
References
12. Economics of the Application of Membrane Processes. Part 1: Desalting Brackish and Seawaters
I. Introduction
II. Desalting Brackish Waters
III. Desalting Seawater
IV. General Conclusions
References
13. Economics of the Application of Membrane Processes. Part 2: Wastewater Treatment
I. Basis for the Economics of Water Processing
II. Reverse Osmosis
III. Electrodialysis
IV. Ultrafiltration
V. Pretreatment
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st April 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145817