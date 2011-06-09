Synthetic Biology, Part B, Volume 498
1st Edition
Computer Aided Design and DNA Assembly
Table of Contents
Voigt / MIE Vol
Section I. Mathematical and Computational Methods
- DNA-binding specificity prediction with FoldX
- The Ribosome Binding Site Calculator
- Designing Genes for Successful Protein Expression
- Application of Metabolic Flux Analysis in Metabolic Engineering
- Clotho: A Software Platform for the Creation of Synthetic Biological Systems
- SynBioSS-Aided Design of Synthetic Biological Constructs
- The Eugene Language for Synthetic Biology
- A step by step introduction to rule-based design of synthetic genetic constructs using GenoCAD
- Methods for open innovation on a genome-design platform associating scientific, commercial, and educational communities in synthetic biology
- Recursive construction and error correction of DNA molecules and libraries from synthetic and natural DNA
- Industrial scale gene synthesis
- Chemical DNA Synthesis: Methods and Applications
- Assembly of BioBrick standard biological parts using three antibiotic assembly
- Genetic Assembly Tools for Synthetic Biology
- Enzymatic assembly of overlapping DNA fragments
- Automated assembly of standard biological parts
- MEGAWHOP Cloning: A method of creating random mutagenesis libraries via megaprimer PCR of whole plasmids
- Rapid and Multiplexed Genome Engineering and Genotyping Methods: Applications for Synthetic Biology and Protein and Pathway Engineering
- Construction and manipulation of giant DNA by a genome vector
- Mapping E. coli RNA Polymerase and associated transcription factors and identifying promoters genome-wide
Alejandro D. Nadra, Luis Serrano, Andreu Alibés
Howard M. Salis
Mark Welch, Alan Villalobos, Claes Gustafsson and Jeremy Minshull
Sang Yup Lee, Jong Myoung Park and Tae Yong Kim
Section II. Grammars, Languages, and Computer-Aided Design
Swapnil Bhatia, Bing Xia, Ben Bubenheim, Maisam Dadgar, Douglas Densmore and J. Christopher Anderson
Yiannis N. Kaznessis
Lesia Bilitchenko, Adam Liu, Douglas Densmore
Mandy L. Wilson, Russell Hertzberg, Laura Adam, Jean Peccoud
Tetsuro Toyoda
Section III. Next-Generation DNA Assembly and Manipulation
Tuval Ben Yehezkel and Ehud Shapiro
Frank Notka, Michael Liss & Ralf Wagner
Randall A. Hughes, Aleksandr E. Miklos, and Andrew D. Ellington
Reshma Shetty, Meagan Lizarazo, Randy Rettberg, and Thomas F. Knight, Jr
Billyana Tsvetanova, Lansha Peng, Xiquan Liang, Ke Li, Jian-Ping Yang, Tony Ho, Josh Shirley, Liewei Xu, Jason Potter, Wieslaw Kudlicki, Todd Peterson, and Federico Katzen
Daniel G. Gibson
Mariana Leguia, Jennifer Brophy, Douglas Densmore and J. Christopher Anderson
Kentaro Miyazaki
Section III. Genome-scale Engineering
Harris H. Wang and George M. Church
Mitsuhiro ITAYA and Kenji TSUGE
Sarah E. Davis, Rachel A. Mooney, Elenita I. Kanin, Jeff Grass, Robert Landick and Aseem Z. Ansari
Description
Synthetic biology encompasses a variety of different approaches, methodologies and disciplines, and many different definitions exist. This Volume of Methods in Enzymology has been split into 2 Parts and covers topics such as Measuring and Engineering Central Dogma Processes, Mathematical and Computational Methods and Next-Generation DNA Assembly and Manipulation.
Key Features
- Encompasses a variety of different approaches, methodologies and disciplines
- Split into 2 parts and covers topics such as measuring and engineering central dogma processes, mathematical and computational methods and next-generation DNA assembly and manipulation
Readership
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 9th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123851215
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123851208