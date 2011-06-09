Synthetic Biology, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123851208, 9780123851215

Synthetic Biology, Part B, Volume 498

1st Edition

Computer Aided Design and DNA Assembly

Editors: Chris Voigt
eBook ISBN: 9780123851215
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123851208
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th June 2011
Page Count: 550
Table of Contents

Synthetic biology, Part B

Subtitle: Computer Aided Design and DNA Assembly

Section I. Mathematical and Computational Methods

  1. DNA-binding specificity prediction with FoldX

    2. Alejandro D. Nadra, Luis Serrano, Andreu Alibés

  2. The Ribosome Binding Site Calculator

    3. Howard M. Salis

  3. Designing Genes for Successful Protein Expression

    4. Mark Welch, Alan Villalobos, Claes Gustafsson and Jeremy Minshull

  4. Application of Metabolic Flux Analysis in Metabolic Engineering

    5. Sang Yup Lee, Jong Myoung Park and Tae Yong Kim

    Section II. Grammars, Languages, and Computer-Aided Design

  5. Clotho: A Software Platform for the Creation of Synthetic Biological Systems

    6. Swapnil Bhatia, Bing Xia, Ben Bubenheim, Maisam Dadgar, Douglas Densmore and J. Christopher Anderson

  6. SynBioSS-Aided Design of Synthetic Biological Constructs

    7. Yiannis N. Kaznessis

  7. The Eugene Language for Synthetic Biology

    8. Lesia Bilitchenko, Adam Liu, Douglas Densmore

  8. A step by step introduction to rule-based design of synthetic genetic constructs using GenoCAD

    9. Mandy L. Wilson, Russell Hertzberg, Laura Adam, Jean Peccoud

  9. Methods for open innovation on a genome-design platform associating scientific, commercial, and educational communities in synthetic biology

    10. Tetsuro Toyoda

    Section III. Next-Generation DNA Assembly and Manipulation

  10. Recursive construction and error correction of DNA molecules and libraries from synthetic and natural DNA

    11. Tuval Ben Yehezkel and Ehud Shapiro

  11. Industrial scale gene synthesis

    12. Frank Notka, Michael Liss & Ralf Wagner

  12. Chemical DNA Synthesis: Methods and Applications

    13. Randall A. Hughes, Aleksandr E. Miklos, and Andrew D. Ellington

  13. Assembly of BioBrick standard biological parts using three antibiotic assembly

    14. Reshma Shetty, Meagan Lizarazo, Randy Rettberg, and Thomas F. Knight, Jr

  14. Genetic Assembly Tools for Synthetic Biology

    15. Billyana Tsvetanova, Lansha Peng, Xiquan Liang, Ke Li, Jian-Ping Yang, Tony Ho, Josh Shirley, Liewei Xu, Jason Potter, Wieslaw Kudlicki, Todd Peterson, and Federico Katzen

  15. Enzymatic assembly of overlapping DNA fragments

    16. Daniel G. Gibson

  16. Automated assembly of standard biological parts

    17. Mariana Leguia, Jennifer Brophy, Douglas Densmore and J. Christopher Anderson

  17. MEGAWHOP Cloning: A method of creating random mutagenesis libraries via megaprimer PCR of whole plasmids

    18. Kentaro Miyazaki

    Section III. Genome-scale Engineering

  18. Rapid and Multiplexed Genome Engineering and Genotyping Methods: Applications for Synthetic Biology and Protein and Pathway Engineering

    19. Harris H. Wang and George M. Church

  19. Construction and manipulation of giant DNA by a genome vector

    20. Mitsuhiro ITAYA and Kenji TSUGE

  20. Mapping E. coli RNA Polymerase and associated transcription factors and identifying promoters genome-wide

Sarah E. Davis, Rachel A. Mooney, Elenita I. Kanin, Jeff Grass, Robert Landick and Aseem Z. Ansari

Description

Synthetic biology encompasses a variety of different approaches, methodologies and disciplines, and many different definitions exist. This Volume of Methods in Enzymology has been split into 2 Parts and covers topics such as Measuring and Engineering Central Dogma Processes, Mathematical and Computational Methods and Next-Generation DNA Assembly and Manipulation.

Key Features

  • Encompasses a variety of different approaches, methodologies and disciplines
  • Split into 2 parts and covers topics such as measuring and engineering central dogma processes, mathematical and computational methods and next-generation DNA assembly and manipulation

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

About the Editors

Chris Voigt Editor

