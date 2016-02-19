Synthetic Analgesics provides a comprehensive discussion of morphinans and 6,7-benzomorphans. Morphinans belong to a class of compounds possessing the main structural skeleton of morphine. Chemists have attempted to modify the morphine molecule in order to obtain analgesics without side-effects and addictive properties. The book is organized into two parts. Part A discusses the chemistry and pharmacology of morphinans, covering the syntheses of analgesics with morphine-like activity, N-methyl-morphinan, 3-hydroxy-N-methyl-morphinan and analogous compounds, toxicity and analgesic action of morphinan, and morphinans with anti-morphine activity. Part B deals with the chemistry and pharmacology of 6,7-benzomorphans; and opiate antagonists in the benzomorphan series.

Table of Contents



Part IIA. Morphinans

I. Chemistry of Morphinans

1. Introduction

2. Synthesis of Analgesics with Morphine-like Activity

3. Synthesis of N-Methyl-Morphinan by Grewe

4. Synthesis of 3-Hydroxy-N-Methyl-Morphinan and Analogous Compounds

5. Optically Active 3-Hydroxymorphinans

6. Isomorphinans

7. Structure of the By-Products of the Morphinan Synthesis

8. Compilation of the Morphinan Derivatives

9. Synthesis of Morphinan-like Compounds

II. Pharmacology of Morphinans

1. Toxicity and Analgesic Action of Morphinans

2. Morphinans with Anti-Morphine Activity

3. Anti-Tussive Action of Morphinans

4. Anti-Rheumatic Action of Morphinans

5. Metabolism of Morphinans

References

Part IIB. 6,7-Benzomorphans

Introduction

III. Chemistry of 6,7-Benzomorphans

1. 5-Alkyl-2(N-Methyl-6,7-Benzomorphans

2. α- and ß-5,9-Dialkyl-2(N)-Methyl-6,7-Benzomorphans

3. α- and ß-9-Hydroxy-2(N)-Methyl-6,7-Benzomorphans

4. N-Substituted (Other than Methyl)-6,7-Benzomorphans

5. Optically Active 5,9-Dialkyl-6,7-Benzomorphans - Absolute Configuration

6. Miscellaneous 6,7-Benzomorphans

IV. Pharmacology of 6,7-Benzomorphans

1. Analgesic and Toxic Effects in Animals

2. Studies of Physical Dependence Capacity and Chronic Administration in Monkeys

3. Effects in Man, including Studies of Tolerance and Physical Dependence

V. Opiate Antagonists in the Benzomorphan Series

VI. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Series

