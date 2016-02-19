Synthesis, Crystal Growth and Characterization
Synthesis, Crystal Growth and Characterization presents the proceedings of the International School on Synthesis, Crystal Growth and Characterization of Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage, held on October 12-23, 1981, at the National Physical Laboratory in New Delhi, India. The book consists of lectures by distinguished scientists from around the world who tackle different aspects of synthesis, crystal growth, characterization of materials, energy conversion, and energy storage.
Organized into four parts encompassing 26 chapters, the book begins with an overview of the synthesis of materials at high temperatures and pressures before turning to a discussion of how macrocrystalline and amorphous silicon is prepared. It then looks at fundamental principles underlying the process of crystal growth, both from the vapor phase and from melt, and methodically introduces the reader to the different techniques used to characterize materials, including neutron scattering and electron transport. The next chapters focus on point defects and aggregates that influence the critical electronic properties of semiconducting materials, X-ray diffraction studies of strains and stresses in thin films used in solid-state devices, and electron spectroscopic studies of solid surfaces. The book also considers the role of physics in microelectronics and vice versa, fast ion transport in solids, and the concept of Syadvada in relation to modern physics. This volume is a valuable resource for participants of the International School on Synthesis, Crystal Growth and Characterization of Materials for Energy Conversion and Storage, as well as active researchers working in areas related to the field.
1. Crystal Growth and Lattice Imperfections—Interferometric and X-ray Diffraction Studies : Reminiscences
2. High Temperature Crystal Growth and Thermodynamic Characterization of Materials with Valence Instabilities
3. Microcrystalline and Amorphous Silicon Prepared by Low Pressure Plasma CVD
4. Crystallization of Electronic Materials under very High Gas Pressures
5. Fundamental Aspects of Crystal Growth and Epitaxy
6. Fundamental Aspects and Techniques of Crystal Growth From the Melt
7. High Temperature Non-Metallic Crystalline Materials
8. Crystal Growth and Epitaxy from High-Temperature Solutions
9. Characterization of Crystal Perfection by Diffraction Methods
10. An Introduction to the Experimental Techniques used in X-ray Diffraction Topography
11. X-ray Diffraction Measurement of Strains and Stresses in Thin Films
12. Random and Non-random Faulting in Closed-Packed Structures
13. Characterization of Point Defect Aggregates in Nearly Perfect Crystals by Diffuse X-ray Scattering
14. Electron Spectroscopic Studies of Solid Surfaces
15. Defect Characterization with Transmission and Scanning Electron Microscopy
16. The Structure of Grain Boundaries
17. Structure of Tin Oxide Films
18. Characterization of Materials by Neutron Scattering
19. Characterization of Semiconductors by Electron Transport Methods
20. X-ray Investigations of Electric Field Induced Changes in Semiconductors
21. Physics in Microelectronics and Microelectronics in Physics
22. Solar Cells
23. Solar Generators with Crystalline Silicon Solar Cells
24. Ionic Conductors : The Structural Approach
25. Fast Ion Transport in Solids
Specially Invited Contribution
26. Modern Physics and Syadvada
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984698