Synthesis and Applications of DNA and RNA discusses the significant contributions in the development of synthetic routes to DNA and RNA. This book contains nine chapters that describe the complexities in the chemistry and biology of DNA and RNA. After briefly dealing with the various stages of development in the chemical synthesis of polynucleotides, this book goes on presenting the DNA synthesis on solid supports and through the phosphoramidite method on silica supports. The discussions then shift to the chemical-enzymatic synthesis of expressed genes; the biochemical aspects of chemical syntheses of oligoribonucleotides; and the methods of rapid DNA and RNA sequence analysis. A chapter specifically tackles the protocols of DNA synthesis using double-stranded plasmid DNA as a template. The final chapter deals with the use of oligonucleotides for the identification and isolation of specific gene sequences. This chapter also covers the use oligonucleotides in the detection of human genetic diseases. Biologists, geneticists, and researchers interested in DNA and RNA synthesis will find this work invaluable.