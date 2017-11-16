Synoptic Analysis and Forecasting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128092477, 9780128092569

Synoptic Analysis and Forecasting

1st Edition

An Introductory Toolkit

Authors: Shawn Milrad
eBook ISBN: 9780128092569
Paperback ISBN: 9780128092477
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th November 2017
Page Count: 246
Key Features

Description

Synoptic Analysis and Forecasting: An Introductory Toolkit provides the bridge between the introductory fundamentals of a meteorology course and advanced synoptic-dynamic analysis for undergraduate students. It helps students to understand the principles of weather analysis, which will complement computer forecast models. This valuable reference also imparts qualitative weather analysis and forecasting tools and techniques to non-meteorologist end users, such as emergency/disaster managers, aviation experts, and environmental health and safety experts who need to have a foundational knowledge of weather forecasting.

Key Features

  • Presents the fundamentals of weather analysis and forecasting
  • Offers clear accessible writing aimed at students from a variety of mathematical backgrounds
  • Discusses the reading and interpretation of surface observations and METAR code, processes associated with the motion and intensity of cyclones and anticyclones, and quantitative and/or qualitative diagnosis of processes associated with ascent and descent

Readership

Second- and third-year undergraduate meteorology students; first-year graduate students with an undergraduate degree in a field other than meteorology; professional meteorological users (e.g., broadcast weather presenters, pilots, dispatchers, emergency managers, environmental/air quality experts)

Table of Contents

  1. Meteorological Conventions
    2. Surface Observations and Instrumentation
    3. METAR code
    4. Upper-air Observations
    5. Upper-tropospheric Charts
    6. Lower-tropospheric Charts
    7. Upper-tropospheric Processes
    8. Lower-tropospheric Processes
    9. Putting It All Together
    10. Fronts and Drylines
    11. Satellite Imagery
    12. Radar Imagery
    13. Thermodynamic Diagrams Basics
    14. Thermodynamic Diagrams Interpretation
    15. Weather Forecasting Basics

Details

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128092569
Paperback ISBN:
9780128092477

About the Author

Shawn Milrad

Dr. Shawn M. Milrad is Assistant Professor of Meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. His research areas are in extratropical transition of tropical cyclones, synoptic-dynamic analysis of extreme events, particularly heavy precipitation; ice storms; convective snowsqualls; and synoptic-scale aspects of severe convection, including tornado outbreaks and Mesoscale Convective Systems (MCSs). He has published several peer-reviewed articles in American Meteorological Society journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, FL, USA

