Syngress IT Security Project Management Handbook
1st Edition
Description
The definitive work for IT professionals responsible for the management of the design, configuration, deployment, and maintenance of enterprise wide security projects. Provides specialized coverage of key project areas including Penetration Testing, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, and Access Control Systems.
The first and last word on managing IT security projects, this book provides the level of detail and content expertise required to competently handle highly complex security deployments. In most enterprises, be they corporate or governmental, these are generally the highest priority projects and the security of the entire business may depend on their success.
Key Features
The first book devoted exclusively to managing IT security projects
Expert authors combine superb project management skills with in-depth coverage of highly complex security projects
By mastering the content in this book, managers will realise shorter schedules, fewer cost over runs, and successful deployments
Readership
IT professionals responsible for the management of the design, configuration, deployment, and maintenance of enterprise wide security projects.
Table of Contents
Identifying Objectives of IT Security Projects Taking Inventory of Cores Assets Identifying and Prioritizing Threats Existing Security Infrastructure Creating Penetrations Tests Analyzing Security Logs Creating Successful IDS Monitoring Host Servers Managing Internal Threats Contingency Planning and Disaster Recovery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2006
- Published:
- 4th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489773
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597490764
About the Author
Susan Snedaker
Susan Snedaker, currently Director of IT and Information Security Officer at a large community hospital in Arizona, which has achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 (EMR) certification and has been voted 100 Most Wired Hospitals two years in a row. Susan has over 20 years’ experience working in IT in both technical and executive positions including with Microsoft, Honeywell, and VirtualTeam Consulting. Her experience in executive roles has honed her extensive strategic and operational experience in managing data centers, core infrastructure, hardware, software and IT projects involving both small and large teams. Susan holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelors degree in Management. She is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information Management Systems (CPHIMS), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and was previously certified as a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT). Susan also holds a certificate in Advanced Project Management from Stanford University and an Executive Certificate in International Management from Thunderbird University’s Garvin School of International Management. She is the author of six books and numerous chapters on a variety of technical and IT subjects.
Affiliations and Expertise
MCSE, MCT Founder, Virtual Team Consulting, Tucson, AZ, USA