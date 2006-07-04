Syngress IT Security Project Management Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597490764, 9780080489773

Syngress IT Security Project Management Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Susan Snedaker
eBook ISBN: 9780080489773
Paperback ISBN: 9781597490764
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 4th July 2006
Page Count: 608
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
64.95
45.47
45.47
45.47
51.96
45.47
45.47
51.96
64.95
45.47
45.47
45.47
51.96
45.47
45.47
51.96
49.95
34.97
34.97
34.97
39.96
34.97
34.97
39.96
39.99
27.99
27.99
27.99
31.99
27.99
27.99
31.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The definitive work for IT professionals responsible for the management of the design, configuration, deployment, and maintenance of enterprise wide security projects. Provides specialized coverage of key project areas including Penetration Testing, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, and Access Control Systems.

The first and last word on managing IT security projects, this book provides the level of detail and content expertise required to competently handle highly complex security deployments. In most enterprises, be they corporate or governmental, these are generally the highest priority projects and the security of the entire business may depend on their success.

Key Features

  • The first book devoted exclusively to managing IT security projects

  • Expert authors combine superb project management skills with in-depth coverage of highly complex security projects

  • By mastering the content in this book, managers will realise shorter schedules, fewer cost over runs, and successful deployments

Readership

IT professionals responsible for the management of the design, configuration, deployment, and maintenance of enterprise wide security projects.

Table of Contents

Identifying Objectives of IT Security Projects Taking Inventory of Cores Assets Identifying and Prioritizing Threats Existing Security Infrastructure Creating Penetrations Tests Analyzing Security Logs Creating Successful IDS Monitoring Host Servers Managing Internal Threats Contingency Planning and Disaster Recovery

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080489773
Paperback ISBN:
9781597490764

About the Author

Susan Snedaker

Susan Snedaker, currently Director of IT and Information Security Officer at a large community hospital in Arizona, which has achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 (EMR) certification and has been voted 100 Most Wired Hospitals two years in a row. Susan has over 20 years’ experience working in IT in both technical and executive positions including with Microsoft, Honeywell, and VirtualTeam Consulting. Her experience in executive roles has honed her extensive strategic and operational experience in managing data centers, core infrastructure, hardware, software and IT projects involving both small and large teams. Susan holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelors degree in Management. She is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information Management Systems (CPHIMS), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and was previously certified as a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT). Susan also holds a certificate in Advanced Project Management from Stanford University and an Executive Certificate in International Management from Thunderbird University’s Garvin School of International Management. She is the author of six books and numerous chapters on a variety of technical and IT subjects.

Affiliations and Expertise

MCSE, MCT Founder, Virtual Team Consulting, Tucson, AZ, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.