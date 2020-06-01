Synapse Development and Maturation
1st Edition
Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience
Description
Synapse Development and Maturation, the latest release in the Comprehensive Developmental Neuroscience series, presents the latest information on the genetic, molecular and cellular mechanisms of neural development. This book provides a much-needed update that underscores the latest research in this rapidly evolving field, with new section editors discussing the technological advances that are enabling the pursuit of new research on brain development. This volume focuses on the formation of axons and dendrites, migration, synaptogenesis, and developmental sequences in the maturation of intrinsic and synapse-driven patterns.
Key Features
- Features leading experts in various subfields as section editors and article authors
- Presents articles that have been peer reviewed to ensure accuracy, thoroughness and scholarship
- Includes coverage of mechanisms which regulate the formation of axons and dendrites, cell migration, synapse formation and maintenance during development
- Covers neural activity, from cell-intrinsic maturation, to early correlated patterns of activity
Readership
Neuroscience, developmental biology researchers, including stem cells, aging, and diseases. Translational neuroscience researchers
Table of Contents
I: SYNAPTOGENESIS
27. Molecular Composition of Developing Glutamatergic Synapses
A. Kimberley McAllister
28. In Vivo Imaging of Synaptogenesis
Edward S. Ruthazer
29. Astrocytes and synaptogenesis
Cagla Eroglu and William Christopher Risher
30. Genetic Analysis of Synaptogenesis
David L. Van Vactor Jr.
31. New Imaging Tools to Study Synaptogenesis
Matthew B. Dalva and Sylvain Le Marchand
32. Wnt Signaling
Patricia C. Salinas
33. Neurotrophin & synaptogenesis
Moses Chao, Freddy Jeanneteau and Margarita Arango-Lievano
34. Neuroligins and Neurexins
Peter Scheiffele
35. Synapse Formation in the Developing Vertebrate Retina
Wei Wei
36. Synaptogenesis in the Adult CNS – Hippocampus
Alejandro Schinder
37. Synaptogenesis in the Adult CNS–Olfactory System
ADI Mizrahi and Amit Vinograd
II: DEVELOPMENTAL SEQUENCES IN THE MATURATION OF INTRINSIC AND SYNAPSE-DRIVEN PATTERNS
38. GABA: A Multifacet Device that Exerts a Crucial Role in Brain Development
Yehezkel Ben-Ari
39. Chloride Homeodynamics Underlying Pathogenic Modal Shifts of GABA Actions
Atsuo Fukuda
40. Multimodal GABAA Receptor Functions on Cell Development
Atsuo Fukuda
41. GABAergic Signaling at Newborn Mossy Fiber–CA3 Synapses: Short- and Long-Term Activity-Dependent Plasticity Processes
Enrico Cherubini and Marilena Griguoli
42. Retinal Waves and their Role in Visual System Development
Marla Feller
43. Neurotransmitter Phenotype Plasticity: from calcium signaling to functional consequences
Nicholas C. Spitzer and Michaël Demarque
44. Developmental Sequences in the Maturation of Intrinsic and Synapse Driven Patterns
Arianna Maffei
45. Functional maturation of neocortical inhibitory interneurons
Andrea Hasenstaub
46. The role of brain-derived neurotrophic factor in neural circuit development and function
Anita E. Autry
47. Striatal circuit development and synapse maturation
Yevgenia Kozorovitskiy
48. Cajal-Retzius and subplate cells: transient cortical neurons and circuits with long-term impact
Heiko J. Luhmann
49. AMPA receptor trafficking in the developing and mature glutamatergic synapse
Harold D. MacGillavry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128236727
About the Editor
Pasko Rakic
Dr. Rakic is currently at the Yale School of Medicine, Department of Neuroscience, where his main research interest is in the development and evolution of the human brain. After obtaining his MD from the University of Belgrade School of Medicine, his research career began in 1962 with a Fulbright Fellowship at Harvard University after which he obtained his graduate degrees in Developmental Biology and Genetics. He held a faculty position at Harvard Medical School for 8 years prior to moving to Yale University, where he founded and served as Chair of the Department of Neurobiology for 37 years, and also founder and director of the Kavli Institute for Neuroscience. In 2015, he returned to work full-time on his research projects, funded by US Public Health Services and various private foundations. He is well known for his studies of the development and evolution of the brain, in particular his discovery of basic cellular and molecular mechanisms of proliferation and migration of neurons in the cerebral cortex. He was president of the Society for Neuroscience and popularized this field with numerous lectures given in over 35 counties. In 2008, Rakic shared the inaugural Kavli Prize in Neuroscience with Thomas Jessell and Stan Grillner. He is currently the Dorys McConell Duberg Professor of Neuroscience and serves on Advisory Boards and Scientific Councils of a number of Institutions and Research Foundations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neuroscience, Yale School of Medicine, USA
John Rubenstein
Dr. Rubenstein is a Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. He also serves as a Nina Ireland Distinguished Professor in Child Psychiatry at the Nina Ireland Laboratory of Developmental Neurobiology. His research focuses on the regulatory genes that orchestrate development of the forebrain. Dr. Rubenstein's lab has demonstrated the role of specific genes in regulating neuronal specification, differentiation, migration and axon growth during embryonic development and on through adult life. His work may help to explain some of the mechanisms underlying human neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of California, San Francisco, USA
Bin Chen
Dr. Chen is Professor of Molecular, Cell, and Developmental Biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Research in her laboratory focuses on the cellular and molecular mechanisms that underlie the generation of diverse cell types in the brain, and the assembly of these cell types into functional neural circuits. Dr. Chen completed her graduate study with Dr. Sidney Strickland at Stony Brook University-SUNY, and her post-doctoral training in the laboratory of Dr. Susan McConnell at Stanford University. She has 22 years of experience in genetics and developmental neurobiology research. Her laboratory has been funded by the March of Dimes Foundation, California Institute of Regenerative Medicine, and National Institute of Health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Molecular, Cell, and Developmental Biology, University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
Kenneth Kwan
Dr. Kwan is Assistant Professor of Human Genetics and Research Assistant Professor in the Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience Institute at the University of Michigan Medical School. Research in his laboratory is aimed at the molecular and cellular mechanisms that underlie normal neural circuit assembly in the cerebral cortex and their dysregulation in human neurodevelopmental disorders, in particular autism spectrum disorder, fragile X syndrome, and schizophrenia. Dr. Kwan completed his graduate and post-doctoral training in the laboratory of Dr. Nenad Sestan at Yale School of Medicine. He has 14 years of experience in developmental neurobiology research and his worked has been recognized by awards from the Brain Research Foundation, March of Dimes Foundation, Simons Foundation, and Cajal Club.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Human Genetics and Research Assistant Professor, Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience Institute, University of Michigan, USA
Ratings and Reviews
