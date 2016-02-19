Symplectic Geometry
1st Edition
Description
Symplectic Geometry focuses on the processes, methodologies, and numerical approaches involved in symplectic geometry.
The book first offers information on the symplectic and discontinuous groups, symplectic metric, and hermitian forms. Numerical calculations are presented to show the values and transformations of these groups. The text then examines the fundamental domain of the modular group and the volume of the fundamental domain of the modular group. Equations and matrices are provided to show the fundamental domain and volume of the fundamental domain of the modular group. The publication ponders on commensurable groups and unit groups of quinary quadratic forms. Numerical analyses are also offered to show the values and characteristics of commensurable and unit groups.
The text is a helpful reference for researchers interested in symplectic geometry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Errata
I. Introduction
II. The Symplectic Group
III. The Symplectic Metric
IV. Discontinuous Groups
V. Hermitian Forms
VI. The Fundamental Domain of the Modular Group
VII. The Fundamental Domain of the Group △(ℭ, ℌ)
VIII. The Volume of the Fundamental Domain of the Modular Group
IX. Commensurable Groups
X. Unit Groups of Quinary Quadratic Forms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 92
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2043
- Published:
- 1st January 1943
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269351