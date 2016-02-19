Symplectic Geometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232768, 9781483269351

Symplectic Geometry

1st Edition

Authors: Carl Ludwig Siegel
eBook ISBN: 9781483269351
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1943
Page Count: 92
Unavailable
Description

Symplectic Geometry focuses on the processes, methodologies, and numerical approaches involved in symplectic geometry.

The book first offers information on the symplectic and discontinuous groups, symplectic metric, and hermitian forms. Numerical calculations are presented to show the values and transformations of these groups. The text then examines the fundamental domain of the modular group and the volume of the fundamental domain of the modular group. Equations and matrices are provided to show the fundamental domain and volume of the fundamental domain of the modular group. The publication ponders on commensurable groups and unit groups of quinary quadratic forms. Numerical analyses are also offered to show the values and characteristics of commensurable and unit groups.

The text is a helpful reference for researchers interested in symplectic geometry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Errata

I. Introduction

II. The Symplectic Group

III. The Symplectic Metric

IV. Discontinuous Groups

V. Hermitian Forms

VI. The Fundamental Domain of the Modular Group

VII. The Fundamental Domain of the Group △(ℭ, ℌ)

VIII. The Volume of the Fundamental Domain of the Modular Group

IX. Commensurable Groups

X. Unit Groups of Quinary Quadratic Forms

About the Author

Carl Ludwig Siegel

