Symplectic Geometry focuses on the processes, methodologies, and numerical approaches involved in symplectic geometry.

The book first offers information on the symplectic and discontinuous groups, symplectic metric, and hermitian forms. Numerical calculations are presented to show the values and transformations of these groups. The text then examines the fundamental domain of the modular group and the volume of the fundamental domain of the modular group. Equations and matrices are provided to show the fundamental domain and volume of the fundamental domain of the modular group. The publication ponders on commensurable groups and unit groups of quinary quadratic forms. Numerical analyses are also offered to show the values and characteristics of commensurable and unit groups.

The text is a helpful reference for researchers interested in symplectic geometry.