Sweet Potato Processing Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128128718, 9780128129371

Sweet Potato Processing Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Taihua Mu Hongnan Sun Miao Zhang Cheng Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780128129371
Paperback ISBN: 9780128128718
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th April 2017
Page Count: 446
Description

Sweet Potato Processing Technology systematically introduces processing technologies of sweet potato starch and its series products including sweet potato protein, dietary fibers, pectin, granules, anthocyanins and chlorogenic acids. The book provides a detailed and comprehensive account of physicochemical and functional properties of sweet potato products, the nutritional components extracted from sweet potato, as well as their utilization in food, medicine and cosmetic fields.

This book can provide the scientific basis and technical support for virtuous circle promotion and structure upgrade of sweet potato processing industry. This book will be a valuable reference for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as specialists and enterprise research staff in the field of food technology.

Key Features

  • Introduces processing technologies for sweet potato starch and related products
  • Covers utilization of nutritional components extracted from sweet potato in various products
  • Provides the scientific basis and technical support for virtuous circle promotion and structure upgrade of the sweet potato processing industry

Readership

Researchers, specialists and enterprise research staffs in food technology; undergraduate and graduate students working on food science and related areas

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Sweet Potato Starch and its Series Products

  • Abstract
  • Section 1: Overview of Sweet Potato Starch and its Series Products
  • 1.2 The Structure and Morphology of Sweet Potato Starch
  • 1.3 Chemical Composition of Sweet Potato Starch
  • 1.4 Characteristics of Sweet Potato Starch
  • 1.5 Sweet Potato Starch Noodles and Vermicelli
  • 1.6 Sweet Potato Resistant Starch
  • Section 2: Production Technology of Sweet Potato Starch and its Series Products
  • 2.1 Production Technology of Sweet Potato Starch
  • 2.2 The Production Process of Sweet Potato Starch Noodles and Vermicelli
  • 2.3 The Sweet Potato Resistant Starch Production Process
  • Section 3: Physicochemical Properties of Sweet Potato Starch and its Products
  • 3.1 The Structure and Physicochemical Properties of SLPS and CFS
  • 3.2 Comparison of the Quality of SLPS and CFS
  • Section 4: Applications of Sweet Potato Starch
  • 4.1 Application of Sweet Potato Starch in Food
  • 4.2 Applications of Sweet Potato Resistant Starch
  • References
  • Further Reading

Chapter 2. Sweet Potato Proteins

  • Abstract
  • Section 1: Overview of Sweet Potato Proteins
  • 1.1 The Sources and Structures of Sweet Potato Proteins
  • 1.2 Research Status on the Technologies Used to Produce Sweet Potato Proteins
  • 1.3 The Biological Activity of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 1.4 Physicochemical Properties of Sweet Potato Protein
  • Section 2: Production Technologies of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 2.1 Effects of Solvent on the Extraction of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 2.2 Salting-Out Method
  • 2.3 Isoelectric Precipitation Method
  • 2.4 Foam Separation Method
  • 2.5 Ultrafiltration Method
  • 2.6 Thermal Denaturation Method
  • 2.7 Purification Method of Sweet Potato Protein
  • Section 3: Biological Activity of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 3.1 Antioxidant Activity
  • 3.2 Trypsin Inhibitory Activity of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 3.3 Anticancer Activity of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 3.4 Obesity Prevention and Weight Loss
  • Section 4: Functional Properties of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 4.1 Solubility of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 4.2 Emulsifying Properties of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 4.3 Gelling Properties of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 4.4 Structural Properties of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 4.5 The Foaming Properties and Foam Stability of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 4.6 Water-Holding and Oil-Holding Capacities of Sweet Potato Protein
  • Section 5: Applications of Sweet Potato Protein
  • 5.1 Edible Protein Powder
  • 5.2 Emulsifier
  • 5.3 Humectant
  • 5.4 Raw Material of Active Peptides
  • 5.5 Biological Medicine
  • References
  • Further Reading

Chapter 3. Sweet Potato Dietary Fiber

  • Abstract
  • Section 1: Introduction of Dietary Fiber
  • Section 2: Sweet Potato Dietary Fiber Extraction Technology
  • Section 3: The Physiological Properties of Sweet Potato Dietary Fiber
  • Section 4: The Physicochemical Properties of Sweet Potato Dietary Fiber
  • Section 5: The Applications of Sweet Potato Dietary Fiber
  • References
  • Further Reading

Chapter 4. Sweet Potato Pectin

  • Abstract
  • Section 1: An Overview of Pectin
  • Section 2: Production Technology of Sweet Potato Pectin
  • Section 3: Biological Activities of Sweet Potato Pectin
  • Section 4: Physicochemical Characteristics of Sweet Potato Pectin
  • Section 5: Applications of Sweet Potato Pectin
  • References
  • Further Reading

Chapter 5. Sweet Potato Granules

  • Abstract
  • Section 1: Background for Developing Sweet Potato Granules
  • Section 2: Technologies and Key Points in Manufacturing Sweet Potato Granules
  • 2.2 Key Points
  • Section 3: Applications of Sweet Potato Granules
  • 3.1 Applications of Sweet Potato Granules in Bread
  • 3.2 Applications of Sweet Potato Granules in Biscuits
  • 3.3 Applications of Sweet Potato Granules in Noodles
  • 3.4 Applications of Sweet Potato Granules in Thick Slurries
  • References

Chapter 6. Sweet Potato Anthocyanins

  • Abstract
  • Section 1: Review of Sweet Potato Anthocyanin
  • 1.2 Status of Sweet Potato Anthocyanins
  • Section 2: The Preparation of Sweet Potato Anthocyanins
  • 2.2 Purification of Sweet Potato Anthocyanins
  • Section 3: The Stabilities of Anthocyanins from Sweet Potato
  • Section 4: Biological Activity of Sweet Potato Anthocyanin
  • Section 5: Applications of Sweet Potato Anthocyanins
  • References
  • Further Reading

Chapter 7. Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potato

  • Abstract
  • Section 1: Overview of Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potato
  • Section 2: Technology to Prepare Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potatoes
  • Section 3: Biological Activities of Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potatoes
  • Section 4: The Stability of Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potatoes
  • Section 5: The Applications of Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potatoes
  • References
  • Further Reading

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128129371
Paperback ISBN:
9780128128718

About the Author

Taihua Mu

Prof. Mu’s research expertise includes physicochemical, functional and nutritional properties of potato and sweet potato components; comprehensive utilization of potato and sweet potato byproducts; application and industrialization of ultra-high pressure food processing technology for food protein; application of bioactive peptides produced from potato and sweet potato.

Prof. Mu has presided over and participated in more than 50 projects in National High-tech Research and Development Program (863 Program), National Scientific and Technological Support Project, scientific and technological achievements transformation for Ministry of Science and Technology, and corporate cross-cutting project, etc. He has obtained 10 CN patents, and published 86 peer-reviewed journal articles and 12 books. His projects ‘Study on recovery technology and functional properties of sweet potato protein from starch processing wastewater’ and ‘Study and demonstration of recycling technology of sweet potato starch processing residues ’ won the prize of achievement from Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science and Technology in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Food Science and Technology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Haidian, Beijing, China

Hongnan Sun

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher in comprehensive utilization of food processing by-products

Miao Zhang

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher on food comprehensive utilization

Cheng Wang

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Institute of Quality Standards & Testing Technology for Agro-Products, Xinjiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, China

