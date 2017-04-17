Sweet Potato Processing Technology
1st Edition
Description
Sweet Potato Processing Technology systematically introduces processing technologies of sweet potato starch and its series products including sweet potato protein, dietary fibers, pectin, granules, anthocyanins and chlorogenic acids. The book provides a detailed and comprehensive account of physicochemical and functional properties of sweet potato products, the nutritional components extracted from sweet potato, as well as their utilization in food, medicine and cosmetic fields.
This book can provide the scientific basis and technical support for virtuous circle promotion and structure upgrade of sweet potato processing industry. This book will be a valuable reference for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as specialists and enterprise research staff in the field of food technology.
Key Features
- Introduces processing technologies for sweet potato starch and related products
- Covers utilization of nutritional components extracted from sweet potato in various products
- Provides the scientific basis and technical support for virtuous circle promotion and structure upgrade of the sweet potato processing industry
Readership
Researchers, specialists and enterprise research staffs in food technology; undergraduate and graduate students working on food science and related areas
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Sweet Potato Starch and its Series Products
- Abstract
- Section 1: Overview of Sweet Potato Starch and its Series Products
- 1.2 The Structure and Morphology of Sweet Potato Starch
- 1.3 Chemical Composition of Sweet Potato Starch
- 1.4 Characteristics of Sweet Potato Starch
- 1.5 Sweet Potato Starch Noodles and Vermicelli
- 1.6 Sweet Potato Resistant Starch
- Section 2: Production Technology of Sweet Potato Starch and its Series Products
- 2.1 Production Technology of Sweet Potato Starch
- 2.2 The Production Process of Sweet Potato Starch Noodles and Vermicelli
- 2.3 The Sweet Potato Resistant Starch Production Process
- Section 3: Physicochemical Properties of Sweet Potato Starch and its Products
- 3.1 The Structure and Physicochemical Properties of SLPS and CFS
- 3.2 Comparison of the Quality of SLPS and CFS
- Section 4: Applications of Sweet Potato Starch
- 4.1 Application of Sweet Potato Starch in Food
- 4.2 Applications of Sweet Potato Resistant Starch
- References
- Further Reading
Chapter 2. Sweet Potato Proteins
- Abstract
- Section 1: Overview of Sweet Potato Proteins
- 1.1 The Sources and Structures of Sweet Potato Proteins
- 1.2 Research Status on the Technologies Used to Produce Sweet Potato Proteins
- 1.3 The Biological Activity of Sweet Potato Protein
- 1.4 Physicochemical Properties of Sweet Potato Protein
- Section 2: Production Technologies of Sweet Potato Protein
- 2.1 Effects of Solvent on the Extraction of Sweet Potato Protein
- 2.2 Salting-Out Method
- 2.3 Isoelectric Precipitation Method
- 2.4 Foam Separation Method
- 2.5 Ultrafiltration Method
- 2.6 Thermal Denaturation Method
- 2.7 Purification Method of Sweet Potato Protein
- Section 3: Biological Activity of Sweet Potato Protein
- 3.1 Antioxidant Activity
- 3.2 Trypsin Inhibitory Activity of Sweet Potato Protein
- 3.3 Anticancer Activity of Sweet Potato Protein
- 3.4 Obesity Prevention and Weight Loss
- Section 4: Functional Properties of Sweet Potato Protein
- 4.1 Solubility of Sweet Potato Protein
- 4.2 Emulsifying Properties of Sweet Potato Protein
- 4.3 Gelling Properties of Sweet Potato Protein
- 4.4 Structural Properties of Sweet Potato Protein
- 4.5 The Foaming Properties and Foam Stability of Sweet Potato Protein
- 4.6 Water-Holding and Oil-Holding Capacities of Sweet Potato Protein
- Section 5: Applications of Sweet Potato Protein
- 5.1 Edible Protein Powder
- 5.2 Emulsifier
- 5.3 Humectant
- 5.4 Raw Material of Active Peptides
- 5.5 Biological Medicine
- References
- Further Reading
Chapter 3. Sweet Potato Dietary Fiber
- Abstract
- Section 1: Introduction of Dietary Fiber
- Section 2: Sweet Potato Dietary Fiber Extraction Technology
- Section 3: The Physiological Properties of Sweet Potato Dietary Fiber
- Section 4: The Physicochemical Properties of Sweet Potato Dietary Fiber
- Section 5: The Applications of Sweet Potato Dietary Fiber
- References
- Further Reading
Chapter 4. Sweet Potato Pectin
- Abstract
- Section 1: An Overview of Pectin
- Section 2: Production Technology of Sweet Potato Pectin
- Section 3: Biological Activities of Sweet Potato Pectin
- Section 4: Physicochemical Characteristics of Sweet Potato Pectin
- Section 5: Applications of Sweet Potato Pectin
- References
- Further Reading
Chapter 5. Sweet Potato Granules
- Abstract
- Section 1: Background for Developing Sweet Potato Granules
- Section 2: Technologies and Key Points in Manufacturing Sweet Potato Granules
- 2.2 Key Points
- Section 3: Applications of Sweet Potato Granules
- 3.1 Applications of Sweet Potato Granules in Bread
- 3.2 Applications of Sweet Potato Granules in Biscuits
- 3.3 Applications of Sweet Potato Granules in Noodles
- 3.4 Applications of Sweet Potato Granules in Thick Slurries
- References
Chapter 6. Sweet Potato Anthocyanins
- Abstract
- Section 1: Review of Sweet Potato Anthocyanin
- 1.2 Status of Sweet Potato Anthocyanins
- Section 2: The Preparation of Sweet Potato Anthocyanins
- 2.2 Purification of Sweet Potato Anthocyanins
- Section 3: The Stabilities of Anthocyanins from Sweet Potato
- Section 4: Biological Activity of Sweet Potato Anthocyanin
- Section 5: Applications of Sweet Potato Anthocyanins
- References
- Further Reading
Chapter 7. Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potato
- Abstract
- Section 1: Overview of Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potato
- Section 2: Technology to Prepare Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potatoes
- Section 3: Biological Activities of Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potatoes
- Section 4: The Stability of Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potatoes
- Section 5: The Applications of Chlorogenic Acids From Sweet Potatoes
- References
- Further Reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 17th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129371
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128718
About the Author
Taihua Mu
Prof. Mu’s research expertise includes physicochemical, functional and nutritional properties of potato and sweet potato components; comprehensive utilization of potato and sweet potato byproducts; application and industrialization of ultra-high pressure food processing technology for food protein; application of bioactive peptides produced from potato and sweet potato.
Prof. Mu has presided over and participated in more than 50 projects in National High-tech Research and Development Program (863 Program), National Scientific and Technological Support Project, scientific and technological achievements transformation for Ministry of Science and Technology, and corporate cross-cutting project, etc. He has obtained 10 CN patents, and published 86 peer-reviewed journal articles and 12 books. His projects ‘Study on recovery technology and functional properties of sweet potato protein from starch processing wastewater’ and ‘Study and demonstration of recycling technology of sweet potato starch processing residues ’ won the prize of achievement from Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science and Technology in 2010 and 2013, respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Food Science and Technology, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Haidian, Beijing, China
Hongnan Sun
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher in comprehensive utilization of food processing by-products
Miao Zhang
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher on food comprehensive utilization
Cheng Wang
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Institute of Quality Standards & Testing Technology for Agro-Products, Xinjiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, China