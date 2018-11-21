Swainson’s Handbook of Technical and Quality Management for the Food Manufacturing Sector

This book is focused on the expansive and highly demanding subject of Food Industry "Technical & Quality Management". As the world’s most vital industry "Food Production" is complex, multifaceted and continuously scrutinised. Food scares and product recalls, on national and international scales, demonstrate the persistent challenge to identify, monitor and control all hazards, and also address the increasing criminal threats of Food Fraud, Adulteration & Intentional Contamination.

With the benefit of unique perspectives gained by working across Quality, Technical and Operations Management roles at all levels within the food industry, Swainson’s Handbook of Technical and Quality Management considers the very diverse remits and particular challenges of those working to assure product Quality, Safety and Legality in the sector.

This book provides insights and guidance on the "Applied Practice" of Industrial Quality and Technical Management, written from the perspective of the industry practitioner. "Knowing what to do is half of the challenge, but being able to then make it happen is crucial" – a fact which is often less well considered in food sector information resources.

Split into two sections, the book first reviews generic aspects of Food Quality and Technical Management activities with particular regard to: Food Sector Challenges and the Role of Technical and Quality Management; Defining Technical and Quality Standards; The Food Safety and Quality Management System; Raw Materials and Packaging Supplier Control; Site Standards; Product Control and HACCP Considerations; Operations and Process Control; Personnel Control; Audits; Non-Conformance, Recall & Crisis Management; Managing the Technical Department.

In the second part of the book Guest Authors share their expertise on a range of specialist topics, providing significant breadth and depth to the content which includes: Review of Third party audit schemes; Insights into supplying supermarkets with regard to good technical and quality management practices; Enforcement authority perspectives on the food manufacturing sector. Also covered are the specific sector challenges of food quality and safety assurance in Fruit and vegetables; Herbs and spices, Cereals, Baked products, Canning and "Cook – Chill" Ready Meals, Soups and Sauces.