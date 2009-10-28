Sustainable Water for the Future, Volume 2
1st Edition
Water Recycling versus Desalination
Table of Contents
Foreword
PART I – Water Situation
1.An Overview of the Global Water Situation
2. Global Desalination Situation
3. Global Water Recycling Situation
PART II – Desalination Technologies
4. Desalination – Reverse Osmosis and Membrane Distillation
5. Salinity Gradient Energy
6. Ion-Exchange Membrane Processes in Water Treatment
Part III – Water Recycling Technologies
7. Micropollutants in Water Recycling: A case study of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) exposure from water versus food
8. TiO2-Based Advanced Oxidation Nanotechnologies for Water Purification and Reuse
9. Membrane Bioreactors – Theory and Applications to Wastewater Reuse
Part IV – Concentrate Disposal Options
10. Concentrate Treatment for Inland Desalting
11. Inland Desalination: Current Practices, Environmental Implications, and Case Studies in Las Vegas, NV
Part V – Comparison of Desalination versus Water Recycling
12. Renewable Energy Powered Water Treatment Systems
13. Desalinated Versus Recycled Water – What Does the Public Think?
14. Conclusion – A Summary of Challenges still Facing Desalination and Water Reuse
Index
Description
This book is part of a series on sustainability. Specifically, it deals with the issue of sustainable water use. Fresh sources of potable water are being depleted across the world. Pure water is the goal of water utilities as well as several industries. Well past the experimental stage, membrane processes are now a proven and reliable method of providing high-quality, cost-effective water. Membrane technologies have immediate applications to treatment of fresh, brackish and sea waters, as well as wastewater reclamation. With innovative module design and engineering, micro- and ultra-filtrations have become effective and economical for drinking water production, particularly for removal of microorganisms. Membrane bioreactors are being developed for municipal and industrial water recycling. Various membrane processes are also used to remove contaminants from industrial wastewaters.
This book covers the fundamental and practical concepts and issues regarding the application of membrane technologies for sustainable water treatment. It describes and compares the effectiveness of desalination versus water recycling for long-term sustainable water use.
Key Features
- Describes the global water situation with respect to sustainability
- Emphasizes the role of membrane technologies
- Compares the strategies of water recycling and desalination
Readership
This book is suitable for graduate and advanced undergraduate students, academic researchers and post-docs, manufacturers, consultants, design engineers and buyers in the field of Environmental Engineering and Chemical Engineering.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 28th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932170
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444531155
About the Editors
Isabel Escobar Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toledo, Chemical and Environmental Engineering Department, U.S.A.
Andrea Schäfer Editor
Andrea Schäfer is Professor of Water Process Engineering, Faculty of Chemical and Process Engineering as well as Head of Membrane Technology Department, Institute of functional Interfaces (IFG) at the Karlrsruhe Institute of Technology. Previously she was Professor at the Nelson Mandela African Institute of Science and Technology in Tanzania, East Africa. 2006 to 2013 she was the Chair of Environmental Engineering at the University of
Edinburgh, Scotland, UK following 3 years as a senior lecturer at the University of Wollongong, Australia and 3 years as postdoc then lecturer at the University of New South Wales, Sydney Australia. She holds four engineering degrees in three different languages (English, German & French) including a PhD from the University of New South Wales and has worked in many countries. Passionate about membrane process engineering she has experience with several membrane processes encompassing predominantly water treatment, desalination, water recycling, remote water supplies and
international development. Her work spans from fundamental research to commercialisation projects. Prof Schäfer has published extensively in high impact journals and authored or edited several books, including ‘Nanofiltration: Principles and Applications’. She collaborates extensively with developing country researchers, industry as well as colleagues in many leading academic institutions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Infrastructure and Environment, University of Edinburgh, UK