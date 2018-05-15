Sustainable Use of Chemicals in Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128128664, 9780128128671

Sustainable Use of Chemicals in Agriculture, Volume 2

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ettore Capri Anne Alix
eBook ISBN: 9780128128671
Paperback ISBN: 9780128128664
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th May 2018
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

1. Modern Agriculture in Europe and the Role of Pesticides
Anne Alix and Ettore Capri
2. The Multiactor Approach Enabling Engagement of Actors in Sustainable Use of Chemicals in Agriculture
Els Belmans, Paul Campling, Elien Dupon, Ingeborg Joris, Eva Kerselaers, Saskia Lammens, Lies Messely, Ellen Pauwelyn, Piet Seuntjens and Erwin Wauters
3. Certification and Added Value for Farm Productions
Pieter Ravaglia, Jacopo Famiglietti and Fiamma Valentino
4. The Role of Research, Communication, and Education for a Sustainable Use of Pesticides
Maura Calliera and Alba L’Astorina
5. Practical Implementation of the Principles of the Sustainable Use of Pesticides
Manpriet Singh, Vasileios P. Vasileiadis and Anaïs Junger

Description

Sustainable Use of Chemicals in Agriculture, Volume 2, explores the wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies used to study the sustainable use of chemicals in agriculture. Sections in this new release include modern agriculture in Europe and the role/place of chemicals, a regulatory vision of the sustainable use of pesticides and risk mitigation, the perception of the concept in other regions of the globe, certification and added value for farm production, and how research and education can influence implementation and development, among other valuable topics.

Key Features

  • Covers a wide breadth of emerging and state-of-the-art technologies
  • Includes contributions from an International board of authors
  • Provides a comprehensive set of reviews

Readership

From concerned and informed citizens to scientists in the environmental and energy sectors

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128128671
Paperback ISBN:
9780128128664

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ettore Capri Serial Volume Editor

Ettore Capri is at Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Istituto di Chimica Agraria ed Ambientale, Sezione Chimica Vegetale, Piacenza, Italy

Affiliations and Expertise

Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, Istituto di Chimica Agraria ed Ambientale, Sezione Chimica Vegetale, Piacenza, Italy

Anne Alix Serial Volume Editor

Anne Alix is at Dow AgriSciences, Abingdon, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Dow AgriSciences, Abingdon, UK

