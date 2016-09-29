Sustainable Shale Oil and Gas
1st Edition
Analytical Chemistry, Geochemistry, and Biochemistry Methods
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Background
- Abstract
- Oil
- Natural Gas
- Environmental Considerations
- Part I: Air Emissions
- Part I. Air Emissions
- Chapter 2. Fugitive Methane and Emissions From Flaring
- Abstract
- Sources of Methane Leakage
- Producing Wells
- Transmission Lines
- Beyond the City Gate
- Methane Hydrates and Their Role in Global Warming
- Flared Gas
- Quantifying Fugitive Methane
- Climate Change Impact of Natural Gas Substitution of Fuels
- References
- Chapter 3. Detection of Methane and Amelioration
- Abstract
- ARPA-E and EDF Programs for Detection
- Green Completions
- Alternatives to Flaring Gas
- Syngas Production Using a Diesel Engine
- References
- Chapter 4. Particulate Matter and Volatile Organic Chemicals
- Abstract
- Particulate Matter
- Small Low-Cost Particulate Matter Measuring Devices
- Volatile Organic Compounds
- Portable High-Performance Mass Spectrometer
- References
- Part II: The Potential for Contaminating Ground Water
- Part II. The Potential for Contaminating Ground Water
- Chapter 5. Methane in Groundwater
- Abstract
- Potential for Gas Migration
- Distinguishing Between Sources of Methane
- Investigations of Methane Migration to Aquifers
- References
- Chapter 6. Potential for Liquid Contamination of Groundwater
- Abstract
- Flowback Water
- Disposition of Flowback and Produced Water
- Investigations of Groundwater Contamination
- Possible Contamination from Handling and Storage
- Conclusions
- References
- Part III: Improving Economics of Recovery
- Part III. Improving Economics of Recovery
- Chapter 7. Illuminating the Reservoir
- Abstract
- Formation Evaluation of Conventional Reservoirs
- Formation Evaluation of Unconventional Reservoirs
- References
- Chapter 8. Improving Net Recovery of Fluids
- Abstract
- Natural Fractures
- Heterogeneity in Horizontal Wellbores
- Understanding and Harnessing Heterogeneity
- Methods to Improve Recovery
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 9. Subsurface DNA Sequencing: A New Tool for Reservoir Characterization
- Abstract
- Microbes in Rocks and Elsewhere
- Microbes as Forensic Markers
- Workflows for DNA Sequencing in the Subsurface
- Sample Acquisition
- Data Analysis
- Microbiome Data Analysis Measures
- Application of DNA Sequencing in the Subsurface
- References
- Part IV: Informing Policy
- Part IV. Informing Policy
- Chapter 10. Enabling Regulations and Empowering the Public
- Abstract
- Water-Related Regulation
- The Chemicals Disclosure Issue
- Air-Related Regulation
- Flaring Regulation
- Public’s Right to Know and Citizen Science
- Conclusions
- References
- Index
Description
Shale oil and gas have altered the energy landscape, possibly permanently. They burst upon the fossil energy scene with a suddenness that initially defied prediction. Even the political balance of the world has changed. But, with the methods employed, the vast majority of the oil and gas remains in the ground. At the same time, serious environmental impact issues have been raised. A new volume in the Emerging Issues in Analytical Chemistry series, Sustainable Shale Oil and Gas: Analytical Chemistry, Geochemistry, and Biochemistry Methods was written on the premise that analytical methods to inform these areas were wanting. While not attempting to be comprehensive, it describes important analytical methods, some still in development. These methods are underpinned primarily by chemistry, but geochemistry and even biochemistry play significant roles. The book has a solutions flavor; problems are posed together with approaches to ameliorate them.
Key Features
- Provides a clear understanding of the potential environmental issues as well as a path to solutions
- Includes background information for understanding potential impacts of shale operations from both an environmental and public health perspective
- Authored by leaders from diverse disciplines with expertise in a variety of areas: groundwater quality, petroleum-related operations, microbial ecology, and electronic technologies
- Reviews new sensing and evaluation methods that could be key enablers to sustainable fracking: portable mass spectrometry, microbiome analysis, DNA as tracers, and a microparticulate matter detector
Readership
Technology leaders, technical leaders in environmental compliance groups, and research personnel in oil and gas companies; epidemiologists in the lung and heart space; public health professionals; technical aides to legislators; all with a knowledge of college level inorganic chemistry and preferably organic chemistry. Could be used in advanced undergraduate and low level graduate courses in environmental sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 29th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128103906
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103890
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Vikram Rao Author
Vikram Rao is the executive director of RTEC since September 2008. He also advises the non-profit RTI International and venture capitalist Energy Ventures AS, and firms BioLargo Inc., Global Energy Talent Ltd., Alchemy Sciences and Biota Technology. He previously spent 9 years with Halliburton, including serving as senior vice president and chief technology officer, where he was responsible for Halliburton’s technology effort and intellectual asset management and is past-Chairman of the North Carolina Mining and Energy Commission. Dr. Rao is the author of more than 40 publications and has been awarded 42 United States patents and foreign analogs in fields that include non-ferrous metal refining, alloy formulations, and oil and gas technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Triangle Energy Consortium, Research Triangle Park, NC, USA
Rob Knight Author
Rob Knight is a Professor in the Biological Sciences Graduate Program at the University of California San Diego. He received his Ph.D. from Princeton University. His research interests include the human microbiome, microbial community ecology, and multi-omics analyses. His current areas of focus are bioinformatics and glycobiology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA , USA