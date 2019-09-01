Sustainable Nanoscale Engineering

Gyorgy Szekely received his MSc degree in Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Budapest, Hungary, and he earned his PhD degree in Chemistry under Marie Curie Actions from the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany. He worked as an Early Stage Researcher in the pharmaceutical research and development centre of Hovione PharmaScience Ltd in Portugal and as an IAESTE fellow at the University of Tokyo. He was a visiting researcher at Biotage MIP Technologies AB in Sweden. Gyorgy was a Postdoctoral Research Associate in Imperial College London. Gyorgy was appointed a Lecturer in Chemical Engineering at The University of Manchester between 2014 and 2018, and received the Distinguished Visiting Fellowship of the Royal Academy of Engineering. Gyorgy served as an Adjunct Faculty at Saveetha University between 2016 and 2018. He is currently an Assistant Professor in Chemical Engineering at the Advanced Membranes & Porous Materials Center at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and a Visiting Academic at The University of Manchester. His multidisciplinary professional background covers molecular imprinting, nanofiltration, and green process engineering. He serves as an Academic Editor for the journals Advances in Polymer Technology, Advanced Materials Letters, and Current Nanomaterials. He is a Member of the Royal Society of Chemistry, and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. Gyorgy has been designing novel materials and processes for molecular level separations which resulted in several articles, industrial research, consultancy works, and patents.