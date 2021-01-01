Sustainable Manufacturing and Design
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Product sustainability assessment/evaluation
2. Product design for sustainability, lifecycle issues
3. Product design and manufacture for societal impact
4. Environmentally conscious design/manufacturing processes
5. Product design for disassembly, reuse, recovery, recycling, remanufacturing
6. Manufacturability issues in sustainable product design
7. Materials/energy/resource utilisation factors, waste minimisation/management
8. Product functionality, serviceability, maintainability, upgradability
9. End-of-life and product take-back issues
10. Engineered innovative product/process designs for sustainability
11. Zero- and near-zero landfill designs for manufacture
12. Sustainable quality systems
13. Cross-disciplinary and integrated manufacturing systems
14. Legislative, cultural, societal and political issues
15. Education/training of next generation workforce
Description
Sustainable Manufacturing and Design draws together research and practices from a wide range of disciplines to help engineers design more environmentally sustainable products. Sustainable manufacturing requires that the entire manufacturing enterprise adopts sustainability goals at a system-level in decision-making, and the scope of this book covers a wide range of viewpoints in response.
Advice on recyclability, zero landfill design, sustainable quality systems, and product take-back issues make this a highly usable guide to the challenges facing engineering designers today. Contributions from around the globe are included, helping to form an international view of an issue that requires a global response. As manufacturing is one of the foundations of the global economy, improving the sustainability of the industry is important to maintaining an ecological balance.
Key Features
- Addresses methods to reduce energy and well as material waste through manufacturing design
- Helps to troubleshoot manufacturability problems that can arise in sustainable design
- Includes coverage of the legislative, cultural, and social impacts of sustainable manufacturing, promoting a holistic view of the subject
Readership
Graduate students and researchers, with backgrounds in mechanical, manufacturing, electronic, production and industrial engineering, with an interest in manufacturing and sustainability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221242
About the Editors
Kaushik Kumar
Dr Kaushik Kumar is an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, India. He has 14 years of experience in teaching and research, and over 11 years of industrial experience working for a global manufacturing company. He has 9 patents, has authored/edited 20 books and has 120 international journal publications, and 18 International and 8 National Conference publications to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, India
Divya Zindani
Divya Zindani, is presently pursuing his Ph.D. at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Silchar. He has over 2 years of Industrial experience. His areas of research interest are optimization, product and process design, CAD/CAM/CAE and rapid prototyping. He has 1 Patent, 6 Books, 1 Edited Book, 14 Book Chapters, and 8 international journal publications to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Silchar
J. Paulo Davim
Dr. J. Paulo Davim is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in manufacturing, materials and mechanical engineering. In addition, he has authored/co-authored more than 80 book chapters and 400 articles for journals and conferences. He is the Series Editor of the Woodhead Publishing Reviews Mechanical Engineering Series.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal
