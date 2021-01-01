Sustainable Manufacturing and Design draws together research and practices from a wide range of disciplines to help engineers design more environmentally sustainable products. Sustainable manufacturing requires that the entire manufacturing enterprise adopts sustainability goals at a system-level in decision-making, and the scope of this book covers a wide range of viewpoints in response.

Advice on recyclability, zero landfill design, sustainable quality systems, and product take-back issues make this a highly usable guide to the challenges facing engineering designers today. Contributions from around the globe are included, helping to form an international view of an issue that requires a global response. As manufacturing is one of the foundations of the global economy, improving the sustainability of the industry is important to maintaining an ecological balance.