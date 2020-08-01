Sustainable Fuel Technologies Handbook

The present power from solar, biomass, wind, hydrogen and other forms of renewable energy generated from sustainable sources can be harvested by various means and utilized in a variety of industries, supporting the need for clean fuels in modern society. However, there is still limited global availability and insufficient storage which is required for efficient and effective harvesting of sustainable fuels and a thorough thermodynamic analysis of new and current methods discussed in this book give detailed insight into energy efficiency processes.

This book includes the production methods, storage systems, and applications in various engines as well as the safety related issues associated with all these stages (production, storage, utilization). With a comparison of cost implications and a techno-economic evaluation checking the feasibility of sustainable fuel use, this handbook will be an invaluable reference source for researchers, professionals and scientists working in the field of sustainability.