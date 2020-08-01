Sustainable Fuel Technologies Handbook
1st Edition
Description
The present power from solar, biomass, wind, hydrogen and other forms of renewable energy generated from sustainable sources can be harvested by various means and utilized in a variety of industries, supporting the need for clean fuels in modern society. However, there is still limited global availability and insufficient storage which is required for efficient and effective harvesting of sustainable fuels and a thorough thermodynamic analysis of new and current methods discussed in this book give detailed insight into energy efficiency processes.
This book includes the production methods, storage systems, and applications in various engines as well as the safety related issues associated with all these stages (production, storage, utilization). With a comparison of cost implications and a techno-economic evaluation checking the feasibility of sustainable fuel use, this handbook will be an invaluable reference source for researchers, professionals and scientists working in the field of sustainability.
Key Features
- Discusses new and innovative sustainable fuel technologies
- Provides an integrated approach for modern tools, methodologies and indicators in sustainable technologies
- Evaluates the advanced fuel technologies alongside other transformational options
Readership
High-level researchers, professors and practicing engineers in renewable energy
Table of Contents
Section 1: Modern Perspective of Sustainability
Section 2: Biomass Energy Technology
Section 3: Hydro Power Technology
Section 4: Wind Power Technology
Section 5: Solar Power Technology
Section 6: Geothermal Power Technology
Section 7: Marine Power Technology
Section 8: Hydrogen Fuel
Section 9: Emerging Technologies (Nanotechnology)
Section 10: Economics and Commercialization of Sustainable Fuel Technologies
Section 11: Green & Sustainable future in energy sector (Zero waste & Zero emissions)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128229897
About the Author
Suman Dutta
Suman Dutta, PhD, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad, India. Dr. Dutta received PhD in engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. His research area includes renewable energy resources, wastewater treatment, and process optimization. Dr. Dutta authored a book Optimization in Chemical Engineering. He also published various research and review articles in peer-reviewed journals. He published chapter in reputed books such as Kirk-Othmer Encyclopedia of Chemical Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, ISM, Dhanbad, India
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain, PhD, is an Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry & EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry & Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, New Jersey, USA. His research is focused on the applications of Nanotechnology & Advanced Materials, Sustainability, Environmental Management, Analytical Chemistry and Various Industries. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks in his research areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and EVSC, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA