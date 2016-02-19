Sustainable Development: Constraints and Opportunities contains a selection of the author's speeches made between 1982 and 1986. During this 5-year period knowledge of environment-development relationships has grown considerably, and this evolving perception can be discerned in his statements spanning those years. Taken together, the common thread binding all the speeches is the fact that long-term development can only be achieved through sound environmental management, that is, sustainable development, which is the title of this book. The speeches included in this volume were delivered in the author's capacity as the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). They thus cover primarily broad areas of interest of UNEP's programs and policies. Key topics discussed include environmental protection; disarmament and the environment; environmental information for engineers; the impact of human settlements on the environment; environmental management in the Gulf; the causes, effects, and prevention of desertification; and the environmental impact assessment process.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Environmental Protection

2. Environment and Development

3. Safeguarding the Environment

4. Disarmament and Environment

5. Environmental Information for Engineers

6. Highways to Nowhere

7. Rolling Back the Wasteland

8. Combining the Best of the Old with the Best of the New

9. A Duty to Hope - New Directions for Science and Technology

10. The Peril of the Two Cities

11. Putting the Principles to Work

12. Towards a More Prosperous Global Tomorrow

13. Profiting from the Environment

14. Environmental Management in the Gulf

15. Sustainable Development in a Developing Economy

16. Desertification is Stoppable

17. Environmental Impact Assessment - Principles and Guidelines

18. World Population Increase - Our Dangerous Opportunity

19. Caring for Lakes in a Changing World

20. The Global Dimension to Conservation Issues

21. Energy Use and Environment in the Asia/Pacific Region

22. The Premises for Building a Sustainable Society

23. Partnership for Conservation

24. Environmental Management

25. Solving Our Environmental Problems

26. Protecting the Ozone Layer

27. Global Concern about Environment

28. Management of Hazardous Waste

29. Women and the Earth's Traditions

30. An Urgent Role to Save the Mediterranean

31. Resource Management - The Human Connection

32. Climatic Effects of Carbon Dioxide and Other Trace Gases

33. Desertification Control - Moving beyond the Laboratory

34. Towards an African Solution

35. Socioeconomic Benefits of Environmental Protection

Abbreviations

Index

