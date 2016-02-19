Sustainable Development
1st Edition
Constraints and Opportunities
Description
Sustainable Development: Constraints and Opportunities contains a selection of the author's speeches made between 1982 and 1986. During this 5-year period knowledge of environment-development relationships has grown considerably, and this evolving perception can be discerned in his statements spanning those years. Taken together, the common thread binding all the speeches is the fact that long-term development can only be achieved through sound environmental management, that is, sustainable development, which is the title of this book. The speeches included in this volume were delivered in the author's capacity as the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). They thus cover primarily broad areas of interest of UNEP's programs and policies. Key topics discussed include environmental protection; disarmament and the environment; environmental information for engineers; the impact of human settlements on the environment; environmental management in the Gulf; the causes, effects, and prevention of desertification; and the environmental impact assessment process.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Environmental Protection
2. Environment and Development
3. Safeguarding the Environment
4. Disarmament and Environment
5. Environmental Information for Engineers
6. Highways to Nowhere
7. Rolling Back the Wasteland
8. Combining the Best of the Old with the Best of the New
9. A Duty to Hope - New Directions for Science and Technology
10. The Peril of the Two Cities
11. Putting the Principles to Work
12. Towards a More Prosperous Global Tomorrow
13. Profiting from the Environment
14. Environmental Management in the Gulf
15. Sustainable Development in a Developing Economy
16. Desertification is Stoppable
17. Environmental Impact Assessment - Principles and Guidelines
18. World Population Increase - Our Dangerous Opportunity
19. Caring for Lakes in a Changing World
20. The Global Dimension to Conservation Issues
21. Energy Use and Environment in the Asia/Pacific Region
22. The Premises for Building a Sustainable Society
23. Partnership for Conservation
24. Environmental Management
25. Solving Our Environmental Problems
26. Protecting the Ozone Layer
27. Global Concern about Environment
28. Management of Hazardous Waste
29. Women and the Earth's Traditions
30. An Urgent Role to Save the Mediterranean
31. Resource Management - The Human Connection
32. Climatic Effects of Carbon Dioxide and Other Trace Gases
33. Desertification Control - Moving beyond the Laboratory
34. Towards an African Solution
35. Socioeconomic Benefits of Environmental Protection
Abbreviations
Index
- 232
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- 14th April 1987
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483163512