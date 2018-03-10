Sustainable Desalination Handbook

Veera Gnaneswar Gude is an Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Mississippi State University (MSU). He has over 15 years of academic, research and industrial experience in desalination, water - wastewater treatment and biofuel scientific and technological areas. He received a BS degree in Chemical Engineering Technology from Osmania University in 2000 and worked for Du Pont Singapore after his graduation from 2000 to 2004. He received a MS degree in Environmental Engineering from National University of Singapore in 2004 and a PhD degree in Environmental Engineering from New Mexico State University in 2007 under the direction of Prof. Nagamany Nirmalakhandan for the research in low temperature thermal desalination. He has expanded his research interests into water and wastewater treatment, microbial desalination, biofuel synthesis using sustainable chemistry principles and process intensification topics during his post-doctoral research, industrial and academic appointments. He is a licensed professional engineer and a board certified environmental engineer (also known as diplomate of environmental engineering) by American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists (AAEES). Dr. Gude has published over 70 scientific research articles on desalination (thermal, membrane, hybrid and microbial), water- wastewater treatment and biofuels research in well-regarded journals. His research work is well utilized in the literature with over 2500 citations by 2017. He has published 3 books in desalination research (Elsevier) and 2 books in biofuels research (CRC Press), 15 invited book chapters, 50 conference proceedings papers, 15 technical reports, several popular press articles and media releases, and 2 patents in low temperature desalination and microalgae biofuels technologies respectively. He delivered 35 invited lectures including 6 plenary/keynote lectures and over 140 scientific research and educational presentations. He organized many workshops on water-energy-environment nexus topics at national and international conferences. He was the chair and board representative for clean energy and water division of ASES between 2011 and 2016. He serves on numerous scientific advisory boards and task committees across the world including ASCE-EWRI, ASEE, ASES, and AWWA. He is a member of several editorial boards and editor for many scientific journals including ASCE Journal of Environmental Engineering, Heliyon, Nature npj Clean Water, Renewable Energy, Resource-Efficient Technologies, and Water Environment Research Journal. His research is supported by NSF, USEPA, USGS, USDA and many industrial and international agencies. He has received many recognitions for research, teaching and service activities at regional, national and international conferences and by professional societies (ASCE, ASEE, ASES, and Chi Epsilon National Civil Engineering Honor Society) including the 2017 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and 2017 ASCE MS Engineer of the Year Award.