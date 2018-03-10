Sustainable Desalination Handbook
1st Edition
Plant Selection, Design and Implementation
Description
Sustainable Desalination Handbook: Plant Selection, Design and Implementation provides the comprehensive knowledge base required for efficient and sustainable process design for existing and new desalination plants around the world. This valuable resource for understanding and utilizing the most recent developments in desalination technologies and methods addresses the necessary components, including process design and implementation, operational strategies, and novel discoveries that minimize environmental impacts. In addition, the book features essential illustrations, operational details, issues and potential solutions and sustainable management strategies for present and future desalination plants.
Key Features
- Explains plant design and process selection criteria for each desalination process
- Presents international regulations and permitting for intake and discharge locations, design and disposal
- Provides energy recovery schemes, optimization and process controls
- Covers renewable energy sources, such as nuclear, geothermal, solar and wind powered desalination, energy storage and optimization
- Includes case studies of recent desalination projects and process design
Readership
Environmental Engineers, Chemical Engineers, process engineering, engineers in renewable energy systems
Table of Contents
1. Membrane Desalination - Process Selection, Design, and Implementation
2. Energy Efficiency in Reverse Osmosis
3. Environmental Impact and Technoeconomic Analysis of Hybrid MSF/RO Desalination: The Case Study of Al Taweelah A2 Plant
4. Trigeneration and Polygeneration Configurations for Desalination and Other Beneficial Processes
5. Design and Construction of Open Intakes
6. Design and Construction of Subsurface Intakes
7. Brine Disposal and Management - Planning, Design, and Implementation
8. Post treatment of desalinated water
9. Desalination Concentrate Management and Valorization Methods
10. Environmental regulations - Inland and coastal desalination case studies
11. Impact of seawater desalination on coastal environments
12. Microbial communities in the process and effluents of seawater desalination plants
13. Impact of algal blooms and their toxins on RO desalination plant operations
14. Social issues and public acceptance of seawater
15. Environmental life cycle analysis of desalination processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 10th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128094969
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128092408
About the Editor
Gnaneswar Gude
Veera Gnaneswar Gude is an Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Mississippi State University (MSU). He has over 15 years of academic, research and industrial experience in desalination, water - wastewater treatment and biofuel scientific and technological areas. He received a BS degree in Chemical Engineering Technology from Osmania University in 2000 and worked for Du Pont Singapore after his graduation from 2000 to 2004. He received a MS degree in Environmental Engineering from National University of Singapore in 2004 and a PhD degree in Environmental Engineering from New Mexico State University in 2007 under the direction of Prof. Nagamany Nirmalakhandan for the research in low temperature thermal desalination. He has expanded his research interests into water and wastewater treatment, microbial desalination, biofuel synthesis using sustainable chemistry principles and process intensification topics during his post-doctoral research, industrial and academic appointments. He is a licensed professional engineer and a board certified environmental engineer (also known as diplomate of environmental engineering) by American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists (AAEES). Dr. Gude has published over 70 scientific research articles on desalination (thermal, membrane, hybrid and microbial), water- wastewater treatment and biofuels research in well-regarded journals. His research work is well utilized in the literature with over 2500 citations by 2017. He has published 3 books in desalination research (Elsevier) and 2 books in biofuels research (CRC Press), 15 invited book chapters, 50 conference proceedings papers, 15 technical reports, several popular press articles and media releases, and 2 patents in low temperature desalination and microalgae biofuels technologies respectively. He delivered 35 invited lectures including 6 plenary/keynote lectures and over 140 scientific research and educational presentations. He organized many workshops on water-energy-environment nexus topics at national and international conferences. He was the chair and board representative for clean energy and water division of ASES between 2011 and 2016. He serves on numerous scientific advisory boards and task committees across the world including ASCE-EWRI, ASEE, ASES, and AWWA. He is a member of several editorial boards and editor for many scientific journals including ASCE Journal of Environmental Engineering, Heliyon, Nature npj Clean Water, Renewable Energy, Resource-Efficient Technologies, and Water Environment Research Journal. His research is supported by NSF, USEPA, USGS, USDA and many industrial and international agencies. He has received many recognitions for research, teaching and service activities at regional, national and international conferences and by professional societies (ASCE, ASEE, ASES, and Chi Epsilon National Civil Engineering Honor Society) including the 2017 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and 2017 ASCE MS Engineer of the Year Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mississippi State University, MS, USA