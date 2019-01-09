Sustainable Construction Materials: Recycled Aggregate focuses on the massive systematic need that is necessary to encourage the uptake of recycled and secondary materials (RSM) in the construction industry. This book is the fifth and the last of the series on sustainable construction materials and like the previous four, it is also different to the norm. Its uniqueness lies in using the newly developed, Analytical Systemisation Method, in building the data-matrix sourced from 1413 publications, contributed by 2213 authors from 965 institutions in 67 countries, from 1977 to 2018, on the subject of recycled aggregate as a construction material, and systematically analysing, evaluating and modelling this information for use of the material as an aggregate concrete and mortar, geotechnics and road pavement applications. Environmental issues, case studies and standards are also discussed. The work establishes what is already known and can be used to further progress the use of sustainable construction materials. It can also help to avoid repetitive research and save valuable resources. The book is structured in an incisive and easy to digest manner and is particularly suited for researchers, academics, design engineers, specifiers, contractors, and government bodies dealing with construction works.