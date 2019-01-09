Sustainable Construction Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081009857, 9780081009918

Sustainable Construction Materials

1st Edition

Recycled Aggregates

Authors: Ravindra K. Dhir OBE Jorge de Brito Rui Silva Chao Qun Lye
eBook ISBN: 9780081009918
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081009857
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 9th January 2019
Page Count: 652
Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

SYPNOPSIS

1.1 BACKGROUND

1.2 SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

1.3 MUNICIPAL INCINERATED BOTTOM ASH

1.4 LAYOUT AND CONTENTS

REFERENCES

CHAPTER 2 METHODOLOGY

SYPNOPSIS

2.1 INTRODUCTION

2.2 LITERATURE SEARCH AND APPRAISAL

2.3 BUILDING THE DATA MATRIX

2.4 ANALYSIS, EVALUATION AND MODELLING OF DATA

2.5 DISSEMINATION

2.6 CONCLUSIONS

REFERENCES

CHAPTER 3 MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE COMPOSITION, INCINERATION, PROCESSING AND MANAGEMENT OF BOTTOM ASHES

SYNOPSIS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 COMPOSITION OF MSW

3.3 MSW INCINERATION

3.4 TREATMENT OF MIBA

3.5 MIBA MANAGEMENT

3.6 CONCLUSIONS

REFERENCES

CHAPTER 4 MUNICIPAL INCINERATED BOTTOM ASH CHARACTERISTICS

SYNOPSIS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 PHYSICAL PROPERTIES

4.3 CHEMICAL PROPERTIES

4.4 ENGINEERING PROPERTIES

4.5 CONCLUSIONS

REFERENCES

CHAPTER 5 CONCRETE RELATED APPLICATIONS

SYNOPSIS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 USE AS AN AGGREGATE COMPONENT

5.3 USE AS A CEMEMT COMPONENT

5.4 ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

5.5 CASE STUDIES

5.6 CONCLUSIONS

REFERENCES

CHAPTER 6 GEOTECHNICS AND ROAD PAVEMENTS

SYNOPSIS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 GEOTECHNICAL PROPERTIES AND UNBOUND APPLICATIONS

6.3 HYDRAULICALLY BOUND APPLICATIONS

6.4 BITUMINOUS BOUND APPLICATIONS

6.5 ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

6.6 CASE STUDIES

6.7 CONCLUSIONS

REFERENCES

CHAPTER 7 ALTERNATIVE APPLICATIONS

SYNOPSIS

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 CERAMICS

7.3 AGRICULTURE

7.4 ADSORBENT MATERIALS

7.5 GEOPOLYMERS

7.6 ANAEROBIC DIGESTION AND LANDFILL GAS PRODUCTION

7.7 INSULATION MATERIAL

7.8 ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

7.9 CASE STUDIES

7.10 CONCLUSIONS

REFERENCES

CHAPTER 8 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS

SYNOPSIS

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 LEACHING PROPERTIES OF MIBA

8.3 ARTIFICIAL AGGREGATES

8.4 CEMENTITIOUS COMPOSITES

8.5 ROAD CONSTRUCTION

8.6 CERAMICS

8.7 CONCLUSIONS

REFERENCES

CHAPTER 9 CASE STUDIES AND STANDARDS

SYPNOPSIS

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 INCINERATION OF MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE

9.3 MUNICIPAL INCINERATED BOTTOM ASH MANAGEMENT

9.4 MUNICIPAL INCINERATED BOTTOM ASH PROCESSING AND STORAGE

9.5 AGGREGATE MANUFACTURING

9.6 RAW FEED IN CEMENT CLINKER PRODUCTION

9.7 CONCRETE AND MORTAR PRODUCTION

9.8 GEOTECHNICAL APPLICATIONS

9.9 ROAD PAVEMENTS

9.10 CERAMICS

9.11 LANDFILLS

9.12 STANDARDS AND SPECIFICATIONS

9.13 CONCLUSIONS

REFERENCES

CHAPTER 10 EPILOGUE

APPENDICES

Description

Sustainable Construction Materials: Recycled Aggregate focuses on the massive systematic need that is necessary to encourage the uptake of recycled and secondary materials (RSM) in the construction industry. This book is the fifth and the last of the series on sustainable construction materials and like the previous four, it is also different to the norm. Its uniqueness lies in using the newly developed, Analytical Systemisation Method, in building the data-matrix sourced from 1413 publications, contributed by 2213 authors from 965 institutions in 67 countries, from 1977 to 2018, on the subject of recycled aggregate as a construction material, and systematically analysing, evaluating and modelling this information for use of the material as an aggregate concrete and mortar, geotechnics and road pavement applications. Environmental issues, case studies and standards are also discussed. The work establishes what is already known and can be used to further progress the use of sustainable construction materials. It can also help to avoid repetitive research and save valuable resources. The book is structured in an incisive and easy to digest manner and is particularly suited for researchers, academics, design engineers, specifiers, contractors, and government bodies dealing with construction works.

Key Features

  • Provides an exhaustive and comprehensively organized list of globally-based published literature spanning 5000 references
  • Offers an analysis, evaluation, repackaging and modeling of existing knowledge that encourages more responsible use of waste materials
  • Provides a wealth of knowledge for use in many sectors relating to the construction profession, including academia, research, practice and adoption of RSM

Readership

Major new economies such China, India, Brazil as well as developing countries. Government-level departments of construction and environment

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ravindra K. Dhir OBE Author

Ravindra Kumar Dhir OBE is an honorary professor of concrete engineering, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom; adjunct professor at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, and emeritus professor of concrete technology, University of Dundee, United Kingdom, where he held the position of founding director of the Concrete Technology Unit (1988-2008) and developed it into an internationally acknowledged Centre of Excellence. His approach to research is visionary and creative, and by working closely with industry, he ensured a meaningful dissemination of his research into practice. He won many awards and honours,including the Order of the British Empire for services to concrete technology from the Queen (1998), Secretary of State for Trade and Industry for innovative partnership with

industry (1989 and 1990 consecutively) and honorary fellowships from the Institute of Concrete Technology, United Kingdom; Indian Concrete Institute. He served on numerous technical committees, including as president of the Concrete Society (2009-2010) and on the editorial board of the Magazine of Concrete Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Concrete Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK

Jorge de Brito Author

Jorge de Brito is a full professor of civil engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of

Lisbon. His main research topic is sustainable construction, particularly on the use of recycled aggregates in concrete and mortars. He has participated in 20 competitively financed research projects (four as the principal investigator) and supervised 20 PhD and 150 MSc theses. He is the author of 3 previous books, 20 book chapters, 250 journal and 450 conference papers. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Building Engineering, an associate editor of the European Journal of Environmental and Civil Engineering, a member of the editorial boards of 15 other international journals and a member of the CIB, FIB, RILEM, IABMAS and IABSE organisations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Civil Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal

Rui Silva Author

Chao Qun Lye Author

Chao Qun Lye is a graduate from the National University of Singapore and previously an assistant concrete quality control manager, for ready-mix concrete, with the G&W Group in Singapore. He is currently a PhD doctoral researcher at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, working in the area of sustainable construction materials. He holds a strong interest in sustainability and innovation, applying it to the use of cement additions such as fly ash and ground granulated blast furnace slag and the use of recycled and secondary materials in concrete, geotechnics and road pavements.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, UK

