Sustainable Construction Materials
1st Edition
Recycled Aggregates
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
SYPNOPSIS
1.1 BACKGROUND
1.2 SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS
1.3 MUNICIPAL INCINERATED BOTTOM ASH
1.4 LAYOUT AND CONTENTS
REFERENCES
CHAPTER 2 METHODOLOGY
SYPNOPSIS
2.1 INTRODUCTION
2.2 LITERATURE SEARCH AND APPRAISAL
2.3 BUILDING THE DATA MATRIX
2.4 ANALYSIS, EVALUATION AND MODELLING OF DATA
2.5 DISSEMINATION
2.6 CONCLUSIONS
REFERENCES
CHAPTER 3 MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE COMPOSITION, INCINERATION, PROCESSING AND MANAGEMENT OF BOTTOM ASHES
SYNOPSIS
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 COMPOSITION OF MSW
3.3 MSW INCINERATION
3.4 TREATMENT OF MIBA
3.5 MIBA MANAGEMENT
3.6 CONCLUSIONS
REFERENCES
CHAPTER 4 MUNICIPAL INCINERATED BOTTOM ASH CHARACTERISTICS
SYNOPSIS
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 PHYSICAL PROPERTIES
4.3 CHEMICAL PROPERTIES
4.4 ENGINEERING PROPERTIES
4.5 CONCLUSIONS
REFERENCES
CHAPTER 5 CONCRETE RELATED APPLICATIONS
SYNOPSIS
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2 USE AS AN AGGREGATE COMPONENT
5.3 USE AS A CEMEMT COMPONENT
5.4 ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT
5.5 CASE STUDIES
5.6 CONCLUSIONS
REFERENCES
CHAPTER 6 GEOTECHNICS AND ROAD PAVEMENTS
SYNOPSIS
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 GEOTECHNICAL PROPERTIES AND UNBOUND APPLICATIONS
6.3 HYDRAULICALLY BOUND APPLICATIONS
6.4 BITUMINOUS BOUND APPLICATIONS
6.5 ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT
6.6 CASE STUDIES
6.7 CONCLUSIONS
REFERENCES
CHAPTER 7 ALTERNATIVE APPLICATIONS
SYNOPSIS
7.1 INTRODUCTION
7.2 CERAMICS
7.3 AGRICULTURE
7.4 ADSORBENT MATERIALS
7.5 GEOPOLYMERS
7.6 ANAEROBIC DIGESTION AND LANDFILL GAS PRODUCTION
7.7 INSULATION MATERIAL
7.8 ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT
7.9 CASE STUDIES
7.10 CONCLUSIONS
REFERENCES
CHAPTER 8 ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS
SYNOPSIS
8.1 INTRODUCTION
8.2 LEACHING PROPERTIES OF MIBA
8.3 ARTIFICIAL AGGREGATES
8.4 CEMENTITIOUS COMPOSITES
8.5 ROAD CONSTRUCTION
8.6 CERAMICS
8.7 CONCLUSIONS
REFERENCES
CHAPTER 9 CASE STUDIES AND STANDARDS
SYPNOPSIS
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 INCINERATION OF MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE
9.3 MUNICIPAL INCINERATED BOTTOM ASH MANAGEMENT
9.4 MUNICIPAL INCINERATED BOTTOM ASH PROCESSING AND STORAGE
9.5 AGGREGATE MANUFACTURING
9.6 RAW FEED IN CEMENT CLINKER PRODUCTION
9.7 CONCRETE AND MORTAR PRODUCTION
9.8 GEOTECHNICAL APPLICATIONS
9.9 ROAD PAVEMENTS
9.10 CERAMICS
9.11 LANDFILLS
9.12 STANDARDS AND SPECIFICATIONS
9.13 CONCLUSIONS
REFERENCES
CHAPTER 10 EPILOGUE
APPENDICES
Description
Sustainable Construction Materials: Recycled Aggregate focuses on the massive systematic need that is necessary to encourage the uptake of recycled and secondary materials (RSM) in the construction industry. This book is the fifth and the last of the series on sustainable construction materials and like the previous four, it is also different to the norm. Its uniqueness lies in using the newly developed, Analytical Systemisation Method, in building the data-matrix sourced from 1413 publications, contributed by 2213 authors from 965 institutions in 67 countries, from 1977 to 2018, on the subject of recycled aggregate as a construction material, and systematically analysing, evaluating and modelling this information for use of the material as an aggregate concrete and mortar, geotechnics and road pavement applications. Environmental issues, case studies and standards are also discussed. The work establishes what is already known and can be used to further progress the use of sustainable construction materials. It can also help to avoid repetitive research and save valuable resources. The book is structured in an incisive and easy to digest manner and is particularly suited for researchers, academics, design engineers, specifiers, contractors, and government bodies dealing with construction works.
Key Features
- Provides an exhaustive and comprehensively organized list of globally-based published literature spanning 5000 references
- Offers an analysis, evaluation, repackaging and modeling of existing knowledge that encourages more responsible use of waste materials
- Provides a wealth of knowledge for use in many sectors relating to the construction profession, including academia, research, practice and adoption of RSM
Readership
Major new economies such China, India, Brazil as well as developing countries. Government-level departments of construction and environment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 652
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 9th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009918
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081009857
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ravindra K. Dhir OBE Author
Ravindra Kumar Dhir OBE is an honorary professor of concrete engineering, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom; adjunct professor at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, and emeritus professor of concrete technology, University of Dundee, United Kingdom, where he held the position of founding director of the Concrete Technology Unit (1988-2008) and developed it into an internationally acknowledged Centre of Excellence. His approach to research is visionary and creative, and by working closely with industry, he ensured a meaningful dissemination of his research into practice. He won many awards and honours,including the Order of the British Empire for services to concrete technology from the Queen (1998), Secretary of State for Trade and Industry for innovative partnership with
industry (1989 and 1990 consecutively) and honorary fellowships from the Institute of Concrete Technology, United Kingdom; Indian Concrete Institute. He served on numerous technical committees, including as president of the Concrete Society (2009-2010) and on the editorial board of the Magazine of Concrete Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Concrete Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK
Jorge de Brito Author
Jorge de Brito is a full professor of civil engineering in the Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of
Lisbon. His main research topic is sustainable construction, particularly on the use of recycled aggregates in concrete and mortars. He has participated in 20 competitively financed research projects (four as the principal investigator) and supervised 20 PhD and 150 MSc theses. He is the author of 3 previous books, 20 book chapters, 250 journal and 450 conference papers. He is the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Building Engineering, an associate editor of the European Journal of Environmental and Civil Engineering, a member of the editorial boards of 15 other international journals and a member of the CIB, FIB, RILEM, IABMAS and IABSE organisations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Civil Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Georesources, Instituto Superior Técnico, University of Lisbon, Portugal
Rui Silva Author
Chao Qun Lye Author
Chao Qun Lye is a graduate from the National University of Singapore and previously an assistant concrete quality control manager, for ready-mix concrete, with the G&W Group in Singapore. He is currently a PhD doctoral researcher at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, working in the area of sustainable construction materials. He holds a strong interest in sustainability and innovation, applying it to the use of cement additions such as fly ash and ground granulated blast furnace slag and the use of recycled and secondary materials in concrete, geotechnics and road pavements.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, UK