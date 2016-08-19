Sustainable Communities Design Handbook
1st Edition
Green Engineering, Architecture, and Technology
Description
The objective of Sustainable Communities Design Handbook is to ensure a better quality of life for everyone, both now and for generations to come. This means creating a better and safer environment internationally through the sustainable use of natural resources, encouraging sustainable development which supports a strong economy, and ensuring a high quality environment that can be enjoyed by all.
Sustainable Development Partnerships brings together in one reference today's most cutting edge technologies and methods for creating sustainable communities. With this book, Environmental Engineers, Civil Engineers, Architects, Mechanical Engineers, and Energy Engineers find a common approach to building environmental friendly communities which are energy efficient. The five part treatment starts with a clear and rigorous exposition of sustainable development in practice, followed by self-contained chapters concerning applications.
Key Features
- Methods for the sustainable use of natural resources in built communities
- Clearly explains the most cutting edge sustainable technologies
- Provides a common approach to building sustainable communities
- Coverage of sustainable practices from architecture to construction
Readership
Environmental Engineers, Civil Engineers, Architects, Mechanical Engineers, Builders, Contractors and Energy Engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Tools for Sustainable Development Chapter 2: Global Warming and Climate Change: The Mechanisms for Community Cases Toward Solutions Part One: Architectural Design and Building in Communities Chapter 3: Public Policy: Leadership at the local, state, national and international levels Chapter 4: Government: The Case of Sustainable College Communities Chapter 5: Green Buildings: standards and codes that provide environmentally sound technologies and returns on investments Part Two: Agile Sustainable Infrastructure Systems Chapter 6: Smart Communities: the public and private sectors integration of infrastructures, technologies and buildings Chapter 7: Technologies, Engineering and Science Chapter 8: The Environment, Land Use, Natural Resources Today and the Future Part Three: Economic, Legal and Accounting Mechanisms Chapter 9: Economics and Accounting: Life Cycle Analysis, Externalities, Markets and ROI (return on investment) Chapter 10: Legal contracts and Power Purchase Agreements Chapter 11: Corporate Governance and Responsibility Model Sustainable Communities, Regions and Nation States Chapter 12: Global Cases of Sustainable Communities Chapter 13: Conclusions: the next generation, life styles and beyond APPENDIX A: Sustainable Development APPENDIX B: Greenhouse Gas Analysis APPENDIX C: Demand Side Management APPENDICE E: Case of Legal Mechanism: The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) APPENDIC F: References and Web Site Data Sources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 2nd June 2010
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856178044
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128102046
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080963365
About the Author
Woodrow Clark, II
Woodrow W. Clark, II, MA3 , PhD, is an internationally recognized scholar and expert in economics, renewable energy, sustainability, and sustainable communities. He was a contributing scientist to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UNIPCC), which as an organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2007 along with Al Gore and his film “An Inconvenient Truth." Clark is an internationally recognized, respected expert, author, lecturer, public speaker and consultant on global and local solutions to climate change. His core focus is on economics for smart green communities. During the 1990s, he was Manager of Strategic Planning for Technology Transfer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) with University of California and U.S. Department of Energy. He was one of the contributing scientists for United Nations Intergovernmental Panel Climate Change (IPCC), awarded 2007 Nobel Peace Prize and Researcher for UN FCCC. From 2000-2003, Clark was Advisor, Renewable Energy, Emerging Technologies & Finance to California Governor Gray Davis. After the “recall” in 2004, Clark founded, and manages Clark Strategic Partners (CSP), a global environmental, policy and economics renewable energy consulting firm. Also 2015-2018, Clark taught courses at University of International Relations (UIR) in Beijing and lectured on “Environment Economics” Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (April 2017). He was appointed (July 2016) to be a member of the Editorial Board for the Energy Review Journal (ERJ) in China. He was selected to be a member of the UN B20 Finance Task Force supported in 2016 by China. Clark teaches and lectures in the EU, especially Denmark and Italy. Clark published 12 books by the end of 2017 and over 70 peer-reviewed articles, which reflect his concern for global sustainable green communities. He has authored and edited books are The Next Economics (Springer, 2012) and Global Sustainable Communities Handbook (Elsevier, 2014). In addition, his latest coauthored books, with Grant Cooke, are The Green Industrial Revolution (Elsevier, 2014), Green Development Paradigm (in Mandarin, 2015) and Smart Green Cities (Routledge, February 2016). In 2017, Clark had three (3) books published, 2nd Ed of his first book: Agile Energy Systems: Global Systems (Elsevier Press) and 2nd Ed of Sustainable Communities Design Handbook (Elsevier Press 2017). Three more books are planned in 2018, including Climate Preservation (Elsevier Press); 2nd Ed of Qualitative Economics: The Next Economics (Springer Press) and Qualitative and Quantitative Economics (Q2E) for Palgrave Press, Clark created Clark Mass Media Company (CM2C) from his media company in San Francisco 3 decades ago that now distributes documentary and dramatic series on economic, political, climate, environmental and social issues. He earned three MA degrees from universities in Illinois and his Ph.D., University of California, Berkeley, and in 2017, his PhD thesis was updated into a book on Violence in Schools, Colleges and Universities, Contact: wwclark13@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/woodrow-w-clark-ii-b6962214 https://bschool.pepperdine.edu/about/people/faculty/woodrow-clark-economics-research-professor/
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor in Economics, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School (PGSB), Pepperdine University, California, USA
