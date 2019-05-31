Sustainable Bioenergy
1st Edition
Advances and Impacts
Description
Sustainable Bioenergy: Advances and Impacts presents a careful overview of advances and promising innovation in the development of various bioenergy technologies. It covers the production of bio-jet fuel, algal biofuels, recent developments in bioprocesses, nanotechnology applications for energy conversion, the role of different catalysts in the production of biofuels, and the impacts of those fuels on society. The book brings together global experts to form a big picture of cutting-edge research in sustainable bioenergy and biofuels. It is an ideal resource for researchers, students, energy analysts and policymakers who will benefit from the book’s overview of impacts and innovative needs.
Key Features
- Explores the most recent advances in biofuels and related energy systems, including innovations in catalysts and biocatalysts
- Provides an overview of the impacts of bioenergy and its sustainability aspects
- Discusses real-life cases of implementation of bioenergy systems on an industrial scale
Readership
Engineering researchers in the field of biomass and biofuels, especially chemical, mechanical and environmental engineers. PhD students and engineering practitioners in this field. Bioenergy industry decision makers, energy analysts and policy-makers
Table of Contents
1. Lignocellulosic feedstocks for the production of bioethanol: Availability, structure and composition
Vaibhav V. Goud
2. Rural Bio-refinery: A viable solution for Production of fuel and chemicals in Rural India
Rupam Kataki
3. Sustainable Bioenergy Development in Africa: Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward
Abubakar S. Sambo
4. Biohydrogen Production and Bagasse Gasification Process in the Sugarcane Industry
Jose Luz Silveira Sr.
5. Bio jet-fuel production from biomass
Xuebing Zhao
6. Bio-oil Production and Upgrading Technology
Weerawut Chaiwat and Kajornsak Faungnawakij
7. New Trends in Biogas Production and Utilization
Kelly J. Dussan
8. Current challenges and advances in Butanol production
Pravin Govardhan Suryawanshi
9. Mesoporous and other type of catalyst for conversion of non-edible oil to bio-gasoline via deoxygenation
Joon Ching Juan
10. Third generation biofuels: an overview
Joao Moreira Neto Sr.
11. Nano-biocatalytic processes for producing biodiesel from algae
Mohammad Barati
12. Impacts of sustainable biofuels production from biomass
Shiv Prasad and Avinash Ingle
13. Socio-economic impacts of harnessing the lignocellulose into biofuels
Avinash Ingle, Mahendra Rai and Indarchand Gupta
14. The challenges in the regulation of nanotechnology in sustainable production of bioenergy
Wilson Engelmann
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 31st May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128176559
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176542
About the Editor
Mahendra Rai
Dr Mahendra Rai: Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology at Amravati University in Maharashtra, India. He has published 210 research papers, more than 100 popular articles in Indian and foreign journals and 30 books from reputed publishers like Elsevier, Springer, CRC, Taylor and Francis and Scientific Publisher. He is a member of several scientific societies and has been a national Scholar for five years. He has received several prestigious awards, including the father T.A. Mathias award (1989) from the All India Association for Christian Higher Education, and the Medini award (1999) from the Department of Environment and Forest, Government of India. He also received SERC visiting fellowship by Department of Science and Technology (1996), INSA visiting fellowship by Indian National Science Academy (1998) and TWAS-UNESCO Associateship (2002), Italy. Dr. Rai serves as a referee for 20 international journals and is a member of editorial board of ten national and international journals. He has approximately three decades of teaching and research experience. The main focus of his research is plant and nanobased bioactives against human pathogenic microbes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Biotechnology, SGB Amravati University, Amravati, Maharashtra, India
Avinash Ingle
Dr. Avinash P. Ingle has completed his doctoral degree from Department of Biotechnology, Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Amravati, Maharashtra (India). He had worked as Research Scientist in the same department from 2013-2016. He has more than 60 research publications, 45 book chapters and 2 books to his credit. He has been awarded travel grants from different Indian funding agencies to present his research work in international conferences held at Malaysia, China, Spain and France. Currently Dr. Ingle is working as Post-Doctoral Fellow at Department of Biotechnology, Engineering School of Lorena -University of São Paulo, Brazil and he is actively engaged in development nanotechnology-based methods for the efficient production of biofuels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doctoral fellow, Department of Biotechnology, Engineering School of Lorena - University of Sao Paulo, Brazil