Sustainability of Life Cycle Management for Nuclear Cementation-Based Technologies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the nuclear industry sustainability
2. Innovative and conventional cementitious systems in nuclear industry -safety aspect
3. Life cycle of nuclear cementitious structures, systems and components
4. Hydration kinetics and thermodynamics
5. Long term irradiation effects
6. Sustainability of cementitious structures, systems, and components (SSC): Long term environmental stressors
7. Behaviour in accident conditions
8. Consideration in construction of systems
9. Innovative and conventional materials and designs of nuclear cementitious systems in radioactive waste management
10. Sustainability consideration during the design and construction of Geological Disposal
11. Preventive maintenance of cementitious systems (including mitigation of natural phenomena effects)
12. Techniques to test cementitious systems through its life cycle
13. End of Life cycle management for aged cementitious SSCs: lessons learned and case studies
14. Innovative and conventional decontamination techniques for cementitious structure
15. Dismantling and demolition techniques for cementitious systems
16. Innovative and conventional techniques for managing the produced wastes
17. Case studies and lessons learned from decontamination, demolition, and managing the produced wastes
18. Nuclear terms and glossary
Description
Sustainability of Life Cycle Management for Nuclear Cementation-Based Technologies, edited by Dr. Rahman and Dr. Ojovan, presents the latest knowledge and research on the management of cementitious systems within nuclear power plants. The book covers aging, development and updates on regulatory frameworks on a global scale, the development of cementitious systems for the immobilization of problematic wastes, and the decommissioning and decontamination of complex cementitious systems. The book's editors and their team of experts combine their practical knowledge to provide the reader with a thorough understanding on the sustainability of lifecycle management of cementitious systems within the nuclear industry.
Sections provide a comparative tool that presents national regulations concerning cementitious systems within nuclear power plants, check international and national evaluation results of the sustainability of different systems, help in the development of performance test procedures, and provide a guide on aging nuclear power plants and the long-term behavior of these systems in active and passive safety environments.
Key Features
- Presents the latest information on the behavior of different cementitious systems used in the nuclear industry in one comprehensive resource
- Includes scientific justifications of system behavior during the design, operation, maintenance and decommissioning phases
- Aids the reader in the development of evaluation tests for problematic wastes
Readership
Regulator and technical support staff within nuclear settings; nuclear regulators; plant operators; researchers, academics developing new tests and procedures; operators and researchers seeking solutions for aging management, plant decommissioning; experts developing innovative solutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183281
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rehab Abdel Rahman
Dr. Rehab O. Abdel Rahman is an associate professor of Chemical Nuclear Engineering at the Radioactive Waste Management Department, Hot Laboratories & Waste Management Center, Atomic Energy Authority of Egypt. She received her Ph.D. degree in Nuclear Engineering, Faculty of engineering Alexandria university, Alexandria, Egypt. Her research interests cover different aspects in radioactive waste management, including both predisposal and disposal activities. She co-authored more than 30 peer-reviewed scientific papers, 7 book chapters, and 1 book, and edited 6 books. She contributed in teaching and supervising post graduate research in chemistry, petrochemical and environmental-chemical engineering departments. She serves as a verified reviewer in several international journals, member of organizing committees of international conferences, managing editor in IJEWM, and IJEE (Inderscience). Dr Rehab is an honored scientist of ASRT and of Publons sentinel of science 2016 and peer-review awards in 2017. She is nominated as a member of IBC top engineers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Chemical Nuclear Engineering, Radioactive Waste Management Department, Hot Laboratories and Waste Management Center, Atomic Energy Authority of Egypt, Cairo, Egypt
Michael Ojovan
Michael I. Ojovan has been Nuclear Engineer of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visiting Professor of Imperial College London, Associate Reader in Materials Science and Waste Immobilisation of the University of Sheffield, UK, and Leading Scientist of Radiochemistry Department of Lomonosov Moscow State University. M. Ojovan is Editorial Board Member of scientific journals: “Materials Degradation” (Nature Partner Journal), “International Journal of Corrosion”, “Science and Technology of Nuclear Installations”, “Journal of Nuclear Materials”, and Associate Editor of journal “Innovations in Corrosion and Materials Science”. He has published 12 monographs including the “Handbook of Advanced Radioactive Waste Conditioning Technologies” by Woodhead and three editions of “An Introduction to Nuclear Waste Immobilisation” by Elsevier – 2005, 2013 and 2019. He has founded and led the IAEA International Predisposal Network (IPN) and the IAEA International Project on Irradiated Graphite Processing (GRAPA). M. Ojovan is known for the connectivity-percolation theory of glass transition, Sheffield model (two-exponential equation) of viscosity of glasses and melts, condensed Rydberg matter, metallic and glass-composite materials for nuclear waste immobilisation, and self-sinking capsules to investigate Earth’ deep interior.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Sheffield, UK
