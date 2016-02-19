Survey of Progress in Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126105100, 9780323157841

Survey of Progress in Chemistry

1st Edition

Editors: Gene Wubbels
eBook ISBN: 9780323157841
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 282
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

A Dedication in Memoriam: Arthur Ferdinand Scott (1898-1982)

Catalysis from the Point of View of Surface Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Hydrogenolysis of Cyclopropane over Supported Group VIII Transition Metals

III. Geometry of the Clean Ir(110), Ru(001), Ni(111), Ni(110), Ni(100), Ni-[9(111) x (111)], Pt(111), and Pt-[6(111) x (111)] Surfaces

IV. Hydrogen Adsorption on Single-Crystalline Surfaces of Ir, Ru, Ni, and Pt

V. The Interaction of Cyclopropane and Cyclopropane-and-Hydrogen with the Ir(110) - (1 x 2) Surface

VI. The Interaction of Paraffinic Hydrocarbons and Hydrogen with the Ir(110) - ( 1 x 2 ) Surface

VII. The Interaction of Cyclopropane and Cyclohexane with the Ru(001) Surface

VIII. The Dehydrogenation of Cyclohexane on Ni and Pt

IX. Synopsis

References

Metal Clusters and Metal Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. The Metal Cluster Family

III. Basic Structural Features of Metal Carbonyl Clusters

IV Metal-Metal Bond Distances in Metals and in Metal Carbonyl Clusters

V Ligand-to-Metal Atom Ratios in Clusters and Surfaces

VI. Metal-Metal Bond Energies in Metals and Metal Clusters

VII. Electronic Features

VIII. Interstitial Molecular Cluster Species

IX. Stereochemistry—Ligands in Clusters as Possible Models of Chemisorbed Species on Metal Surfaces

X. Mobility of Ligands on Surfaces and Molecular Clusters

XI. The Nature of the Chemical Bond—Surfaces and Clusters

XII. Hydrocarbon Reactions

XIII. Summary

References

The Belousov-Zhabotinsky Reaction: Dynamical Surfaces as Models for an Oscillating System

I. Historical Overview

II. Preliminary Experimental Aspects

III. Models and Mechanisms for the Belousov Reaction

IV. Recent Experimental Details of the Belousov Reaction

V. A Further Examination of the Theory of the Belousov Reaction

VI. Conclusions

Appendix I. Comparison of Euler Integration Techniques

Appendix II. The Backward Euler Computer Solution of the Oregonator

References

Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Ylides

I. Introduction

II. Preparations

III. Structure of Ylides

IV. The Wittig Reaction

V. Cumulated Ylides

VI. Ylide Rearrangements

VII. Other Rearrangements of Ylides

VIII. Ring Expansions Using Ylides

IX. Elimination Reactions and Other Thermal Reactions

X. Ylides as Nucleophiles

XI. Halonium and Oxonium Ylides

XII. Ylides in Organometallic Chemistry

XIII. Formation of Cyclopropanes via Ylides

XIV. Transylidation

XV. Thiocarbonyl Ylides

XVI. Miscellaneous

References

Index

Description

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 10 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including catalysis, surface chemistry, stereochemistry, mobility of ligands, Belousov reaction, Wittig reaction, and ylides.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the importance of the selective catalytic conversion of a reactant into a particular product. This text then examines the hydrogenolysis of cyclopropane and ethane over supported metal catalysts. Other chapters consider the related reactions over single-crystal surfaces of Ir, Ni, Pt, and Ru. This book discusses as well the details of the interaction of hydrogen with clean surfaces. The final chapter deals with ylides of phosphorus and related elements, which are powerful ligands for both transition metals and main group elements.

This book is a valuable resource for college and university teachers, advanced students, and industrial and academic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157841

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Gene Wubbels Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.