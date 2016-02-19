Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 10 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including catalysis, surface chemistry, stereochemistry, mobility of ligands, Belousov reaction, Wittig reaction, and ylides.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the importance of the selective catalytic conversion of a reactant into a particular product. This text then examines the hydrogenolysis of cyclopropane and ethane over supported metal catalysts. Other chapters consider the related reactions over single-crystal surfaces of Ir, Ni, Pt, and Ru. This book discusses as well the details of the interaction of hydrogen with clean surfaces. The final chapter deals with ylides of phosphorus and related elements, which are powerful ligands for both transition metals and main group elements.

This book is a valuable resource for college and university teachers, advanced students, and industrial and academic chemists.