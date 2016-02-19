Survey of Progress in Chemistry
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
A Dedication in Memoriam: Arthur Ferdinand Scott (1898-1982)
Catalysis from the Point of View of Surface Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Hydrogenolysis of Cyclopropane over Supported Group VIII Transition Metals
III. Geometry of the Clean Ir(110), Ru(001), Ni(111), Ni(110), Ni(100), Ni-[9(111) x (111)], Pt(111), and Pt-[6(111) x (111)] Surfaces
IV. Hydrogen Adsorption on Single-Crystalline Surfaces of Ir, Ru, Ni, and Pt
V. The Interaction of Cyclopropane and Cyclopropane-and-Hydrogen with the Ir(110) - (1 x 2) Surface
VI. The Interaction of Paraffinic Hydrocarbons and Hydrogen with the Ir(110) - ( 1 x 2 ) Surface
VII. The Interaction of Cyclopropane and Cyclohexane with the Ru(001) Surface
VIII. The Dehydrogenation of Cyclohexane on Ni and Pt
IX. Synopsis
References
Metal Clusters and Metal Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. The Metal Cluster Family
III. Basic Structural Features of Metal Carbonyl Clusters
IV Metal-Metal Bond Distances in Metals and in Metal Carbonyl Clusters
V Ligand-to-Metal Atom Ratios in Clusters and Surfaces
VI. Metal-Metal Bond Energies in Metals and Metal Clusters
VII. Electronic Features
VIII. Interstitial Molecular Cluster Species
IX. Stereochemistry—Ligands in Clusters as Possible Models of Chemisorbed Species on Metal Surfaces
X. Mobility of Ligands on Surfaces and Molecular Clusters
XI. The Nature of the Chemical Bond—Surfaces and Clusters
XII. Hydrocarbon Reactions
XIII. Summary
References
The Belousov-Zhabotinsky Reaction: Dynamical Surfaces as Models for an Oscillating System
I. Historical Overview
II. Preliminary Experimental Aspects
III. Models and Mechanisms for the Belousov Reaction
IV. Recent Experimental Details of the Belousov Reaction
V. A Further Examination of the Theory of the Belousov Reaction
VI. Conclusions
Appendix I. Comparison of Euler Integration Techniques
Appendix II. The Backward Euler Computer Solution of the Oregonator
References
Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Ylides
I. Introduction
II. Preparations
III. Structure of Ylides
IV. The Wittig Reaction
V. Cumulated Ylides
VI. Ylide Rearrangements
VII. Other Rearrangements of Ylides
VIII. Ring Expansions Using Ylides
IX. Elimination Reactions and Other Thermal Reactions
X. Ylides as Nucleophiles
XI. Halonium and Oxonium Ylides
XII. Ylides in Organometallic Chemistry
XIII. Formation of Cyclopropanes via Ylides
XIV. Transylidation
XV. Thiocarbonyl Ylides
XVI. Miscellaneous
References
Index
Description
Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 10 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including catalysis, surface chemistry, stereochemistry, mobility of ligands, Belousov reaction, Wittig reaction, and ylides.
Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the importance of the selective catalytic conversion of a reactant into a particular product. This text then examines the hydrogenolysis of cyclopropane and ethane over supported metal catalysts. Other chapters consider the related reactions over single-crystal surfaces of Ir, Ni, Pt, and Ru. This book discusses as well the details of the interaction of hydrogen with clean surfaces. The final chapter deals with ylides of phosphorus and related elements, which are powerful ligands for both transition metals and main group elements.
This book is a valuable resource for college and university teachers, advanced students, and industrial and academic chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157841