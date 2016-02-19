Survey of Progress in Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 2
Description
Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 2 covers the principles common to all chemistry that undergo major developments and modifications, including substitution reactions of metal complexes, salt chemistry, and photochemical reactions.
This volume is composed of six chapters, and begins with an examination of the reaction mechanisms of substitution reactions of metal complexes. The succeeding chapters deal with the methods of measurement of fast reactions in solution and the general chemistry of fused salt, acids, and bases. These topics are followed by a presentation of several examples of displacement reactions at the sulfur-sulfur bond based on the basic mechanistic concepts. The concluding chapter considers the progress in the mechanistic aspects of photochemical reactions, with emphasis on the processes that occur in the interval between absorption of light and formation of products.
This book will prove useful to general chemistry teachers and students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Mechanisms of Substitution Reactions of Metal Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Types of Reactions
III. Substitution Reactions
IV. Reaction Mechanisms and the Syntheses of Compounds
References
Fast Reactions in Solutions
I. Introduction
II. Early History of Fast Reaction Kinetics
III. New Techniques for Measuring Very Fast Reactions
IV. Future Developments
References
Fused Salt Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations and Comparisons
III. Physical Properties of Fused Salts
IV. The Spectra of Molten Salts
V. Chemical Reactions in Fused Salts
References
Equilibria in Concentrated Mineral Acid Solutions
I. Acids, Bases, and Acidity
II. Chemistry in Strong Acid Systems
III. The Measurement of Protonation Equilibria
IV. The Theory of Acidity Functions
V. Values of Acidity Functions
VI. A Comparison of Mineral Acids
VII. Metal Halide Systems
VIII. Acidity of Surfaces
References
Nucleophilic Displacement Reactions at the Sulfur-Sulfur Bond
I. Introduction
II. The Displacement Reaction
III. Reactions of Elemental Sulfur
IV. Conclusion
References
The Mechanisms of Some Photochemical Reactions of Organic Molecules
I. Introduction
II. The Photochemistry of Ethylenic Compounds
III. The Photochemistry of Ketones and Aldehydes
IV. The Photochemistry of Dienes and Related Compounds
V. The Photochemistry of ^-Unsaturated Ketones
VI. Photoionization
VII. Photooxidation
VIII. Dimerization of Aromatic Systems
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225074