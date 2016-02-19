Survey of Progress in Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200040, 9781483225074

Survey of Progress in Chemistry

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Arthur F. Scott
eBook ISBN: 9781483225074
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 358
Description

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 2 covers the principles common to all chemistry that undergo major developments and modifications, including substitution reactions of metal complexes, salt chemistry, and photochemical reactions. This volume is composed of six chapters, and begins with an examination of the reaction mechanisms of substitution reactions of metal complexes. The succeeding chapters deal with the methods of measurement of fast reactions in solution and the general chemistry of fused salt, acids, and bases. These topics are followed by a presentation of several examples of displacement reactions at the sulfur-sulfur bond based on the basic mechanistic concepts. The concluding chapter considers the progress in the mechanistic aspects of photochemical reactions, with emphasis on the processes that occur in the interval between absorption of light and formation of products.
This book will prove useful to general chemistry teachers and students.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Mechanisms of Substitution Reactions of Metal Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Types of Reactions

III. Substitution Reactions

IV. Reaction Mechanisms and the Syntheses of Compounds

References

Fast Reactions in Solutions

I. Introduction

II. Early History of Fast Reaction Kinetics

III. New Techniques for Measuring Very Fast Reactions

IV. Future Developments

References

Fused Salt Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations and Comparisons

III. Physical Properties of Fused Salts

IV. The Spectra of Molten Salts

V. Chemical Reactions in Fused Salts

References

Equilibria in Concentrated Mineral Acid Solutions

I. Acids, Bases, and Acidity

II. Chemistry in Strong Acid Systems

III. The Measurement of Protonation Equilibria

IV. The Theory of Acidity Functions

V. Values of Acidity Functions

VI. A Comparison of Mineral Acids

VII. Metal Halide Systems

VIII. Acidity of Surfaces

References

Nucleophilic Displacement Reactions at the Sulfur-Sulfur Bond

I. Introduction

II. The Displacement Reaction

III. Reactions of Elemental Sulfur

IV. Conclusion

References

The Mechanisms of Some Photochemical Reactions of Organic Molecules

I. Introduction

II. The Photochemistry of Ethylenic Compounds

III. The Photochemistry of Ketones and Aldehydes

IV. The Photochemistry of Dienes and Related Compounds

V. The Photochemistry of ^-Unsaturated Ketones

VI. Photoionization

VII. Photooxidation

VIII. Dimerization of Aromatic Systems

References

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483225074

