Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 2 covers the principles common to all chemistry that undergo major developments and modifications, including substitution reactions of metal complexes, salt chemistry, and photochemical reactions. This volume is composed of six chapters, and begins with an examination of the reaction mechanisms of substitution reactions of metal complexes. The succeeding chapters deal with the methods of measurement of fast reactions in solution and the general chemistry of fused salt, acids, and bases. These topics are followed by a presentation of several examples of displacement reactions at the sulfur-sulfur bond based on the basic mechanistic concepts. The concluding chapter considers the progress in the mechanistic aspects of photochemical reactions, with emphasis on the processes that occur in the interval between absorption of light and formation of products.

This book will prove useful to general chemistry teachers and students.