Two-Phase Reactions in Organic Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Phase-Transfer Catalysis and Related Methods
III. Catalytic Two-Phase Reactions of Carbanions and Other Organic Anions
IV. Catalytic Two-Phase Reactions of Carbenes
V. Catalysts
VI. Interfacial Reactions
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Intercalation Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Aluminosilicate Minerals
III. The Beta Aluminas
IV. The Tungsten Bronzes
V. Graphite Compounds
VI. The Intercalation Compounds of the Transition Metal Dichalcogenides
VII. Summary
References
Solar Photochemical Fuel Formation
I. Introduction
II. Scope
III. Hydrogen from Water Decomposition Using Sunlight
IV. Other Fuels
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Heterocyclic Compounds in Alkaloid Synthesis
I. Introduction
II. Pyrrolidine and Pyrrole Rings
III. Piperidine Ring
IV. Pyridine Ring
V. Pyrrolizidine Ring
VI. Indolizidine Ring
VII. Quinolizidine Ring
VIII. Quinoline Ring
IX. Acridone Ring
X. Quinazoline Ring
XI. 1,4-Benzodiazepine Ring
References
Subject Index
Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 9 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including organic anions, intercalation compounds, water decomposition, and heterocyclic compounds.
Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the success of two-phase methods, which is illustrated by their general applicability as well as by their simplicity and effectiveness. This text then examines the main characteristic of two-phase methods wherein the reactants are located in two, mutually insoluble phases, an aqueous, and a nonpolar organic phase. Other chapters consider several main variants and terms describing the application of the approach to problems of organic synthesis. This book discusses as well the criteria for the choice of a catalyst in two-phase reactions. The final chapter deals with the major alkaloid structural types derived from plant sources.
This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists.
