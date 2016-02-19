Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 9 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including organic anions, intercalation compounds, water decomposition, and heterocyclic compounds.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the success of two-phase methods, which is illustrated by their general applicability as well as by their simplicity and effectiveness. This text then examines the main characteristic of two-phase methods wherein the reactants are located in two, mutually insoluble phases, an aqueous, and a nonpolar organic phase. Other chapters consider several main variants and terms describing the application of the approach to problems of organic synthesis. This book discusses as well the criteria for the choice of a catalyst in two-phase reactions. The final chapter deals with the major alkaloid structural types derived from plant sources.

This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists.