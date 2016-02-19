Survey of Progress in Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126105094, 9780323157735

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 9

1st Edition

Editors: Arthur Scott
eBook ISBN: 9780323157735
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 284
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface to Volume 1

Two-Phase Reactions in Organic Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Phase-Transfer Catalysis and Related Methods

III. Catalytic Two-Phase Reactions of Carbanions and Other Organic Anions

IV. Catalytic Two-Phase Reactions of Carbenes

V. Catalysts

VI. Interfacial Reactions

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Intercalation Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Aluminosilicate Minerals

III. The Beta Aluminas

IV. The Tungsten Bronzes

V. Graphite Compounds

VI. The Intercalation Compounds of the Transition Metal Dichalcogenides

VII. Summary

References

Solar Photochemical Fuel Formation

I. Introduction

II. Scope

III. Hydrogen from Water Decomposition Using Sunlight

IV. Other Fuels

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Heterocyclic Compounds in Alkaloid Synthesis

I. Introduction

II. Pyrrolidine and Pyrrole Rings

III. Piperidine Ring

IV. Pyridine Ring

V. Pyrrolizidine Ring

VI. Indolizidine Ring

VII. Quinolizidine Ring

VIII. Quinoline Ring

IX. Acridone Ring

X. Quinazoline Ring

XI. 1,4-Benzodiazepine Ring

References

Subject Index

Description

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 9 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including organic anions, intercalation compounds, water decomposition, and heterocyclic compounds.

Organized into four chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the success of two-phase methods, which is illustrated by their general applicability as well as by their simplicity and effectiveness. This text then examines the main characteristic of two-phase methods wherein the reactants are located in two, mutually insoluble phases, an aqueous, and a nonpolar organic phase. Other chapters consider several main variants and terms describing the application of the approach to problems of organic synthesis. This book discusses as well the criteria for the choice of a catalyst in two-phase reactions. The final chapter deals with the major alkaloid structural types derived from plant sources.

This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists.

Details

No. of pages:
284
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157735

