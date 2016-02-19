Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface to Volume 1
Editor's Notes to Volume 7
Chemical Composition of the Moon
I. Introduction
II. Analyses of the Returned Lunar Samples
III. Surface and Interior Chemistry
IV. Formation of the Moon
References
Cosmochemistry
I. Introduction
II. The Solar Nebula
III. Meteorites
IV. Time Scales for the Evolution of the Primitive Solar System
V. Models of the Planets
References
Photochemical Reaction Pathways of Coordination Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Photochemical Behavior of Transition Metal Complexes
References
Oxidation-Reduction Reactions
I. Introduction
II. The Role of Substitution in Electron Transfer
III. Outer-Sphere Activated Complexes
IV. Inner-Sphere Activated Complexes
V. Other Topics
VI. Oxidation-Reduction in Other Systems
VII. Conclusions
References
On the Various Statements of the Second Law of Thermodynamics
I. Preliminary View
II. Foundation
III. Thirteen Statements Discussed
Appendix A. Equality of Absolute and Perfect Gas Temperature
Appendix B. Negative Absolute Temperature
References
Subject Index
Description
Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 7 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including thermodynamics, electron transfer, photochemical reaction pathways, and cosmochemistry.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the physical and chemical properties of the moon. This text then examines the art of applying chemical principles to studies of the nature and origins of extraterrestrial objects. Other chapters consider the photochemistry of coordination compounds. This book discusses as well the study of the kinetics and mechanisms of inorganic compounds, particularly coordination complexes, which comprises an essential part of the total effort in inorganic chemistry. The final chapter deals with some general features of the second law of thermodynamics, which is well known to be expressible by a number of various statements.
This book is a valuable resource for chemists, cosmochemists, and chemistry teachers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158411