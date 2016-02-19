Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 7 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including thermodynamics, electron transfer, photochemical reaction pathways, and cosmochemistry.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the physical and chemical properties of the moon. This text then examines the art of applying chemical principles to studies of the nature and origins of extraterrestrial objects. Other chapters consider the photochemistry of coordination compounds. This book discusses as well the study of the kinetics and mechanisms of inorganic compounds, particularly coordination complexes, which comprises an essential part of the total effort in inorganic chemistry. The final chapter deals with some general features of the second law of thermodynamics, which is well known to be expressible by a number of various statements.

This book is a valuable resource for chemists, cosmochemists, and chemistry teachers.