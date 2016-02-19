Survey of Progress in Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126105070, 9780323158411

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: Arthur Scott
eBook ISBN: 9780323158411
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 270
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface to Volume 1

Editor's Notes to Volume 7

Chemical Composition of the Moon

I. Introduction

II. Analyses of the Returned Lunar Samples

III. Surface and Interior Chemistry

IV. Formation of the Moon

References

Cosmochemistry

I. Introduction

II. The Solar Nebula

III. Meteorites

IV. Time Scales for the Evolution of the Primitive Solar System

V. Models of the Planets

References

Photochemical Reaction Pathways of Coordination Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Photochemical Behavior of Transition Metal Complexes

References

Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

I. Introduction

II. The Role of Substitution in Electron Transfer

III. Outer-Sphere Activated Complexes

IV. Inner-Sphere Activated Complexes

V. Other Topics

VI. Oxidation-Reduction in Other Systems

VII. Conclusions

References

On the Various Statements of the Second Law of Thermodynamics

I. Preliminary View

II. Foundation

III. Thirteen Statements Discussed

Appendix A. Equality of Absolute and Perfect Gas Temperature

Appendix B. Negative Absolute Temperature

References

Subject Index

Description

Survey of Progress in Chemistry, Volume 7 provides information pertinent to the essential developments in chemistry. This book discusses the several topics related to chemistry, including thermodynamics, electron transfer, photochemical reaction pathways, and cosmochemistry.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the physical and chemical properties of the moon. This text then examines the art of applying chemical principles to studies of the nature and origins of extraterrestrial objects. Other chapters consider the photochemistry of coordination compounds. This book discusses as well the study of the kinetics and mechanisms of inorganic compounds, particularly coordination complexes, which comprises an essential part of the total effort in inorganic chemistry. The final chapter deals with some general features of the second law of thermodynamics, which is well known to be expressible by a number of various statements.

This book is a valuable resource for chemists, cosmochemists, and chemistry teachers.

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158411

About the Editors

Arthur Scott Editor

