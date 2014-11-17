Surgical Techniques in Total Knee Arthroplasty and Alternative Procedures

Part 1 Fundamentals in Total Knee Arthroplasty and alternative procedures

1. The history of total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

S Affatato, Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Italy

2. Biomechanics of the knee

S Affatato, Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Italy

3. High tibial osteotomy (HTO) surgery

S Affatato, Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Italy

4. Arthroscopic debridement in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

M. Fosco, D. Devoti, Suzzara Hospital, Italy

Part 2 Surgical techniques and considerations for total knee arthroplsaty (TKA)

5. Challenges in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

M. Fosco, Suzzara Hospital, Italy; P.Hernigou, Hopital Henri Mondor, France; D. Tigani, Maggiore Hospital, Italy

6. Preoperative planning in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

S. Comitini, D. Tigani and M. Commessatti, Maggiore Hospital, Italy

7. The first surgical approach for total knee arthroplasty (TKA )

S Affatato, Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Italy

8. Surgical exposure in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

A. Anand, Y. A. Veerappa, N. Dilip, R. Ravindran, R. Adala, J.V. Srinivas, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore, India

9. Ligament balancing techniques in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

S Affatato, Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Italy

10. Correcting Varus & Valgus Knee in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

P.F. Indelli, Stanford University in Florence, Italy, Georgetown University, USA, Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Firenze, Italy. M. Marcucci, Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Firenze, Italy C. Faaborg-Andersen, Georgetown University, USA , P. Poli and M. Innocenti. Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Firenze, Italy

11. Mini-invasive approach in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

G. Pipino Ospedale Villa Regina, Italy, P. F. Indelli, Stanford University in Florence, Italy and Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Firenze, Italy, A. Graceffa, Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Catania, Italy, C. Faaborg-Andersen Georgetown University, USA, P. Poli, and M. Marcucci, Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Firenze, Italy

Part 3 Future trends and challenges in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

12. Applications of computer assisted surgery (CAS) in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

R. Mugnai, D. Vitantonio, F. Catani, University of Modena, Italy and Reggio Emilia, Policlinico di Modena , Italy

13. Patient-specific instrumentation (PSI) in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)

D. Nam, Washington University School of Medicine, U.S.A.

14. Revision Total knee Arthroplasty (TKA)

D. Tigani, S. Comitini, D. Leonetti, Maggiore Hospital , Italy

15. Diagnosis and management of infection in Total knee Arthroplasty (TKA)

D. Tigani , L. Amendola, Maggiore Hospital, Italy , R. B. Ayad Oil Clinic Hospital, Libia, M. Fosco Suzzara Hospital, Italy, P. Gentile, C Betttuzzi Maggiore Hospital, Italy