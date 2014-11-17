Surgical Techniques in Total Knee Arthroplasty and Alternative Procedures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Fundamentals in Total Knee Arthroplasty and alternative procedures
1. The history of total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
S Affatato, Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Italy
2. Biomechanics of the knee
S Affatato, Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Italy
3. High tibial osteotomy (HTO) surgery
S Affatato, Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Italy
4. Arthroscopic debridement in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
M. Fosco, D. Devoti, Suzzara Hospital, Italy
Part 2 Surgical techniques and considerations for total knee arthroplsaty (TKA)
5. Challenges in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
M. Fosco, Suzzara Hospital, Italy; P.Hernigou, Hopital Henri Mondor, France; D. Tigani, Maggiore Hospital, Italy
6. Preoperative planning in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
S. Comitini, D. Tigani and M. Commessatti, Maggiore Hospital, Italy
7. The first surgical approach for total knee arthroplasty (TKA )
S Affatato, Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Italy
8. Surgical exposure in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
A. Anand, Y. A. Veerappa, N. Dilip, R. Ravindran, R. Adala, J.V. Srinivas, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore, India
9. Ligament balancing techniques in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
S Affatato, Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Italy
10. Correcting Varus & Valgus Knee in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
P.F. Indelli, Stanford University in Florence, Italy, Georgetown University, USA, Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Firenze, Italy. M. Marcucci, Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Firenze, Italy C. Faaborg-Andersen, Georgetown University, USA , P. Poli and M. Innocenti. Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Firenze, Italy
11. Mini-invasive approach in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
G. Pipino Ospedale Villa Regina, Italy, P. F. Indelli, Stanford University in Florence, Italy and Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Firenze, Italy, A. Graceffa, Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Catania, Italy, C. Faaborg-Andersen Georgetown University, USA, P. Poli, and M. Marcucci, Clinica Ortopedica Universita’ di Firenze, Italy
Part 3 Future trends and challenges in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
12. Applications of computer assisted surgery (CAS) in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
R. Mugnai, D. Vitantonio, F. Catani, University of Modena, Italy and Reggio Emilia, Policlinico di Modena , Italy
13. Patient-specific instrumentation (PSI) in total knee arthroplasty (TKA)
D. Nam, Washington University School of Medicine, U.S.A.
14. Revision Total knee Arthroplasty (TKA)
D. Tigani, S. Comitini, D. Leonetti, Maggiore Hospital , Italy
15. Diagnosis and management of infection in Total knee Arthroplasty (TKA)
D. Tigani , L. Amendola, Maggiore Hospital, Italy , R. B. Ayad Oil Clinic Hospital, Libia, M. Fosco Suzzara Hospital, Italy, P. Gentile, C Betttuzzi Maggiore Hospital, Italy
Description
Total knee arthroplasty (TKA) is commonly considered to be a reliable procedure, with high implant survival rates at 10 to 15 years of follow-up. The goal of total knee replacement surgery is to relieve pain and obtain better knee function. This is achieved by ensuring correct patient selection, pre-operative deformity, implant design and accurate surgical techniques. This book covers a range of techniques for the realisation of functional joint motion and stability. The first part of the book will describe fundamentals in total knee arthroplasty and alternative procedures. The second half will look at surgical techniques and considerations whilst the final chapters will address future trends and challenges in the field of knee surgery. This book will be an essential reference for academics, orthopaedic surgeons, and those training in medicine, physiatry and rheumatology.
Readership
An essential reference tool for academics, orthopaedic surgeons, R&D professionals working in the design and development of joint-replacement devices, and those teaching and training in medicine, physiatry and rheumatology
Reviews
"...a succinct book that conveys the information necessary for readers to repeatedly achieve successful TKA. Those readers typically would be an orthopedic surgical residents in the early or middle portions of their training. Score: 74 - 3 Stars" --Doody's
About the Editors
Saverio Affatato Editor
Saverio Affatato is a Medical Physicist at the Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institute (IOR). In particular he is the responsible of the Tribology area at the Medical Technology Laboratory of the IOR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Physicist, Rizzoli Orthopaedic Institute, Bologna, Italy