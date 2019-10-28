Surgical Oncology Clinics, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 28-4
1st Edition
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America focuses on Biliary Tract and Primary Liver Tumors and is edited by Dr. T. Clark Gamblin. Articles will include: Biliary Tract and Primary Liver Tumors; Biliary Tract and Primary Liver Tumors: Who, What and Why?; Imaging Updates for Biliary Tract or Primary Liver Tumors; Endoscopic and Percutaneous Approaches to Treat of Biliary Tract and Primary Liver Tumors: Controversies and Advances; Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Strategies and Options; Surgical Considerations of Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma; Gall Bladder Cancer: Managing the Incidental Diagnosis; Approaches and Outcomes to Distal Cholangiocarcinoma; Evolving Surgical Options of Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Staging of Biliary and Primary Liver Tumors: Current Reccomendations and Workup; Systemic and Targeted Therapy for Biliary Tract Tumors and Primary Liver Tumors; Regional Chemotherapy for Biliary Tract and Primary Liver Cancer; Role of Radioembolization for Biliary Tract and Primary Liver Cancer; Inoperable Biliary Tract and Primary Liver Tumors: Palliative Treatment Options; Expanding the Surgical Pool for Hepatic Resection to Treat Biliary and Primary Liver Tumors; and more!
- English
- © Elsevier 2019
- 28th October 2019
- Elsevier
- 9780323708821
T. Gamblin Author
Professor, Chief of Surgical Oncology, Stuart D. Wilson Professor of Surgery, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI