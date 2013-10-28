Surgical Management of Facial Trauma, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 46-5

Techniques on facial reconstruction are presented with videos demonstrating many of the procedures. Topics include: 3D imaging and modeling for treatment planning in facial trauma; Intraoperative Use of CT Imaging; Contemporary management of traumatic fractures of the frontal sinus; Surgical treatment of traumatic injuries of the cranial base; Surgical management of complex mid facial fractures; Current management of condylar and subcondylar fractures; Management of Pediatric mandible fractures; Management of dental injuries associated with maxillomandibular trauma; Injuries of the eye and periorbital structures; Managing the facial nerve after trauma; Reconstruction of the avulsed auricle after trauma; Secondary repair of acquired enophthalmos; Secondary management of telecanthus; Improving post traumatic facial scars; Potential application of Face transplantation in massive traumatic tissue loss; Potential application of autologous free tissue transfer in massive traumatic tissue loss. Guest Editors leading this publication are Kofi Boahene of Johns Hopkins, whose practice and teaching encompasses corrective surgery for congenital facial defects, cleft lip and palate repair, craniofacial surgery, minimally invasive and endoscopic skull base surgery, microsurgery, reconstruction of cancer patients and extensive post-traumatic deformities, among others and Anthony Brissett of Baylor University, whose research and teaching include craniofacial surgery and wound healing, among other reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries.