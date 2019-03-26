Surgical Decision Making
6th Edition
Description
Using a proven, practical, algorithmic approach, Surgical Decision Making summarizes evidence-based guidelines and practice protocols in an easy-to-follow format. Designed to sharpen the decision-making skills of both trainees and practicing surgeons, the 6th Edition directs your focus to the critical decision points in a wide range of clinical scenarios, helping you determine optimal evaluation and management to secure the best possible patient outcomes. Algorithms are accompanied by annotations that explain all critical factors affecting decisions in a concise, readable manner.
Table of Contents
Part I - PERIOPERATIVE CARE
1. Preoperative Laboratory Evaluation
2. Preoperative Cardiac Evaluation
3. Preoperative Pulmonary Evaluation
4. Bleeding Disorders in Surgical Patients
5. Hypercoagulable Patient
6. Postoperative Fever
7. Bridge Anticoagulation
8. Intraabdominal Infection
9. Preoperative Evaluation of the Geriatric Patient
Part II - CRITICAL CARE
10. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
11. Perioperative Arrhythmia
12. Perioperative Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction
13. Shock
14. Goal-Directed Resuscitation
15. Pulmonary Embolism
16. Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia
17. Nutritional Support
18. Acute Respiratory Failure
19. Acute Hypoxic Event
20. Acute Renal Failure
21. Acid - Base Disorders
22. Sodium Disorders
23. Potassium Disorders
24. Calcium Disorders
25. Hypothermia
Part III - HEAD & NECK
26. Neck Mass
27. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer of the Face
28. Management of Melanoma of the Head and Neck
Part IV - THORACIC
29. Lung Nodule
30. Mediastinal Tumors
31. Pleural Effusion and Empyema
Part V - ALIMENTARY TRACT
32. Achalasia
33. Esophageal Motility Disorders (Other Than Achalasia)
34. Esophageal Perforation
35. Caustic Ingestion
36. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
37. Barrett’s Esophagus
38. Esophageal Diverticulum
39. Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia
40. Gastric Ulcer
41. Duodenal Ulcer
42. Morbid Obesity
43. Upper GI Bleeding
44. Bleeding Esophageal Varices
45. Jaundice
46. Obstructive Jaundice: Interventional Options
47. Cholelithiasis
48. Choledocholithiasis
49. Hepatic Abscess
50. Cystic Liver Disease
51. Solid Liver Lesion
52. Acute Pancreatitis
53. Chronic Pancreatitis
54. Pancreatic Pseudocysts
55. Pancreas Divisum
56. Small Bowel Obstruction
57. Acute Mesenteric Vascular Occlusion
58. Short Bowel Syndrome
59. Enterocutaneous Fistula
60. Crohn’s Disease of the Small Bowel
61. Right Lower Quadrant Pain
62. Volvulus
63. Diverticulitis
64. Lower Gastrointestinal Bleeding
65. Ulcerative Colitis
66. Ischemic Colitis
67. Toxic Megacolon
68. C. dif Colitis
69. Large Bowel Obstruction
70. Rectal Prolapse
71. Constipation
72. Appendicitis
73. Anorectal Abscess and Fistula-in-Ano
74. Hemorrhoids
75. Pilonidal Disease
76. Anal Fissure
77. Groin Hernia
78. Ventral Hernia
Part VI - ONCOLOGY
79. Cancer of Unknown Primary
80. Esophageal Cancer
81. Gastric Cancer
82. Cholangiocarcinoma
83. Hepatocellular Carcinoma
84. Gallbladder Carcinoma
85. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GISTs)
86. Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor
87. Periampullary Carcinoma
88. Pancreatic Cystic Neoplasms
89. Pancreatic Mass
90. Retroperitoneal Mass
91. GI Lymphoma
92. Colon Polyp
93. Colon Cancer
94. Rectal Cancer
95. Anal Cancer
96 Metastatic Colorectal Carcinoma
97. Breast and Soft Tissues: Nipple Discharge
98. Gynecomastia
99. Palpable Breast Mass
100. Nonpalpable Breast Lesions
101. Early Breast Cancer
102. Advanced Breast Cancer
103. Recurrent Breast Carcinoma
104. Familial Breast Cancer
105. Breast Reconstruction
106. Soft Tissue Masses of the Extremities
107. Cutaneous Melanoma
108. Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer
Part VII - ENDOCRINE 1
109. Thyrotoxicosis
110. Thyroid Nodule
111. Well-Differentiated Thyroid Cancer
112. Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma
113. Hypercalcemia and Hyperparathyroidism
114. Hypoglycemia and Insulinoma
115. Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome
116. Adrenal Incidentaloma
117. Pheochromocytoma
118. Cushing's Syndrome
119. Primary Aldosteronism
Part VIII - TRAUMA
120. Initial Evaluation and Resuscitation
121. Airway Management
122. Cervical Spine Injury
123. Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta (REBOA)
124. Emergency Department Thoracotomy
125. Penetrating Neck Trauma
126. Blunt Cerebrovascular Injury
127. Rib Fractures
128. Hemo-Pneumothorax
129. Blunt Thoracic Aortic Injury
130. Blunt Cardiac Injury
131. Annotations to Thoracoabdominal Trauma
132. Blunt Abdominal Trauma
133. Penetrating Abdominal Injury
134. Blunt Splenic Injury
135. Liver Injury
136. Abdominal Vascular Injuries
137. Pancreatic Injury
138. Duodenal Injury
139. Penetrating Injury of the Colon
140. Penetrating Rectal Injury
141. Damage-Control Laparotomy
142. Abdominal Compartment Syndrome
143. Traumatic Hematuria
144. Renal Injury
145. Ureteral Injuries
146. Bladder and Urethral Trauma
147. Pelvic Fractures
148. Closed Head Injury
149. Cervical Spine Fractures
150. Spinal Cord Injury
151. Popliteal Artery Injury
152. Burns
153. Acute Frostbite
154. Electrical Burn Injury
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 26th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323525244
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323567923
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323567916
About the Author
Robert McIntyre
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chief, Division of GI, Trauma, and Endocrine Surgery; Vice Chair of Finance, Department of Surgery, University of Colorado School of Medicine Aurora, Colorado, USA
Richard Schulick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Chair of the University of Colorado Department of Surgery; Director of the University of Colorado Cancer Center; The Aragón/Gonzalez-Gíustí Chair, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado, USA