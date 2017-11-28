Surgical Critical Care, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 97-6

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Surgical Critical Care, and is edited by Dr. Cynthia Talley. Articles will include: Brain Death; Indications and Methods of Anticoagulant Reversal; Ultrasound and Other Innovations for the ICU; Severe Sepsis Strategies; Renal Failure in the Critically Ill; Decompensated Cirrhosis and Fluid Resuscitation; Gastrointestinal Complications; Nutrition for the Critically Ill; End of Life and Goals of Care; Resuscitation for Hypovolemic Shock; Ventilator Strategies for COPD and ARDS; Traumatic Brain Injury Management; The Mobility and Impact of Frailty in the ICU; Delirium and PTSD Prevention; and more!