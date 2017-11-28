Surgical Critical Care, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 97-6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Surgical Clinics of North America
Surgical Critical Care
Foreword
Preface: What’s New in Surgery Critical Care?
The Mobility and Impact of Frailty in the Intensive Care Unit
Intensive Care Unit Delirium and Intensive Care Unit–Related Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
Management of Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Death
Goals of Care and End of Life in the ICU
Indications and Methods of Anticoagulation Reversal
Resuscitation for Hypovolemic Shock
Ultrasound and Other Innovations for Fluid Management in the ICU
Sepsis and Septic Shock Strategies
Ventilator Strategies for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Acute Kidney Injury in the Critically Ill
Decompensated Cirrhosis and Fluid Resuscitation
Surgical Critical Care: Gastrointestinal Complications
Description
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Surgical Critical Care, and is edited by Dr. Cynthia Talley. Articles will include: Brain Death; Indications and Methods of Anticoagulant Reversal; Ultrasound and Other Innovations for the ICU; Severe Sepsis Strategies; Renal Failure in the Critically Ill; Decompensated Cirrhosis and Fluid Resuscitation; Gastrointestinal Complications; Nutrition for the Critically Ill; End of Life and Goals of Care; Resuscitation for Hypovolemic Shock; Ventilator Strategies for COPD and ARDS; Traumatic Brain Injury Management; The Mobility and Impact of Frailty in the ICU; Delirium and PTSD Prevention; and more!
About the Authors
Cynthia Talley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky Department of Surgery Lexington, KY