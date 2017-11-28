Surgical Critical Care, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323553001, 9780323553018

Surgical Critical Care, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 97-6

1st Edition

Authors: Cynthia Talley
eBook ISBN: 9780323553018
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323553001
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2017
Table of Contents

Surgical Clinics of North America

Surgical Critical Care

Foreword

Preface: What’s New in Surgery Critical Care?

The Mobility and Impact of Frailty in the Intensive Care Unit

Intensive Care Unit Delirium and Intensive Care Unit–Related Posttraumatic Stress Disorder

Management of Traumatic Brain Injury

Brain Death

Goals of Care and End of Life in the ICU

Indications and Methods of Anticoagulation Reversal

Resuscitation for Hypovolemic Shock

Ultrasound and Other Innovations for Fluid Management in the ICU

Sepsis and Septic Shock Strategies

Ventilator Strategies for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Acute Kidney Injury in the Critically Ill

Decompensated Cirrhosis and Fluid Resuscitation

Surgical Critical Care: Gastrointestinal Complications

Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Surgical Critical Care, and is edited by Dr. Cynthia Talley. Articles will include: Brain Death; Indications and Methods of Anticoagulant Reversal; Ultrasound and Other Innovations for the ICU; Severe Sepsis Strategies; Renal Failure in the Critically Ill; Decompensated Cirrhosis and Fluid Resuscitation; Gastrointestinal Complications; Nutrition for the Critically Ill; End of Life and Goals of Care; Resuscitation for Hypovolemic Shock; Ventilator Strategies for COPD and ARDS; Traumatic Brain Injury Management; The Mobility and Impact of Frailty in the ICU; Delirium and PTSD Prevention; and more!

About the Authors

Cynthia Talley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky Department of Surgery Lexington, KY

