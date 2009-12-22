Surgical Conditions of the Diaphragm, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437713923

Surgical Conditions of the Diaphragm, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 19-4

1st Edition

Authors: Gail Darling
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437713923
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Proposed topics for this issue include: Anatomy and Physiology; Imaging; Paralysis –Acquired; Eventration; Posterior Hernias in Infants; Anterior Hernias in Infants; Congenital Hernias in Adults; Traumatic Hernias; Traumatic Hernias; Paraesophageal Hernias; Tumors; Reconstructive Techniques.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437713923

About the Authors

Gail Darling Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.