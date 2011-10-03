Surgical Complications, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710423, 9781455712113

Surgical Complications, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 41-5

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Adin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710423
eBook ISBN: 9781455712113
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A comprehensive review of small animal surgical complications for the general veterinary practitioner! Topics on complications will include: upper urinary tract surgery, lower urinary tract surgery, GI surgery, hepato-biliary surgery, spay/neuter surgery, reconstructive surgery, thoracic surgery, airway surgery, minimally invasive surgery, metabolic complications of endocrine surgery, ear surgery, surgical site infections, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455710423
eBook ISBN:
9781455712113

About the Authors

Christopher Adin Author

The Ohio State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences,Columbus, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.