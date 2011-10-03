Surgical Complications, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 41-5
1st Edition
Authors: Christopher Adin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710423
eBook ISBN: 9781455712113
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2011
Description
A comprehensive review of small animal surgical complications for the general veterinary practitioner! Topics on complications will include: upper urinary tract surgery, lower urinary tract surgery, GI surgery, hepato-biliary surgery, spay/neuter surgery, reconstructive surgery, thoracic surgery, airway surgery, minimally invasive surgery, metabolic complications of endocrine surgery, ear surgery, surgical site infections, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 3rd October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710423
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455712113
About the Authors
Christopher Adin Author
The Ohio State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences,Columbus, OH
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.